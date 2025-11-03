Remember when Trump said countries around the world would be lining up to kiss his ass to get better tariff deals? That’s called projection, because in fact it’s Trump who lines up to kiss ass.
Trump’s address to the Republican Jewish Coalition isn’t just a speech, it’s a confession, if you listen.
Across every line, he reveals what really defines his presidency:
the myth of a “historic victory” no one witnessed, the rewriting of reality to glorify himself, and above all, an unshakable loyalty to the donors and foreign state that bankroll his power. ISRAEL.
He boasts of ending “eight wars” that were never over, “securing” borders that remain porous, and brokering a “peace” in Gaza while bombs still fall on civilians.
He frames every act of destruction, from defunding UNRWA to deporting “Hamas sympathizers,” as moral righteousness.
This is what happens when American foreign and domestic policy are written in Tel Aviv and enforced in Washington. This is servitude, not leadership.
Miriam Adelson’s $200 million bought more than campaign ads, it bought influence over the direction of U.S. power itself.
And Trump wears that allegiance proudly.
￼￼Trump addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday. It’s… a wild ride.
Delusion, self-worship, and open pledges of loyalty to his biggest donors, let’s take a closer look at what he said:
Trump opens by congratulating the RJC on “40 amazing years” and immediately launches into self-congratulations, calling his 2024 win “the most important election victory in the history of our country.”
He thanks RJC leadership, Norm Coleman, Matt Brooks, and his “friend” Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-born billionaire megadonor behind hundreds of millions in Trump funding and credits the RJC for helping him “win all seven swing states by millions of votes.”
Then comes the punchline:
“I can’t imagine we didn’t do better than that after all I’ve done for the Jewish vote.”
What exactly have you done for the Jewish vote Trump?
Trump closes his address by bragging about tearing the U.S. out of international human-rights bodies, cutting funding to UNRWA, and silencig free speecg in the US, for Israel.
“I withdrew the United States from the anti-American, anti-Israel UN Human Rights Council.”
— The UN Human Rights Council is not “anti-American.” It’s the main international body that investigates war crimes and human rights abuses, including those committed by U.S. allies. What Trump means is that it’s critical of Israel. This statement exposes how he conflates Israel’s interests with America’s, implying that anything opposing Israeli policy is automatically anti-U.S.
“Terminated funding for the extremely corrupt United Nations Relief and Works Agency, a totally corrupt operation.”
— He’s referring to UNRWA, the agency providing food, medical aid, and schooling for millions of Palestinian civilians. Israel demanded this cut, and Trump delivered. The result? Starvation and humanitarian collapse in Gaza. There was no proven corruption scandal, the “corruption” claim was political cover to dismantle Palestinian civil society under Israeli pressure.
“We’re also defending our Jewish citizens here in America … we’re deporting the foreign jihadist sympathizers and Hamas supporters from our country, and it’s happening very quickly.”
— This line should alarm anyone who believes in civil liberties. Trump is bragging about mass deportations based on ideological affiliation, not crimes, without due process, investigation, or evidence. “Hamas supporters” could mean students protesting genocide, journalists, or anyone critical of Israel. It’s collective punishment imported to U.S. soil.
“My administration has filed historic civil rights laws and cut off funding to colleges and universities that refuse to defend their Jewish students.”
— Translation: universities that allowed campus protests or anti-Zionist organizing were threatened with losing federal funding. “Defending” Jewish students meant censoring speech, firing faculty, and policing thought. Again, Trump is turning the Department of Education into a political instrument for one foreign cause.
“We have secured some of the largest discrimination settlements in modern times.”
— Those “settlements” are payouts to people claiming emotional distress from campus debates about Israel. They’re not justice, they’re intimidation tactics meant to make universities and students afraid to ever question Israeli policy again.
“In just nine months, we have done more to protect Jewish Americans than any administration in history.”
— That line is incredibly revealing. He’s openly saying his government prioritizes one small demographic, not Americans as a whole, not civil rights in general, not equality under law, but one politically powerful constituency with deep financial and lobbying ties to his campaign. If you’re listening he’s telling you.....
“Together we will make America stronger, safer, richer, prouder, and greater than ever before.”
— The classic Trump closer, but by this point, it’s clear what he means by “we.” His America is not a pluralistic nation of citizens; it’s a political alliance between his administration and the same donor network that funds Israeli expansionism abroad and political enforcement at home.
￼https://x.com/i/status/1985417826702921741
Never thought we'd see something like this in our lifetime. We always suspected (or knew) that every national level politician had to pledge allegiance to Israel as a condition of running and/or winning, but most of that allegiance was hidden; now it's out in the open.