But first, Breaking News:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 8h￼ BREAKING: Iran announces it has destroyed a US early warning radar in Bahrain, in direct response to a US strike on a communications tower in Sirik, southern Iran, hours earlier. It is the first Iranian attack on US military assets in a Gulf country since early September. “If these violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force is fully prepared for unlimited confrontation,” the statement adds.

To be clear, it’s perfectly possible, even plausible, that Alice Huang is a spy for China. Or, more correctly, an asset for China’s intelligence service. But that’s not really the point, is it? If the CIA had any sort of credible notion that that was the case, they should have warned Jensen off her. They didn’t. Instead, someone kept the well known details quiet until after the midterms, when they were suddenly broadcast to the world. Leading to Jensen’s implausible resignation. Why implausible? Consider this—per commenter S. R. C.

Nury Vittachi @NuryVittachi THINK ABOUT IT. - Bill Gates had lots of illicit girlfriends—no problem. - Elon Musk has multiple children with multiple women—no problem. - Dario Amodei dated a Chinese woman, Jade Wang, before marrying Cami Clark, who pitched a pornography business to none other than Jeffrey Epstein—no problem. - But Jensen Huang commits old-fashioned infidelity—and this is such a big problem that he has to resign? Doesn’t make sense. Here’s the real story. …

Weirdly, Vittachi doesn’t include Trump himself in his catalog of creeps.

Obviously, the infidelity angle wouldn’t be enough for the hit on Huang, so the spy angle had to be brought in. And it had to be brought in fast, before there was real evidence and without the standard warnings. The message from that is clear—Jensen had to go. As I wrote yesterday, only super powerful people with a strong motive could pull this off—people whose power is threatened by a China that is no longer under their thumb. That points toward the banksters, and The Economist’s cover story on Jensen points toward no ordinary banksters. It’s the same people who see the wars on Russia and Iran as necessary to take down the ultimate target—China. As Alastair Crooke was telling Pascal Lottaz yesterday, it’s really China that has made it impossible for the Anglo-Zionists to deal with Russia and Iran, tough nuts though they may be.

So, just for fun, and to show how this story was thrown together PDQ, we learn that US intel is still working on it:

Natasha Bertrand @NatashaBertrand￼ News: The US intel community is still working to understand the relationship between a Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Chinese government, with multiple sources telling CNN that the intelligence collected on her to date does not prove that she was acting as a spy for Beijing.

But remember—nobody in US intel saw fit to warn Jensen off his risky relationship. That’s what tells you this was a hit on Huang, not your standard counterintel investigation. Reports are that some guy named Patel was unaware that the FBI even had a case. Well, regardless, they do now. But:

David Sacks @DavidSacks￼ Bombshell story. The spy narrative is collapsing already. Is there clear & convincing evidence that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy? - AG says no. (“no conclusions reached”). - CIA says no. (“not yet convinced”). - DNI says no (“not entirely accurate and over-torqued”). - Ranking Democrat on House Intelligence (incoming Chairman) says no. (“today, at least, I don’t know”). This was immediately after he was briefed. Who argues otherwise? Anonymous officials tell CNN “it strains credulity to believe that she was not acting as an agent of the Chinese government — simply by virtue of the fact that she is a successful Chinese businesswoman working with one of America’s most powerful companies.” This is their proof after a year of investigating and surveillance? That she was a “successful Chinese businesswoman”? At this point, the only crime that we know for sure happened is the leaking of the classified memo. Who did that and why? An investigation should be opened.

As I said, I’m kinda with those “anonymous officials” in this sense—it does kinda strain credulity to suppose that China’s MSS would have no interest in Alice. But there are standard procedures for dealing with such situations, and US intel didn’t follow those. In other words, this seemingly threadbare operation—the hit on Huang—was ultimately much bigger than the CIA or DNI or FBI. And that may explain why Jensen folded so quickly, despite Trump urging him to fight back. Bigger than the CEO of Nvidia, bigger than the POTUS.