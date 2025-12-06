These are dangerous times. When the wheels start coming off a vehicle that’s careening downhill, the driver gets desperate. Of course, in this metaphor, the real driver may be in the back seat telling Trump what to do, but you get the idea.

A fair number of people are applauding the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS), seeing the ambiguous seeming pullbacks from confrontation with Russia and China and the refocus on Latin America as a positive. As I explained yesterday, the refocus from Russia and China remains ambiguous and has adopted under the pressure of circumstances—which is to say, under the pressure of abject failure. Remember when Trump said it would be easy to make “peace” (i.e., a ceasefire) with Russia? Putin just said the other day, ‘We (i.e., Russia) will decide when the war is over.’ Remember when Trump said the world was beating a path to his door, to line up and kiss his ass? Remember how he said Xi ‘really wants to make a deal but doesn’t know how?’ Now Trump’s begging Xi to buy chips from Nvidia, as he struggles to find sources of revenue.

We devoted a separate post yesterday to the Middle East portion of the document, something that’s not getting much attention elsewhere. It’s all Trump gaslighting. But the refocus on the Western Hemisphere is more serious. The Anglo-Zionist goal—for which Trump serves as a frontman—was to subdue and loot Russia and China. Woops! Yeah, that explains the refocus on Latin America. The initial idea seemed to be that the vast resources down there would make an easier target after we failed with Russia. It’s turning out to be not so easy, and the American people are overwhelming tiring of Trump’s wars. After being humiliated by the Houthis, the intimidation of Venezuela is turning into a much longer term project than imagined/anticipated. This regime is turning out to be not just viciously immoral, but also amateurish and inept. The problem is, the tools they have are capable of killing a lot of innocent people and of igniting much wider wars.

The three references to tariffs—a centerpiece of Trump’s effort to coerce the rest of the world into bailing out the Anglo-Zionist Empire he fronts for—are interesting. The first reference is to

the strategic use of tariffs and new technologies that favor widespread industrial production in every corner of our nation, …

Now, my guess is that “the strategic use of tariffs” would suggest to most people a carefully calibrated and targeted use of tariffs—carefully thought out and planned to avoid harm to Americans. Instead, what we got was blanket tariffs on the entire world, including hapless nations like Lesotho. That was accompanied by the typical Trumpian gaslighting about how America had been victimized and “ripped off” for decades by nefarious furriners—as if our global hegemony via King Dollar hadn’t been financed by the biggest—and, yes, most ingenious—protection racket in history: the Petro Dollar racket. That’s how we off shored not only our industries—for the benefits of our financial elites—but also our inflation. And also financed—or thought we did—the Anglo-Zionist wars around the world.

But the next part: “new technologies” to spread industrial production across the fruited plain to every corner of our nation. When’s that gonna happen? I’m guessing that that’s a veiled reference to AI, and that the proximity and connective “and” linking to the word “tariffs” is and admission that the tariffs are intended to fund the AI tech lords who Trump wants to backstop (i.e., bail out). Another too big to fail scam. In other words, Trump told the American people another of his Big Lies—that furriners, who deserve whatever we dish out to them, would be paying those tariffs. In reality, as CJ Roberts recognized during oral argument, the tariffs are massive new taxes—added on top of the existing taxes by unconstitutional presidential fiat—that will be paid by We the People and the proceeds funneled to the tech lords for the technology that they hope will keep us under control.

The punch line comes in the third reference to tariffs, where we find the admission that “China adapted to the shift in U.S. tariff policy”. In other words, Xi told Trump to take his deal making and stick it where the sun don’t shine. Instead of having his ass kissed, Trump got it handed to him by Xi. But think about that. The Tariff Shock and Awe was supposed to be the trigger to the Big Bailout for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. But without China, there’s not much to show for all the bluster. Sure, there are pledges of vast investments from our “partners”, but don’t hold your breath for those. Those countries—places like Japan, for example—have big debt problems of their own.

All of which is a build up to a partial transcript of Glenn Diesen and Sean Foo. The focus of this partial transcript is Trump’s desperation to get out of the war on Russia. I’ve been emphasizing how desperate Trump has become in that regard, with the failure of the tariff and trade war, but Glenn and Sean add a lot of value in their discussion here.

