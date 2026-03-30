Meaning In History

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No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
1h

of course jews are survivors.... they know when to vacae a sinking ship..... if american public opinion wasn't extremely against we might get a different polling result....

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
1h

I question the gop % in favor of the war.

Among Trump voters in So Ca I discussed with, zero are in favor.

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