Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
3m

Never thought we'd see something like this in our lifetime. We always suspected (or knew) that every national level politician had to pledge allegiance to Israel as a condition of running and/or winning, but most of that allegiance was hidden; now it's out in the open.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture