Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6m

The U.S. is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus – Reuters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
2m

He has already come out against "antisemites". I have also already seen the black hats surround him in pics.

Take that for the obvious clues they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture