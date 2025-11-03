Remember when Trump said countries around the world would be lining up to kiss his ass to get better tariff deals? That’s called projection, because in fact it’s Trump who lines up to kiss ass.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 43m￼ Trump’s address to the Republican Jewish Coalition isn’t just a speech, it’s a confession, if you listen. Across every line, he reveals what really defines his presidency: the myth of a “historic victory” no one witnessed, the rewriting of reality to glorify himself, and above all, an unshakable loyalty to the donors and foreign state that bankroll his power. ISRAEL. He boasts of ending “eight wars” that were never over, “securing” borders that remain porous, and brokering a “peace” in Gaza while bombs still fall on civilians. He frames every act of destruction, from defunding UNRWA to deporting “Hamas sympathizers,” as moral righteousness. This is what happens when American foreign and domestic policy are written in Tel Aviv and enforced in Washington. This is servitude, not leadership. Miriam Adelson’s $200 million bought more than campaign ads, it bought influence over the direction of U.S. power itself. And Trump wears that allegiance proudly.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 48m￼ ￼￼Trump addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday. It’s… a wild ride. Delusion, self-worship, and open pledges of loyalty to his biggest donors, let’s take a closer look at what he said: Trump opens by congratulating the RJC on “40 amazing years” and immediately launches into self-congratulations, calling his 2024 win “the most important election victory in the history of our country.” He thanks RJC leadership, Norm Coleman, Matt Brooks, and his “friend” Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-born billionaire megadonor behind hundreds of millions in Trump funding and credits the RJC for helping him “win all seven swing states by millions of votes.” Then comes the punchline: “I can’t imagine we didn’t do better than that after all I’ve done for the Jewish vote.” What exactly have you done for the Jewish vote Trump?