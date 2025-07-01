Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
1h

I just hope that any shred of naivety on the Iranians' part has now dissipated. Alec Mercouris seemed to hint yesterday that there are still those in Teheran who want to make some kind of deal with Washington. If so, they must be insane. He also believes that Iran has a fairly broad window of time to replenish its stocks and get ready further hostilities. It doesn't. Even as we speak, I have no doubt that Netanyahu is kicking and shoving the IDF back into line for Round 2. Netanyahu cannot survive without further escalation and US involvement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
1h

even if we could answer this question, it'd change in the next 5 minutes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture