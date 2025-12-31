Who Trump Is
I read about this story yesterday and forgot to include it in the first post today. Max Blumenthal puts it into perspective. I believe this was the biggest fraud of its kind ever charged, to date, by DoJ—that’s why Max calls him the “king”:
Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼
Philip Esformes was the king of Medicare fraud
But he was also an arch-Zionist Chabad cultist who relied on Alan Dershowitz and the lawyer who secured a pardon for Jared Kushner’s father for clemency from Trump
If Minnesota Somalis were part of the Zionist power elite, you wouldn’t be hearing about them at all right now
Quote
￼PoliticsVideoChannel @politvidchannel
Dec 29
BREAKING: This man ran a $1.2 billion nursing home fraud scheme and was pardoned by Trump.
The additional point is what this says about Trump’s character, such as it may be.
