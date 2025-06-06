There’s been widespread speculation in the last few days that Trump and Rubio received serious dressings down from Putin and Lavrov, respectively. Many noted how angry Putin’s face appeared in his TV appearance after his chat with Trump. It’s confirmed that Putin asked (demanded to know?) whether Trump knew ahead of time about the attack on Russian strategic bombers. Trump protested that he had no such knowledge. That was one of those damned if you did, damned if you didn’t questions. If Trump was being truthful, that would have been just as disturbing as if he HAD known—given that, as Scott Ritter and Larry Wilkerson have said, it’s a 100% certainty that people in the CIA knew. CIA is in overall charge of the war on Russia, so whether or not MI6 was in charge of planning for this op. It was almost certainly US facilities that were used for targeting and guidance.

There is also speculation that someone got to Trump and warned him that he had better start paying attention to the dangers of escalation worldwide that he’s flirting with or not paying attention to. Trump’s tone toward China does seem to have changed a bit. In the past days he has protested that he is BFF with Xi—”I’ve always liked him and always will.” Was Xi impressed? Almost certainly not. The phone call between the two, which Trump has been seeking for weeks, appears to have been narrowly restricted to the issue of Chinese shipments of materials that are vital for the US auto industry. The Chinese have been slow walking those shipments in retaliation for US trade provocations. Trump’s remarks after the call were subdued by his rhetorical standards and gave no indication that China was changing its overall stance on trade issue.

On other fronts, Trump continues much as ever in rhetorical terms, although as reported yesterday there are signs that changes in substantive policy could be in the offing.

Note in this next item that, while CIA mouthpiece David Ignatius attributes the coming terrorist campaign to the SBU, the SBU in fact relies heavily on support from the Anglo-Zionist intel combine of CIA/MI6/Mossad. The notion that Trump 2.0 will ever “walk away” from its war on Russia is likely deluded—unless Trump is somehow able to gain control over the Deep State. The reality of the war is that NATO is facing comprehensive defeat, so the Anglo-Zionists will resort to their time honored terror tactic.

Zlatti71 @Zlatti_71 ‘Ukraine’s Dirty War Is Just Getting Started’ – The Washington Post writes that the Kiev regime will continue to commit terrorist attacks in Russia. ‘With Trump gone from peacemaker, at least for now, Ukraine will rely more than ever on its intelligence services, which have already shown the ability to strike deep inside Russia and around the world. The front lines in Ukraine will remain a hell of drones and artillery. But covert operations could escalate into a ‘dirty war’ beyond the front lines – with targeted assassinations, sabotage and strikes against countries that supply Russia with weapons.’ - SK

Because …

Flying the colors:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Trump imposes sanctions on judges of International Criminal Court because they demand the arrest of Netanyahu. The Trump administration has sanctioned four ICC judges over what Secretary of State Marco Rubio called "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting the US or its close ally, Israel."

More bluster:

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: ￼￼ Trump once again threatened Russia: "If Russia is out of line, we'll be, ahhh, you'll be amazed how tough. Remember this. They like to say I'm friends with Russia. I'm not friends with anybody." https://x.com/i/status/1930752225007083762

In this next, Trump bragged that he “ended” Nordstream 2. But he’s telling the Germans they’ll have to pay for hugely more expensive US gas rather than cheap Russian gas. Will the vassal states at some point rebel?

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼ Trump said he destroyed Nordstream 2 in front of the German Chancellor Merz who is just "listening". Trump says Germany can buy Oil and Gas now from the US. What a humiliation for the Germans... https://x.com/i/status/1930892181125870038

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The Biden inflation - which was much higher official figures state - has made it so hard for Americans to live they’ve gone massively into debt. Meanwhile, interest rates are stuck at a very high level. This could get ugly.

And now, another partial transcript on the dilemma’s facing Trump 2.0. This time its Danny Davis and Patrick Henningsen. A word in advance. During the four months I referenced yesterday and Henningsen also references, Trump has been going around blabbing dumbass things like ‘I’m running the world and really enjoying it.’ I don’t doubt that the fact that Trump is saying these sorts of things, which belie the actual facts—Trump is irresponsibly cruising toward confrontation with nuclear powers and endangering us all without consulting us—is part of Putin’s almost palpable anger.