Sean Foo: Economic Collapse in Japan, US and Europe Glenn: One gets the impression that it’s the Russians and the Chinese who are spearheading a lot of these efforts to develop a new economic system. Of course other countries are gravitating towards it, but Russia and China seem to be at the core. China obviously has an economy which can’t be compared to the Russian one. It’s huge. But given the sanctions on Russia this duo of Russia and China together seem to have only intensified this decoupling from the US-led financial system. Sean: Sure. I think since 2022, 2023, after the Biden sanctions on Russia and Trump just making things worse, the sanctions have essentially pushed China and Russia together for the foreseeable future. And this is really an insanely strong combination. If we look at Russia and China as one unified economic block, everything really makes sense. All the cheap commodities from Russia, all the availability of metals, oil, gas, that get pushed to China because there isn’t any avenue elsewhere for them to sell off in big quantities. And if we look at the geography itself, Russia is just next to China. There’s going to be even more infrastructure being built leaking all the oil and gas to from Siberia, from northern from eastern Russia all the way down to eastern China as well. And when this happens I think the finance minister of Russia said that the dedollarization of trade with China has reached 99.1%--might as well be 100%. They are either buying using the Russian ruble or they’re buying using the Chinese yuan. Most probably it’s going to be the latter. Now, this helps China because they can just finance their own buying using RMB. They don’t really need dollars anymore. And for Russia, this gives them an excess of RMB. Russia actually has a trade surplus with China, which is quite rare. Most of the time we hear we hear other countries have trade deficits with China, right? But Russia is selling so much commodities that they have a glut of Chinese RMB. So over the last few weeks, over the last few months, we are seeing Russia saying, “All right, we’re going to issue our own RMB denominated Chinese bond”--a bond denominated in Chinese currency. This is quite unheard of. So Russia is, in fact, helping China create an overseas Chinese bond market in respects. If we look at the entire spectrum of this economic war, the West [the Anglo-Zionists] really made a horrible mistake, and now we are seeing the snowball effect. China is definitely getting cheap energy from the Russians so they can survive or and even thrive during this tariff war from Trump. And right now the demand for US treasuries, the demand for dollars is going to get compromised because the Russian economy is going to grow, obviously, and that means they’ll be issuing more RMB bonds to the world. So this is really a self virtuous loop that I don’t think will stop anytime soon.

OK, watch how Glenn extrapolates from Sean’s observations. Bear in mind that we keep hearing about how energy hungry AI is, and what a challenge that presents for the US. Trump’s sanctions and tariffs, part of the war on Russia, have starved much of the world of cheap energy—but China is awash in cheap Russian energy that the Euros don’t want.

Glenn: Yeah, this is the problem with all of the sanctions on Russia. You have this vast amount of energy resources now being sent to Asia instead--more specifically, or at least primarily, to China. I think this is one of the reasons why the Trump administration would like now to end the Ukraine war--besides losing it--but also because of the additional competitive advantage it gives to China. One often points to the Power of Siberia 2 agreement, for example, where you have all this gas from the Russian Arctic--which was supposed to go to Europe to fuel its industries over the next few decades, making Europe more competitive in this critical time of more industrial competition. Instead, now all of this gas, which was intended for Europe, is now being sent to China for the next, what, 30 plus years? This means China will get cheaper energy. The Europeans will get more expensive energy. So it’s not just about Russia anymore. It’s the economic advantage. One is handing over to Asia while Europe will continue to plummet. So it’s quite dramatic which is why these sanctions never really made that much sense at all, given that the Russians always had the opportunity to export to China, which seemingly has an unlimited thirst for more energy. China seems to be able to absorb anything that Russia wants to send. But how does all of this affect the US efforts to de-risk or decouple from the Chinese, given that they continue to only grow.

Sean responds, and note how—without having read the NSS at this point—he emphasizes the turn to South America, and what it’s really all about.

Sean: Well, I think the US can decouple from China to a certain extent. The issue right now is US supply chains are going take at least 10 to 20 years to rebuild. You know, Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary, said that he’ll embark on the project at “warp speed” to get supply chains up from 12 to 24 months. And this is really bizarre. When Scott Bessent came out and waved his little magnet around on CNBC it was quite hilarious, because it shows that US supply chains--US manufacturing--is so horrendously behind that just creating the first magnet is suddenly a very big PR victory. I think the US will have to spend a lot of money in order to make this happen. And right now the only solution that seems to be left is taxing the rest of the G7, focusing a lot on South America--the Western Hemisphere--to get all the commodities out, to let’s say sign more deals with Argentina--they’re sitting on a lot of lithium, in order to extract it out to fuel the US economy. So can US economic growth be sustained? Can the entire economy grow? I would say, yes. And it’s predicated on two things. The first is getting all the allies to submit and shift a lot of factories to the US, as well as all the investment pledges, and buying stuff from the US. And right now it seems to be working. The pledges have not been officially ratified right now. But, in a sense, the US is winning the trade war against most of their allies. Not against BRICS, but against their allies. Now, the second way the US can win is if their AI gamble pays off without the entire debt situation imploding, without entering a recession first. But even that has risk. But the entire US plan of shuffling trillions of dollars into AI is they want to reach a state called AGI, artificial general intelligence, which is the next level. This is where AI can think for itself. It can just leapfrog human intelligence and be able to just self-innovate from that point. Now how far are we from that? We have no idea. It can be one year, it could be 10 years, it can be 50 years.

More likely, it will be never.

So right now the US is just making a very big gamble. It’s a race against self-implosion I would say.

We’ve been emphasizing here all along that this global Anglo-Zionist war to maintain and even expand its empire—expand or die—is, at its heart, financial and economic. The military part is supportive. The hope was always that sanctions—to include tariffs in the broad sense—would bring Russia and then China to their knees. That has failed. We’re into Plan B, which looks to have been an afterthought. We’re in uncharted waters (haha! the Caribbean!).

So, for anyone who thinks that the NSS presages an end to war—whether military or economic—don’t count on that. It’s true that the US has found the limits to how many wars it can wage at any one time. That’s what Trump’s desperation to get out of Ukraine is ultimately about. But Ukraine was only one part of this big gamble. It’s the part the Anglo-Zionists thought they were sure to win. The rest of the gamble looks more like winging it.