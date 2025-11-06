I paid very little attention to the New York City election, but …

But the hype around reminds me of the hype around one Barack Obama shortly before he became a bloody and bad president. It makes me suspicious of his verbalized aims and opinions. There is also this: Alex Soros @AlexanderSoros – 3:05 utc · Nov 5, 2025 So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!

Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani

pic Hmm … Marx Engels Lenin Stalin Mao Institute @MarxEngelsLnin – 12:40 utc · Nov 5, 2025 If you think the Soros family endorses actual socialists then I have several bridges and a miracle cure to sell you. — Michael Tracey @mtracey – 12:56 utc · Nov 5, 2025 Who wants to bet that within six months Zohran will be considered centrist/establishment by much of the Left That bet looks like a sure win.

So, Mamdani as psyop of some Leftist sort, like Barry? I can see that. Here’s another weird parallel to Barry—the GOPers are putting up losers to oppose this. BTW, Trump yacking about Mamdani instead of serious stuff facing the country? Who thinks that’s gonna actually win back the people who no longer trust him? In the real world, and not in the minds of the brainwashed?