There’s been widespread speculation in the last few days that Trump and Rubio received serious dressings down from Putin and Lavrov, respectively. Many noted how angry Putin’s face appeared in his TV appearance after his chat with Trump. It’s confirmed that Putin asked (demanded to know?) whether Trump knew ahead of time about the attack on Russian strategic bombers. Trump protested that he had no such knowledge. That was one of those damned if you did, damned if you didn’t questions. If Trump was being truthful, that would have been just as disturbing as if he HAD known—given that, as Scott Ritter and Larry Wilkerson have said, it’s a 100% certainty that people in the CIA knew. CIA is in overall charge of the war on Russia, so whether or not MI6 was in charge of planning for this op. It was almost certainly US facilities that were used for targeting and guidance.
There is also speculation that someone got to Trump and warned him that he had better start paying attention to the dangers of escalation worldwide that he’s flirting with or not paying attention to. Trump’s tone toward China does seem to have changed a bit. In the past days he has protested that he is BFF with Xi—”I’ve always liked him and always will.” Was Xi impressed? Almost certainly not. The phone call between the two, which Trump has been seeking for weeks, appears to have been narrowly restricted to the issue of Chinese shipments of materials that are vital for the US auto industry. The Chinese have been slow walking those shipments in retaliation for US trade provocations. Trump’s remarks after the call were subdued by his rhetorical standards and gave no indication that China was changing its overall stance on trade issue.
On other fronts, Trump continues much as ever in rhetorical terms, although as reported yesterday there are signs that changes in substantive policy could be in the offing.
Note in this next item that, while CIA mouthpiece David Ignatius attributes the coming terrorist campaign to the SBU, the SBU in fact relies heavily on support from the Anglo-Zionist intel combine of CIA/MI6/Mossad. The notion that Trump 2.0 will ever “walk away” from its war on Russia is likely deluded—unless Trump is somehow able to gain control over the Deep State. The reality of the war is that NATO is facing comprehensive defeat, so the Anglo-Zionists will resort to their time honored terror tactic.
‘Ukraine’s Dirty War Is Just Getting Started’ – The Washington Post writes that the Kiev regime will continue to commit terrorist attacks in Russia.
‘With Trump gone from peacemaker, at least for now, Ukraine will rely more than ever on its intelligence services, which have already shown the ability to strike deep inside Russia and around the world. The front lines in Ukraine will remain a hell of drones and artillery. But covert operations could escalate into a ‘dirty war’ beyond the front lines – with targeted assassinations, sabotage and strikes against countries that supply Russia with weapons.’ - SK
Trump imposes sanctions on judges of International Criminal Court because they demand the arrest of Netanyahu. The Trump administration has sanctioned four ICC judges over what Secretary of State Marco Rubio called "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting the US or its close ally, Israel."
Trump once again threatened Russia:
"If Russia is out of line, we'll be, ahhh, you'll be amazed how tough.
Remember this. They like to say I'm friends with Russia. I'm not friends with anybody."
In this next, Trump bragged that he “ended” Nordstream 2. But he’s telling the Germans they’ll have to pay for hugely more expensive US gas rather than cheap Russian gas. Will the vassal states at some point rebel?
￼￼ Trump said he destroyed Nordstream 2 in front of the German Chancellor Merz who is just "listening".
Trump says Germany can buy Oil and Gas now from the US.
What a humiliation for the Germans...
Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼
The Biden inflation - which was much higher official figures state - has made it so hard for Americans to live they’ve gone massively into debt. Meanwhile, interest rates are stuck at a very high level. This could get ugly.
And now, another partial transcript on the dilemma’s facing Trump 2.0. This time its Danny Davis and Patrick Henningsen. A word in advance. During the four months I referenced yesterday and Henningsen also references, Trump has been going around blabbing dumbass things like ‘I’m running the world and really enjoying it.’ I don’t doubt that the fact that Trump is saying these sorts of things, which belie the actual facts—Trump is irresponsibly cruising toward confrontation with nuclear powers and endangering us all without consulting us—is part of Putin’s almost palpable anger.
