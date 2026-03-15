I’m feeling overwhelmed by events again, so we’ll try an impressionistic sort of update. Overall, the sense of panic is becoming palpable. I did a Sean Foo transcript yesterday, in which he talked the economic effect of the war on jet fuel prices (disastrous). Today he, and others, are talking about the effect that will be felt on agriculture and food prices (also disastrous). The reality is that assessing the effects is like peeling an onion, layer by layer. Everything keeps getting worse, especially because even if the fighting ended tonight it would take many months to get supply lines working again. Meanwhile, key countries like Taiwan and South Korea don’t have months of reserves—in the case of Taiwan they don’t even have weeks of energy reserves. Trump’s Jewish Nationalist regime is increasingly under siege. That became apparent today on the Sunday talkies. The admonition and theme not to panic is a sure sign of exactly that: panic.

Tom Bateman @tombateman White House messaging this morning seems designed to counter market turmoil rather than speak to a metastasizing military campaign. Line to push for energy sec and economic advisor was about it being over within a couple of weeks, it’s all ahead of schedule, don’t panic. Laura Rozen @lrozen￼ Trump putting his economic advisors, energy and interior secretaries on the Sunday shows, rather than his national security advisor, secretary of state, intelligence officials, or military leaders. What does that tell you? And this has been true all week. Mostly Trump advisors focused on the US economy have been repping Trump admin to talk about the Iran war. Most notable is the absence of Rubio. Does anyone really expect Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to speak to the public about Trump’s war of choice on Iran? it is odd

Over the last several days I’ve been emphasizing that a domestic political crisis is brewing—that if Trump can’t find an exit sooner rather than later he might not make it to the midterms. This war on Iran is a war of choice—chosen by the Jewish Nationalists who control Trump and their chosen proxies who advise Trump. Nobody asked Americans if they wanted this war—except some pollsters, who reported back that, No, Americans didn’t want war.

Trump ran on avoiding war, then, backed by Jewish Nationalists, has done nothing but pursue war to maintain the Anglo-Zionist Empire. No vote, no debate—Trump totally owns this disaster. Well, we know better, but he’s the frontman for the war.

Max Blumenthal summarizes a WaPo article that analyzes the domestic political situation, although they frame it all a bit differently than I just did.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Mainstream US media is proclaiming the political and strategic defeat of Trump by Iran. While claiming the US has “battered” Iran’s military – despite Iran’s 54th launch of True Promise today and continued hammering of US bases – WaPo declared today that “two weeks of conflict have not achieved the broader aims” of the war, from regime change to denuclearization. Worse for Trump, he has found no means of opening the Strait of Hormuz, deepening his own personal Suez crisis. His strategic folly has forced 32 nations comprising the International Energy Agency to release their strategic oil reserves to stave off further ruin to the global economy. Trump has pivoted from attacking the British government to pleading for Starmer to send ships to open the Strait. He’s also begging China for naval help. But China is extracting crucial benefits from the war: the US repositioned THAAD systems from South Korea to the Middle East, and Iran has announced that ships can transit the Strait provided they trade their oil in Chinese yuan. Russia is also making gains from the war Trump launched, such as the lifting of US oil sanctions, allowing it to draw revenue which it can invest back into the Ukraine war. “Iran still has cards to play” is WaPo’s way of saying that Iran holds all the important strategic cards. Tehran currently has no reason to accept a unilaterally declared ceasefire, and can continue plugging away at US bases from Bahrain to Iraq – where the US just issued a full evacuation for all Americans. In a March 13 interview with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade, Trump sounded weary, slurring his speech as he branded Iranians “sick people” with bad “genetics.” But those the president smears as inferior now appear to control the timing of his demise.

That line about Iran holding all the important strategic cards is key. Right now there’s something like a standoff from a military standpoint—in the sense that neither side can stop the strikes of the other side. Iran, of course, is displaying its advantage by blinding US radars, running down Anglo-Zionist interceptors, preventing the Anglo-Zionists from exercising control of Iranian airspace. But in the big picture, strategic, sense Iran is wiping the floor with Trump and the Jewish Nationalists. The economic front was always going to be the key to this war, and the damage being done is incalculable.

