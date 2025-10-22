Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

Senator Rand Paul @SenRandPaul

19h￼

We don’t blow up boats off Miami because 25% of the time suspicion is wrong.

We shouldn’t do it off Venezuela either. These are small outboards with no fentanyl and no path to Florida.

We can’t just kill indiscriminately because we are not at war. It’s summary execution!

Everyone gets a trial because sometimes, the system gets it wrong. Even the worst of the worst in our country get due process.

The bottom line is that execution without process is not justice, and blowing up foreign ships is a recipe for chaos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

Michael Tracey @mtracey

2h

Vance, who has voyaged to Israel, is referring questions about Gaza reconstruction policy to Jared Kushner. Still can't get over how certain people duped themselves into believing Kushner would have no role in the Second Trump Administration. It's arguably bigger than last time!

Michael Tracey @mtracey

3h￼

"If elected I will demolish the White House" -- would've been an interesting campaign pledge

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture