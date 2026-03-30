Given that the war on Iran was instigated by Jewish Nationalists, it’s natural that there should be some curiosity about the views of Jews—more generally—regarding the war.

Toward the beginning of March a study was published that claimed that “connected Jews” overwhelmingly support the war.

That study, commissioned by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) came under fire because it surveyed only “connected” Jews.

The institute says its polls reflect the sentiments of “connected” Jews because its panel includes fewer intermarried Jews, more Jews who are affiliated with denominations and more Jews who have lived in Israel than demographic data would suggest is representative of U.S Jewry overall.

A new poll is now out, conducted by the Mellman Group:

Most American Jews disapprove of US military action against Iran, new poll shows And a survey of “connected” American Jews detected declining support

In this new study it turns out that general Jewish opinion is closer to general American opinion—far more so than the poll of “connected Jews” would suggest. No doubt there are nuances to all this, but that’s the view from high altitude—limited to the war on Iran. And that should explain to readers why I have settled on the term “Jewish Nationalists” to describe the type of rabid support for the Jewish Supremacy Project.

The new poll found that 55% of American Jews oppose the U.S. military action against Iran, compared to just 32% who support it. The poll found a sharp partisan divide, in line with polling of Americans in general, with Republicans more supportive than Democrats.

For comparison, here are the latest findings from Fox:

The slight difference regarding Iran—close to or within the normal margin of error—may simply reflect that Jews are more generally interested in and concerned about Middle Eastern events.

Now, for an example of what nuances may be hidden by broad brush polling, we can look at a survey that dates back to October, 2025—so, after the 12 Day War, during the buildup to the current war, and with two years of the genocide in Gaza in the rear view mirror:

You can find a somewhat more detailed discussion of this survey at the Times of Israel:

Poll: Nearly four in 10 US Jews say Israel has committed genocide in Gaza WaPo survey also finds 68% blame Hamas more for civilian deaths; 76% say Israel’s existence is vital for Jewish future; 31% feel unsafe in US; two-thirds have negative view of Netanyahu

Here we find more of the emotional elements that got crunched into the numbers. Compared to American more generally, Jews are roughly as likely as other Americans to say that Israel is committing “war crimes” (61%)—but radically less likely to describe those crimes as “genocide”, even though pollsters did read the definition of genocide to those who participated in the survey. However, among younger Jews, the percentage who were willing to use the “G” word to describe what is going on rises to 50%. While that’s still significantly lower than American in general, it does as well reflect the inter-generational differences among all Americans.

Multiple polls have found that about 60% of Americans believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a biting charge that Israel and the United States reject. Now, for the first time, a poll has taken the pulse of U.S. Jews specifically — and found that 39% of them hold the opinion.

These findings reflect a massive shift from a February 2024 survey by Pew, which had found that

62% of American Jews said the way Israel was carrying out the war against Hamas was acceptable.

The Times of Israel article concludes with a relatively lengthy look at more general views among American Jews regarding Israel:

US Jews’ overall support for Israel, however, appeared to be holding steady. The poll found that 56% of American Jews surveyed feel emotionally attached to Israel, similar to the 58% who said so in a 2020 Pew survey. However, among US Jews ages 18 to 34, only 36% feel an emotional attachment. In addition, 76% said Israel’s existence is vital to the long-term future of the Jewish people, with 16% disagreeing. Nearly 60% said they had “a lot” or “some” in common with Israeli Jews. And 59% of American Jews support continued US military aid to Israel to fight against Hamas, in contrast with multiple recent polls that have found most Americans overall oppose continued military aid to Israel. The poll found, however, that 32% of American Jews feel the US is too supportive of Israel, as opposed to 22% in the 2020 Pew survey. The Post poll found that 47% of respondents think US support for Israel is at the right level, and 20% want Washington to be more supportive. In contrast to Israelis, most of whom oppose Palestinian statehood, 59% of US Jews say a Palestinian state can coexist peacefully with Israel. The poll also touched on antisemitism in the US, which, according to repeated surveys and law enforcement reports, has risen substantially since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack that began the war. The Washington Post found that 26% of respondents feel “not too” safe as Jews in the US, while six percent feel “not at all” safe. Eighteen percent feel “very” safe as Jews in the US, and 51% feel “somewhat” safe. Seventy-one percent of respondents said being Jewish is important in their lives.

All of which suggests that the hijacking of America’s foreign policy has been accomplished by a well financed but relatively fringey, wild eyed, group of fanatical ideologues.