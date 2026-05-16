With Trump back from Beijing, his war on Iran is back front and center. For a while there was optimism that there would be no new bombing campaign, but the usual suspects now, once again, believe that there will be a resumption of the hot war.

The reasoning is as usual, and has proven to be reliable in the past. The US now has more military resources in place than before the February 28th sneak attack. The mustering of such large amounts of military hardware almost inevitably leads to its use. For example, Will Schryver argues as follows, caveats included:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Now Or Never The US has now positioned in the Middle East a formidable array of assets to prosecute an air campaign against Iran. ... … Trump has backed himself into a corner from which there is no escape. He has congregated all the air and naval power the US can assemble without perilously denuding its force posture elsewhere on the planet. And, short of the Iranians prostrating themselves and bathing his feet with tears and kisses, there is simply no way Trump cannot USE the large force he has gathered to make war against Iran. Consequently, we are about to find out if US military power is the juggernaut none can defeat, or if things were never as Hollywood and Raytheon always claimed them to be. . So, reeling from the shocking strategic defeat Iran has inflicted on the United States, Trump will travel to China to visit Chairman Xi. I predict this trip to Beijing will add to Trump’s humiliation, and the recognition around the world that US power is rapidly evaporating. . Too Far to Turn Back Now They will blow the whole wad on one last attempt to turn the tide of affairs. I believe there is a coalescing faction in Washington that is pushing to get out of this war without further delay. Militarily, it is a lost cause. Yes, I understand how many people think I’m nuts for saying such a thing, but that reality is becoming more apparent to more people with each passing day. Even so, I am inclined to conclude that the empire is into this gambit way too far to turn back now. Negotiation of a deal from their current posture is unthinkable. Iran is dictating terms. …

There’s quite a bit more at the second link, worth reading, but you get the overall picture. I have argued in the past that Trump cannot be predicted according to the usual standards—that’s he’s capable of backing out of this situation, capable of abusing the military in this way. Schryver must suspect the same, because he concludes:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 1h￼ ￼ In recent days we have seen purported US intel assessments in major US media claiming Iran IS NOT “obliterated”. Yesterday CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper testified before Congress that Iran IS, in fact, “obliterated”. Whether the US will fight or flee remains to be seen.

There is also the matter that there has been a lot of public debate about the already very low stock of US munitions. That stock will be depleted to critically low levels if any new attack is launched.

Today Larry Johnson argued on talk shows in a similar vein.

So what does this have to do with the question, Who Controls Trump? Obviously everything. LJ added several extra points to his argument. For example, he noted that Trump is still talking about “total victory”, about some additional “cleanup” to be done. Perhaps more tellingly—because Trump says all sorts of things—is LJ’s argument that Trump is under the control of the “Zionist Lobby” [LJ’s exact words] and simply ignores any advice that contradicts what he hears from the Zionist Lobby.

Now, Brian Berletic claims that the actual controller of Trump—as, presumably, of past presidents stretching back decades—is the Military Industrial Complex (MIC). Berletic terms anyone who ventures to suggest that anything resembling a Zionist Lobby (AIPAC, Jewish Nationalists) is a rank anti-Semites.

I have in the past argued that Berletic’s view is misguided. Not that the MIC doesn’t have a powerful lobby and certainly supports war around the world. Not that Big Oil doesn’t have a powerful lobby that certainly supports war when it serves their interests. (Interestingly, the Venezuela kidnapping op did NOT serve Big Oil’s interests, despite the presence of large amounts of oil in Venezuela. Big Oil has declined to jump into Venezuela, which is a strong indication that some other group was behind that adventure.) However, the fact of the matter is that the ideological backing for all US wars stretching back many decades has been provided by the “Neocons”—an ideological grouping that is headed by Jewish Nationalists. I won’t rehearse all the arguments I’ve presented on this subject in the past. Here are a few of many links to past substacks that deal with aspects of this issue:

Empire Of Hate

Trump, Netanyahu, Putin

Money Matters

What I’ll do is present the very reasonable argument that Alex Krainer presented to Mario Nawfal, just the other day. Krainer’s argument boils down to: All wars are bankers’ wars. In this sense. All other interest groups ultimately need money, and bankers are the ones with the money (as Willie Sutton famously stated). The bankers with the most money—at least in the West—are Jewish financial interests tied to the Rothschild banking family. Again, I won’t go into that history here. What I will do is present Krainer’s views in a partial transcript:

Trump Cornered By Powerful Banking Networks - w/ Analyst Alex Krainer Mario: What do you think is that influence that’s on Trump if you had to guess? I would assume that it’s coming through the banking cartel. That it’s coming from the City of London and Wall Street banks-- and you know given that they have decisive influence over financial flows and that they can plunge a country into a depression. They have those levers of power. I’m convinced that it’s coming from there and, if I’m going to be conspiratorial, then there is one family [the Rothschild family] that’s particularly been exposed in this sense. They were the recipient of the Balfour declaration. Their home turf is the City of London, but their their pride and joy is the creation of the state of Israel. So that would make it consistent that on two separate occasions you had pressure on Trump building from two different sources but always from the same direction. I think that they have decisive, dominant, influence over the Western financial systems and Western economies. I think in that sense that they have the levers to convince anyone to go along with their agenda. And we also know that people who resisted certain agendas in the past turned up dead. So you know JFK, RFK, Abraham Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and so forth. I think that certain plans are important to them, that they will not leave it to the democratic will of the American people, or their legitimate representatives, or their president. They will just have their way and that’s it. Usually in these situations you take the silver or you take the lead. It’s up to you. Mario: Yeah, everyone talks about big oil, the energy industry, obviously the military-industrial complex, and--the most vocal one--Israeli influence over the US, but I know you’re pretty vocal about the influence of the banking sector, or the banking cartels, and a few families there.

