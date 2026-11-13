Meaning In History

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
10h

It's also rather funny, if you consider the possibilities.

Is it possible that Alice is a Chinese spy? Of course (though sad that she'd give Chinese spies a bad rep for competence, as she's obviously incapable of keeping a secret).

Is it possible that Alice just happened to want to make a few tens of billions of dollars laundering proceeds of chip-smuggling to China? Of course.

Is it necessary for Alice to be a Chinese spy, as a prerequsite for wanting to make a few tens of billions of dollars laundering proceeds of chip-smuggling to China? Not entirely: different skill set, and she makes a rotten spy anyway.

So what does Ockham's Razor say? :)

What I'm wondering is: [whistling innocently] why would Trump, who's persistently rumored to have an interest in money, want to suppress investigations into all this smuggling to China over the last two years since the Commerce Department tried to open an investigation? Answers on a postcard...

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Larry Think's avatar
Larry Think
9h

I listened to Brain Berletic today and his view was that if she was a spy we would of never been told.https://youtu.be/3qkF9pQ-_Ws?is=iIAlumXtt1qeoUES

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