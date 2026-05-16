Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
13h

Excerpt from much longer post, original in Japanese:

https://x.com/KNHjyohokyoku/status/2055216812812341631

"What the US is truly afraid of isn't China becoming strong in and of itself, but rather,

China reaching a state where it can run the global economy, technology, and logistics on a worldwide scale without relying on US corporate infrastructure."

But who runs the global economy? The bankers. That, I think, is what's behind LJ's argument about China's banks. It's a bankers war.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
11hEdited

Suspicious on Brian Berletic blindness, or may be smart politics to avoid cancellation or worse.

I hope there is not another round of fighting. I’m not sure the Saudis would allow use of their bases.

And if Trump targets Irans energy industry, Iran will retaliate. UAE for sure and Israel.

Trump has deep relations in the Jewish community, as can be seen in his pardons and the purity testing in his 2nd administration. And pushing 1st amendment troubling anti Semitism / Israeli efforts.

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