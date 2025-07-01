So far, Trump 2.0 has certainly been a lot of sound and fury, but what does it signify? Many of us wanted to believe that Trump had a plan, but if so that plan has collided with reality and reality seems to be winning—which is the usual result. Don’t get me wrong. There are positives, mostly embodied in the Executive Orders. The SCOTUS is methodically sorting through all that. But that’s all being handled by the lawyers. Trump’s real job is to be the CinC and bring some order to America’s place in the world. As far as Trump’s handling of the Anglo-Zionist Empire goes, it looks more or less like Biden Redux. Trump’s goal has always been to do the Anglo-Zionists’ bidding—talk Russia into accepting a defeat instead of claiming the victory they’re building toward, then pivot to Iran and China.

Today Danny Davis spoke with Patrick Henningsen, a pretty astute guy. In the last part of the video—which I’ve partially transcribed—they try to cut through the Trumpian smoke and mirrors. What they came up with is disturbing on a number of levels. What we see is a Trump who serially betrays foreign leaders and refuses to level with the American people. A president who fantasizes about winning a Nobel Peace Prize in public.

DD: [Trump has] been saying [that we need to stop the carnage in Ukraine] since he came in but, as you said, no action has followed. What do you think is going to happen with Trump? Will he literally just talk this until it comes to a military conclusion sometime later this year?

PH: Yeah--I think all day long. Moscow has already read Trump and they've read Washington. They're going to carry on. They've got plans and objectives. They have things that they want to achieve for their national security, for the stability of these regions, and in the future for the security of the Russian Federation going forward for the next hundred years. They're just going to carry on and do what they need to do to nail all that down, while Trump continues to be like, "Oh, we've got a deal, we've got a minerals deal, we've got a peace deal, we've got a ceasefire." Every week there's some tweet or announcement--he's got something cooking, but it doesn't actually address the actual problems. The whole reason this fails with Trump is because he's portraying his administration and the US as just a benign neutral actor that's just observing this: 'horrible, so many people are dying, oh, this is terrible, we really want to bring this to an end because we want to do the right thing.' And that's not the case. The US is a co-belligerent. Russia is kind of like playing along with the shtick, keeping the negotiations door open, you know, keeping the dialogue going. Which is smart by Moscow, as well, and it's good that the US is kind of engaging in some level of dialogue--even if it's not that substantial. But for Ukraine this is a disaster. It just continues to get worse, so I think they're just going to get squeezed more and more. At some point something has to break, and it might be Ukraine.

DD: That's certainly the leading contender for what's most likely to happen, but what's nearly impossible to happen is any kind of battlefield reversal, because the fundamentals just don't exist to support that.

DD: It was announced just this morning that, apparently, there's a meeting going to take place between Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump here in Washington. Of course, that's coming on the heels of all this stuff that's been happening with the so-called Twelve Day War. We'll see if that actually pans out or if it's just a temporary pause. This is what Trump said earlier today before we started this show:

Trump: They [Iran] are so bombed out--did you see the report issued this morning? The place was decimated--it'll be years before anybody even gets down there. So that's not a priority. But we'll have a report and ... whatever we want we'll get--whatever we want from Iran. I think and I hope they want to have a good, you know, they have massive sanctions right now, biting sanctions. Going to be very hard for them to do anything with those sanctions and I look forward to, maybe there'll be a time where we get along with them and they can rebuild that country. Q: But is there a point where you tell Netanyahu, like, you got to end this now? You got to strike a deal? Trump: Well he wants to. I can tell you he wants to, and I think we'll have, I think we'll have a deal next week. That's what I think: we'll have a deal.

Trump talking about Netanyahu:

Trump: Well, he's coming here, we're going to talk about a lot of things. We're going to talk about the great success we had. I mean, we had an incredible--in, in Iran--we had an incredible success, like, really nobody's had in many, many years. That was a precision war strike and the word "obliteration" can now be used because the Atomic Energy Commission said, 'You can't even get into the place.' It was, it was demolished, it was really demolished, it was a great, brilliant strike. And how to get, go forward. We're also going to talk about Gaza. We want to get the the rest, we got a lot of hostages back, that's what we're going to talk about, guys.

DD: So what do you think about that? I mean, in a scattershot thing: we obliterated the Iranian nuclear facilities, we're going to get a deal on Gaza, probably in a week or so, and, yeah, we're going to just basically bring peace everywhere. What do you make of that?

PH: Yeah, we've got deals cooking everywhere. You know, he's like a carnival barker at this point. He's saying, "Look how bombed out Iran is." Trump actually looked bombed out in those two clips. He looked like he was worse for wear, so he's clearly not getting enough sleep or he looked really haggard. I'm just making an observation, a physical observation. This is taking a toll on him, as it does on many presidents--most stressful job in the world, US president, for sure. But again, same problem as with Ukraine. He's got two realities going. We've got the reality that we all know--because we follow the facts and the reports, and we triangulate information and data to get a sober and objective level-headed analysis. Then you've got the reality in Washington, which is totally different--based on narratives and propaganda: 'this is a great success, no one's had a success like this ever.' Really, if that's a success for Israel, take a look at Tel Aviv. Tel Aviv is going to be going through gentrification pretty soon. They wiped out so many neighborhoods in their capital city that was untouchable a month ago. It was regarded as untouchable, under the protection of the Iron Dome, and Iran has just shattered that. Israelis are fleeing or trying to leave the country. Netanyahu is basically having to put orders in to keep people--the flight of the population out of the country. So I don't call that a success.

