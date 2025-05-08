Share this postMeaning In HistoryWhite Smoke--That Is AllCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhite Smoke--That Is AllMark WauckMay 08, 20259Share this postMeaning In HistoryWhite Smoke--That Is AllCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareFox says so. That would be something like the 5th ballot.9Share this postMeaning In HistoryWhite Smoke--That Is AllCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4SharePreviousNext
4th ballot. That seems to me to be a very bad sign. Too fast.
Damian Thompson @holysmoke
·
15m￼
No doubt about it: conservatives are very afraid that Parolin is the new pope.