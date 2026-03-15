Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
16m

I think we can leave Kharg island out of the mix I don’t think they’re going to try to get in there as Danny Davis said what would be the point how would you resupply the assets there? he also pointed out that there was a runway that was about 6000 feet long. It wasn’t necessarily military either. But we attacked it and put it out of commission.

Now Danny says if you’re going to put troops on that island and you need to resupply, why did you blow up the only airfield there capable of bringing you the supplies?

There are other small islands that they might try for, but I believe they would have the same problem and also they would get decimated by the shore batteries and the drones. You would be talking about taking a 50% or more casualty rate it’s a virtual suicide mission with no expectations of accomplishing anything. That reminds me of at least two missions early on in World War II that England tried, and for the most part, the troops were wiped out.

It is almost impossible to believe that our war planners did such a terrible job in anticipating events and doing basic planning outcomes at anyone should’ve been able to see . it’s like they threw this thing together thinking it would be a two or three day war in and out and it’s over. World War II planners would never have made these mistakes. They would’ve taken into account everything. Is the DOD relying too much on computers instead of actual brain power

I think we can all agree that there is no help coming from anyone to open Hormuz or give support to the United States in Israel in this war.

As I look at the clock at about five or 530 central standard time, the futures markets will be open and then we’re gonna see what the price of Brent crude is. I’m predicting it’s going to be at least 125 a barrel.

I agree with Danny Davis as I did see some of his show today that Trump has absolutely lost it. I think the job has caught up with him. Finally, he is feeling pressure. He has never felt before and he is aging very quickly as we watch. I think for the good of the country he has to step down. I have no idea who’s going to have to go to him and convince him of that but somebody is going to.

I am reminded back in 1974 when several members of the republican party and even Democrats went to Richard Nixon and told him it was time to go and he did .

Who today has the guts and the practical politics to go forward to the White House and explain the reality to Trump . I just don’t have any idea who that could be.

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Manul's avatar
Manul
41m

Trump may attack Kharg Island again “just for fun”.

Maybe he’d like to fly AF1 over Iran for fun?

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/world/4492314/us-may-strike-kharg-island-again-trump/

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