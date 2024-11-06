First, from the NBC exit polling:

Of course, US elections are more complicated than this.

Aaron Mate makes some shrewd observations:

Some of the political gifts that Dems and allied media voices have handed Trump since 2016:

-Blaming Russia for their loss and adopting the attendant elitist, smug, condescending view that malleable Trump voters were manipulated by Moscow

-Going all-in on a moronic, Clinton-funded conspiracy theory that Trump conspired with/was controlled by Putin -- and deeming anyone who disagreed to be a Kremlin puppet/asset

-Trying to recover from Russiagate's collapse by impeaching Trump over Ukrainegate -- resulting in the highest approval ratings of Trump's presidency

-Launching overzealous and trivial legal prosecutions (anyone remember those classified documents?) that burnished Trump's self-image as a political outsider targeted by the establishment

-Spending tens of billions of dollars on a proxy war to "weaken" Russia -- not strengthen the US at home

-Refusing to end the Gaza genocide, thereby -- yet again -- handing Trump the disingenuous opportunity to claim the mantle of "peace."

-Embracing some of the most polarizing and despised figures in politics, e.g. the Cheneys, in a bid to win a mythical "suburban centrist neocon" vote.

10:24 AM · Nov 6, 2024