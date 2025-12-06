Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Charles Gasparino @CGasparino￼

The messaging coming from the @WhiteHouse that’s being funneled through right wing talking heads is that the economy is fine, we’re still the greatest nation on earth (which we are) and you, the working class American, don’t know how good you have it. Sound familiar? It was exactly the disastrous messaging that @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris tried to sell and it failed.

Yes, Biden and Harris were two of the least articulate vessels for any message in modern American politics and Trump is not. But the economy is the economy. Since 2020 this has been an economy of liquidity pumped into system that always benefits the rich far more than everyone else. Recall Trump’s policy in his final months in office during his first term and the needless spending plus zero percent interest rates. Biden took that and went parabolic extending stock market gains but sowing a tax on the working class known as inflation.

Trump vowed to lower prices but the tariffs have made that impossible and even worse they made wage gains difficult. So what should he do? It’s pretty obvious: End all tariffs except on China. Cut unnecessary spending. End welfare benefits to anyone who isn’t a citizen. Slash the payroll tax and hope for a real economic revival that grows GDP. Don’t do that and midterm wipe out is coming for GOP

1 reply
TomA
TomA
The greatest danger we face is slow death, like the proverbial frog slow boiling in the pot. If we continue to muddle along and kick the can down the road via fiat printing, we may soon become too weak to fight our way back when the time comes to act. The parasites responsible for our dilemma are actually quite few in number and their survival depends on successfully implementing a horrific strategy. Look at Ukraine as an example. Millions of good men have died or been grievously wounded in a manufactured war they cannot win and shouldn't have been duped into fighting. But it happened nonetheless and was engineered by a few hundred key conspirators. And it continues to this day, despite being an obvious genocide by proxy. The same thing will happen here if we let it. We will be degraded or killed off by various mechanisms; deliberate biocide, internecine melee slaughter, impoverishment-induced debt slavery, and programatic mind control. The fog of chaos and desperation will blind us to who the real culprits are, and until those pathogens are neutralized, we cannot heal and recover. The best of us still number in the tens of millions, and that is more than enough to fight back and win. Another decade of slow decline would likely reduce that cohort to hundreds of thousands and ensure our extinction.