Here’s the crux of it:

All these companies--the military-industrial complex, the big oil, the big tech--they all have their creditors, they all get funding from basically the same sources. It may be BlackRock, but behind BlackRock you’ll find Bank of America, right? And a lot of these companies like Exxon Mobile, like BP Shell, Chevron, they all have major lines of credit from people like Croup, JP Morgan, and there will always be a person from those banks on their boards of directors. So if anybody were a qualified investigator of what was done and why it was done, that’s the trail of breadcrumbs that they would invariably follow. Except that, today in Western societies, you can’t ask those questions. You can’t ask who owns General Electric, who are the controlling shareholders. You can’t ask who owns the bank. Mario: Who are they? Well, it’s usually shell company behind the shell company behind the shell company and you can’t get to the physical persons. It gets lost somewhere in Black Rock and the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. There have been many attempt to find out who were the ultimate beneficial owners of the Federal Reserve Bank, and those attempts have always failed, they’re always blocked.

Re the Fed, h/t to commenter Alex for this very revealing link, which illustrates that Trump is owned by banking interests—there can be no other explanation:

The Family Business Donald Trump didn’t just pick a Fed chair. He picked his donor’s son-in-law, his hedge fund patron’s protégé, and a man whose fortune depends on the people he’ll now regulate.

As for those who point to Epstein, I’m not arguing against that view. I simply point out that Epstein had close ties to the Rothschild family. Think about that.

Mario: One of my regular guests, Larry Johnson, has brought up a few times how the power and finance has shifted from the US towards China, to the East. One of the points he brings up is, if you look at the top 10 biggest banks, 20 years ago they were mostly American and British, and now the top four I think are Chinese. Anything there?

Now, unfortunately, Krainer’s response to LJ’s point about Chinese banks is all over the lot, and misses LJ’s point. The reference to ArcelorMittal is a real puzzler—ArcelorMittal is a corporation that, by Krainer’s own argument, relies on banks for credit—theypre part of the bankster network, as Krainer explains. ArcelorMittal’s business in Ukraine is utterly irrelevant to LJ’s main point.

Yeah, that’s relevant, but it’s not that relevant, because where a certain company or bank is headquartered is very secondary to covert lines of control, where they lead. For example, one of the corporate sectors that is very important to their control of societies is production of steel, right? And one of the corporations that’s always pushed into the forefront is ArcelorMittal. They were the major investors into Ukraine after the coup of 2014. ArcelorMittal is an Indian company. So you might say that that suggests that it’s the rise of India, but it’s just that a company from some country can become part of this network. The relationship isn’t national. You should think of this as a sort of parasite which has many dendrites penetrating everywhere. So, you have a City of London which, I believe, still is the strategic and spiritual and the planning headquarters of the globalization process. But then they have very powerful satellites on Wall Street and they have others in Berlin and Stockholm and Paris and Tokyo and pretty much everywhere else. And then these banks will have relationships with corporate clients. It’s the corporate clients who go out and have the very visible role but, ultimately, they can’t do much unless their activities are funded somehow. And to be funded they have to get credit, they have to get massive lines of credit--and that can only be done by banks. BlackRock is not a bank. They cannot create credit. They can use the investable assets that they already own to acquire bonds and stocks of companies, and then maybe wrest the controlling interest in those companies. But they cannot create credit, they cannot print money and give it to their clients. Only commercial banks can do that. So I think that the development the Chinese banks are taking over--that’s interesting but, otherwise, whether we’re talking French banks or British banks or American banks, that’s not so decisive or indicative of where the investigation should should go to.

So what is LJ’s major point? China is one of the few countries—and exponentially the largest of all such countries—that has its own huge banks that are not manipulable by the Western banking cartel, the Rothschild network. Even Russia (cf. Money Matters, linked above) is connected to the Western cartel. This is one of the most important aspects of China that makes China a target for the Western banking cartel. I would posit that part of the long term plan of the globalists who hollowed out the US economy was to get in on the Chinese financial sector on the ground level back in the ‘80’s and thus gain control over what they envisioned as the sweat shop to the world. Think of it as a plan for a new century of humiliation at the hands of the Western financial elites. That’s why the elites had their kids learning Mandarin (like Trump’s grandchildren), prepping for their domination of the Chinese economy. The Chinese outsmarted them all, and for that they have become the Main Enemy.