First, from the NBC exit polling:
Of course, US elections are more complicated than this.
Aaron Mate makes some shrewd observations:
Aaron Maté
Some of the political gifts that Dems and allied media voices have handed Trump since 2016:
-Blaming Russia for their loss and adopting the attendant elitist, smug, condescending view that malleable Trump voters were manipulated by Moscow
-Going all-in on a moronic, Clinton-funded conspiracy theory that Trump conspired with/was controlled by Putin -- and deeming anyone who disagreed to be a Kremlin puppet/asset
-Trying to recover from Russiagate's collapse by impeaching Trump over Ukrainegate -- resulting in the highest approval ratings of Trump's presidency
-Launching overzealous and trivial legal prosecutions (anyone remember those classified documents?) that burnished Trump's self-image as a political outsider targeted by the establishment
-Spending tens of billions of dollars on a proxy war to "weaken" Russia -- not strengthen the US at home
-Refusing to end the Gaza genocide, thereby -- yet again -- handing Trump the disingenuous opportunity to claim the mantle of "peace."
-Embracing some of the most polarizing and despised figures in politics, e.g. the Cheneys, in a bid to win a mythical "suburban centrist neocon" vote.
10:24 AM · Nov 6, 2024
I’m listening to Macgregor with Judge Nap. He says he hears from Middle East experts tell him that Iran—as we speculated—held back their response strikes until after the election, to gauge what the new landscape looks like. He also states that, based on his personal interaction with Trump, he is convinced that in Trump’s heart of hearts Trump hates war and will take a reasonable opportunity to avoid war.
Almost unbelievable Jewish figure given Trump's courting of them. On a related note, Luongo today said he thought Miriam Adelson's $200M would not buy her much in terms of pro-Israel bias or action on Trump's part, considering Trump's other financial resources and benefactors. That, together with his comment about ending and not starting wars, is very encouraging.