Listen to Professor Marandi—just a minute:

Seyed Mohammad Marandi @s_m_marandi￼ I warned them.

Now here’s a 27 minute video by Danny Davis, which I really can’t recommend highly enough. The title doesn’t convey the content. DD begins by questioning (as I have) Trump’s mental state—with incisive analysis of Trump’s social media tweets. He then discusses the lack of any credible exit strategy. He features a video clip of an economic expert who, while struggling manfully, ultimately appears almost at a loss for words to articulate the scope of economic damage that is being inflicted.

This interview is about ten minutes:

Here are two articles that I also recommend:

Not so diplomatic: Witkoff, Kushner, and Trump’s march to war in Iran Reports indicate that two of the president’s key advisers offered misleading advice that helped push the US toward conflict … Drawing on these accounts, several observers have concluded that the war may have started because of Witkoff and Kushner’s “lack of nuclear knowledge” and because they “lacked the technical expertise to even understand what the Iranians were offering in negotiations.” Indeed, the Trump administration opted against including nuclear experts in the negotiating team, a fact which reportedly confused the Iranians. Others privy to the talks have made more serious allegations, directly challenging Witkoff and Kushner’s account of what transpired.

Gangster foreign policy Once again, we are embroiled in a new foreign war—not surprisingly at the behest of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Trump administration chose to enter this illegal war without the required congressional approval, as it did the illegal war against Venezuela. The American people have for decades consistently voted against American participation in wars. A century ago, candidate Woodrow Wilson campaigned on keeping us out of the First World War. Many historians credit his decision as president to enter the war as a major cause of the even more destructive Second World War. Since then, presidential candidate after presidential candidate has promised to stay out of wars. But, once they win, new wars invariably begin. Why? It is abundantly clear that most of the American people are against this latest Middle Eastern war, yet Congress is afraid to fulfill their constitutional duty to stop it. Congress is not even willing to debate our participation in that frenzy of death and destruction. Why? This decades-long pattern suggests there is some force or forces able to maintain an almost continual pro-war agenda. How does this happen in administration after administration without fail? It never seems to go the other way. The recent disclosures about the Epstein syndicate’s influence and efforts on behalf of Israel has provided a glimpse into some of the possibilities, but our political leadership has fought hard to hide most of the damning information. Is the Epstein syndicate the major force driving our foreign policy, or just one of many? Thankfully, Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie are still bravely fighting to reveal fully the extent of the depravity and influence. As our leadership appears to be increasingly subservient to the Netanyahu regime, our government further apes its brutal, nihilistic behavior—such as conducting and bragging about illegal political assassinations, sneakily attacking countries during phony peace negotiations, and brazenly violating a plethora of laws and treaties. This thuggish behavior erodes American credibility and causes the world to cringe with horror. For many decades, America was respected around the globe. Yes, the U.S. acted in its own self-interest and exploited many along the way, but it at least dressed its behavior with some semblance of decorum and restraint. U.S. leadership is now feared like a rabid dog without a chain. That chain was a holdover from our Founding era’s Christian worldview, which is now rapidly dimming, especially among our current leadership.

Let’s move on to a bit more of an impressionistic approach:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3rd month out of the last 4 that the US’ biggest export has been gold. Only time that’s happened in at least 20 years (& probably ever.) US is de facto net settling a portion of trade its trade deficit in gold.

Javier Blas @JavierBlas￼ COLUMN: While the price of Brent and WTI crudes remain well below their record high, the cost of fuel oil has surged above the 2022 and 2008 peaks. The surge is a big problem for the workhorse of globalisation: the container ship.

Remember how we were told that the air tankers Iran hit at Prince Sultan airbase were only “lightly damaged?”

Patarames @Pataramesh Iran is not simply trying to blind [Anglo-Zionist] ballistic missile defenses by neutralizing their radars The goal is rather to blur vision by disabling high-res AN/TPY-2 radars so that the remaining arsenal of highly expensive interceptors are launched against decoys & submunitions

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Drones are now freely operating over the US bases. No air defense, no people to shoot them down. Iraqi militias release a video showing an FPV drone roaming through the U.S. Victoria Base in Baghdad, Iraq, searching the base before impacting a facility.