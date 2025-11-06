Who Will Take Micheal Tracey Up On His Bet Offer?
I paid very little attention to the New York City election, but …
But the hype around reminds me of the hype around one Barack Obama shortly before he became a bloody and bad president. It makes me suspicious of his verbalized aims and opinions.
There is also this:
Alex Soros @AlexanderSoros – 3:05 utc · Nov 5, 2025
So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!
Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani
pic
Hmm …
Marx Engels Lenin Stalin Mao Institute @MarxEngelsLnin – 12:40 utc · Nov 5, 2025
If you think the Soros family endorses actual socialists then I have several bridges and a miracle cure to sell you.
—
Michael Tracey @mtracey – 12:56 utc · Nov 5, 2025
Who wants to bet that within six months Zohran will be considered centrist/establishment by much of the Left
That bet looks like a sure win.
So, Mamdani as psyop of some Leftist sort, like Barry? I can see that. Here’s another weird parallel to Barry—the GOPers are putting up losers to oppose this. BTW, Trump yacking about Mamdani instead of serious stuff facing the country? Who thinks that’s gonna actually win back the people who no longer trust him? In the real world, and not in the minds of the brainwashed?
The U.S. is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus – Reuters
He has already come out against "antisemites". I have also already seen the black hats surround him in pics.
Take that for the obvious clues they are.