For Iran a success was--and, of course, people who were smart knew this--success for Iran was to survive and to demonstrate that they could deal some kind of a blow militarily to Israel and survive a US attack, and they've done that. And it's galvanized support within Iran in ways that has never been imagined before. They've got everybody in that country behind the leadership, even people that were criticizing or skeptical of the leadership. I've even seen [Iranian] royalists in America that are basically standing behind the Ayatollah because they're standing with the Iranian people against Israeli aggression. So you can thank Donald Trump and Netanyahu for that. And then he's talking about the IAEA. I don't know if Donald Trump got the memo, but they said Iran's going to be up and running in a couple of months with nuclear enrichment. They don't know where the enriched uranium is--it's probably left Fordow. So what's Trump talking about? Again, he's trying to spin this narrative. It's all a sales pitch to try to create the impression that somehow they're on the right track, that they're making progress when, in fact, it seems to me and it seems to many people that the United States and Israel have gotten into a situation where they've come out much worse, afterwards, than when they went in. All this talk about ceasefires again, negotiations, 'oh, we're going to do a deal here, we're going to do a deal there!' Nobody trusts the United States. Iran is not going to sit down and trust the US ever again. Neither is Russia. They know what they're dealing with. They might give it lip service and say, "Okay, yeah, yeah, yeah--we want to talk, we'd like to do something, but well, you know, we're cautious." And Trump's trying to sell this like, "Oh, you know, we can put this together. Gaza--we can put it together in Gaza!" No, they're not going to put it together. They're going to make the same mistakes they've done every single time, and they're doing it again with the Abraham Alliance. They're doing a deal in absentia, without the Palestinian delegation, which is what they did with the Abraham Accords--which brought you October 7th. And so we could be in the same cycle in the future again.

DD: And even aside from the Gaza situation--which is just insanely complicated and very far from any kind of a deal--when Trump says "Yeah, we'll have a deal within a week." I mean, that's just fantasy. There's not any deal to have there, especially--as you point out--if the Palestinians are not part of that conversation. That's clearly not going to happen, but I think it's even less likely to happen because Israel doesn't want it to happen. They want to talk about a peace deal but they don't want to actually do one. One of the things that I'm concerned about with Netanyahu coming here is that he's going to talk with Trump and this whole ceasefire that Trump said, it's a quote "12-day war," it's over and the fighting's done--I think it was just a temporary pause, because Israel needed it to be a temporary pause, and then they want to continue to feed the job. ... That's also coming from many American quarters.

...

PH: The real ruse in all this is this idea that there's a ceasefire cooking. You see a pattern. Trump comes in, gets inaugurated. Witkoff is the man, he's the special envoy, he's the wizard, he's the magic man. The magic man goes there, tells Netanyahu off on Shabbat--Boom! Ceasefire--everyone celebrating. Only Trump could have done this, brought peace to the Middle East, only Donald could have done it. And, of course, then Netanyahu comes at the beginning of February and they have their face-to-face meeting, and what happens after their face-to-face meeting? No more ceasefire! The war resumes. In fact, it resumes even more violently than before in terms of the amount of bombing they're doing of refugee camps and they blockade, they cut off food, water, and supplies and continue to block UN aid. So that's the pattern, and then it happens again. Then Witkoff is deployed and he's going, "We're going to lift the siege, we're going to let food and water in. You just have to release these hostages, these Israeli hostages, and don't worry, Hamas, I'll do something for you--you do something for me." And, of course, then Hamas releases the hostages and they don't lift the siege--instead they send in US mercenaries in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is a total scam. They're creating feeding points, lining people up and then shooting at them, and that's been going on for a month, and there's no outrage about this. So what's going to happen now? A rinse and repeat. You're going to see the same---a pause, maybe. He's talking about a 60-day ceasefire. It's ridiculous. He's putting these time limits on these things.

Israel has broken every single ceasefire--every single agreement that's ever been reached between these two parties, Israel has violated it because Israel has objectives. They want to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip--full stop. It's obvious by now. They want to make it unlivable and they have destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes and killed--by the last report from Harvard Dataverse--377,000 Palestinians dead or missing in Gaza. Is Israel going to suddenly reverse their policy? They've just suspended Netanyahu's corruption trial--Trump even weighed in to tell the judiciary to back off Netanyahu because he's done so much for Israel. Yeah, they're going to suspend his trial because they want him to finish the job. They want him to cleanse Gaza of Palestinians. I don't see any indication that this policy is going to be stopped or reversed, so all of this is talk, all of this is just smoke and mirrors. With Israel, look at the facts on the ground--that's what matters.

DD: I thought it was--'bizarre' is the most charitable way I could put it--that last week Trump is really trying to press that he wants a Nobel Peace Prize, when he hasn't brought peace anywhere! To any of these places! And it's just odd that that's where his mind is, but none of his actions are there. Because he could, if he wanted to, he could bring peace to these places by using our significant leverage in both the Russia - Ukraine and in the Middle East, he could have ended those wars, and then I would advocate for him having a Nobel Peace Prize. But instead he's facilitating the wars to continue in both places, and that needs to be called out.

PH: It shows you where Trump's head is at, and it's not in a place of reality, unfortunately.

DD: It's not in a good place. It certainly doesn't help the people of Ukraine or the people of Gaza, which is one of my primary concerns, because of their powerlessness. And yet their suffering just continues.