Awaiting... Putin's PROMISED RETALIATION /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Patrick Henningsen
PH: Here's the paradox. Under Biden NATO was a dangerous Leviathan. Under Trump the hope was, when he came in--he came in with a lot of goodwill under him, like a magic carpet—and it was that Trump was going to bring this war to an end, come to some kind of a decent relationship with a major superpower like Russia, and somehow this whole Zelensky road show is just going to have to be--this is the final season of Servant of the People. It's over. That was the hope.
Trump has extinguished and spent all of that goodwill in four months, with no tangible results at all. And the problem is, the US can't shirk their duties as a world superpower, as the head of NATO. The US cannot leave this to the devices of European smaller and lower and medium tier powers, because history has shown what happens when you do that. Unless the US takes a decisive position with the other major superpowers to come to a stabilizing agreement, the potential for nefarious actors to fill the vacuum of power--
And let me tell you, I do not see Trump as a strong leader right now. I see Donald Trump as very weak, very weak. Without strategy. Without any clear vision. No US foreign policy. No grand strategy. Nothing. It's just, you know, 'You've got to bend to our will and do what we say, otherwise it's going to be trouble. I'm going to be upset, and if you don't submit to my will ...' That's not a strategy. That's not policy, that's not foreign policy. So the the US needs to step up. If Trump can't do it intellectually he's got to have a team around him that can pull that off. Not just this. They're balancing plates. They're balancing the Iran talks, plus the Israel - Gaza situation, plus Ukraine - Russia. So there's some big important plates in the air right now, and they're very close to basically fumbling and dropping all of them ...
DD: Yeah, you've got the Indo-Pacific plates as well. You talk about how the US doesn't have a strategy. It doesn't seem to know where it's going to go. That can't be said of the Russian leader, who seems very focused on what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish--and has been pretty consistent from the beginning all the way through today.
DD: It sounds like the only thing that the Russians are even talking about right now is moving forward on the military front.
PH: It's just reiterated Russia's resolve that there's not going to be a negotiation path to settling this. It's going to be settled on the battlefield. This is just reiterating the belief on the Russian side that the US is not agreement capable. The US is not *negotiation* capable. Forget about coming to an agreement--they can't even conduct coherent negotiations. This is a circus. What is going on here--it's kind of embarrassing. It makes Tony Blinken look professional--that's how bad it is. I know that's a pretty heavy statement, but I don't say that lightly. That's kind of like where things are at right now, as far as I can see. I'm sure Russia's not impressed.
The United States, they're kind of ignoring, dismissing, the core issues for the Russian Federation. This is no surprise. They've been on the table now for nearly four years so, if those aren't addressed, then Russia's going to be like, well, we don't have a partner that we can negotiate with. But that's the language the Russians used to use: "our partners." You remember, they used to say "our American partners"--even when the US was sanctioning them, demonizing them: "our partners." And then Sergey Lavrov stopped using that language at some point. I think it was probably like 18 months into the Ukraine conflict, and all of a sudden the nicities weren't there anymore. Now this [attack on Russia's nuclear triad] is taking it to another level. You're talking about careening towards a nuclear confrontation, and if Trump thinks he's going to play chicken with the Russians and that's a really smart thing to do as a US president, and the Europeans think that's a really wise thing to do--because Europe will take the brunt of any escalation, not the United States. Um, you know, so I mean ...
DD: No one in Europe is talking about diplomacy. The only thing they're doing is saying, ‘Russia, we want you to surrender. We want you, from a position of power and strength, to submit to what Zelensky wants and we want you to live with it.’ And of course that's absurd.
PH: What I hear is, like, the European bureaucrats have basically just taken Nancy Pelosi's day trading course, and they're just hyping up European defense stocks--because those are booming.
At this truly critical juncture in geopolitics, we need more than ever a strong man in the WH who will bang heads together and stop this Frankenstein's monster of a war getting totally out of hand. We need someone who will speak to the nation and say: "Evil forces in our midst have pushed us to the brink of nuclear war. As a result, I have today removed all neocon warmongers from my administration and have offered Mr Putin to meet him in Moscow for direct talks on how to end this mess." Can anyone imagine Trump doing that? He was supposedly given a tongue lashing by Putin and the very next minute he is back to his usual mindless tweets.
Actually interest rates are returning to a more normal level. Interest rates were at a super low artificial level, and those are probably never coming back. Especially with the out of control deficit.
For those older, they can remember getting home loans in the 18% area in the 70’s.
> Meanwhile, interest rates are stuck at a very high level.