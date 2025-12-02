One of the first predictions that Doug Macgregor made when the Anglo-Zionists launched their war on Russia was that this spelled the end of NATO. As he and others pointed out—and have continued to emphasize—the US is many things—and air power, a naval power—but it is NOT a continental power. NATO isn’t either. Getting into a war with a real continental power, Russia, was always crazy and self destructive, as we’re now being reminded in so many ways virtually every day. We never had the capacity—military or economic—to wage this war, not even by proxy. There were already too many problems with the financial underpinnings of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, and they’ve only gotten worse.

Trump, who did so much to make this crazy war possible—and, yes, I do understand he wasn’t alone, he was following the dictates of the Anglo-Zionist elders, like so many presidents before him—is now suing for peace. Or some plausible facsimile thereof. So, it seems so appropriate:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ ￼￼ Real Estate Mogul Steve Witkoff and First Twink Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow to be dogwalked around the Kremlin and learn what actual diplomacy is.

It was, of course, good of DD Geopolitics to provide titles for these two, since they lack actual US government creds.

The other Anglo-Zionist faction is furious and is doing what they can to derail the US cut and run. They’re attacking Russian connected tankers in the Black Sea—everyone knows this is not simply a Ukrainian op. They’re talking up “preemptive” strikes on Russia. Russia, is reacting:

ayden @squatsons 1h￼ “Russia will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and on ships entering these ports in response to attacks on tankers” -Putin. As I predicted Russia would have to respond aggressively to this and it’s exactly what Ukraine and the west want. There’s a very mysterious silence in the west about these strikes on Russian oil shipping. News outlets seem to not be interested in this event which is surprising because they latch on every single possible victory, or invent them entirely. I’m going to make another prediction… when Russia responds as Putin stated the west will suddenly become extremely concerned with civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

RT @RT_com￼ ￼ Russia has no intention to fight Europe, but if Europe wants a war, Russia is ready to go ‘right now’ — Putin

Russia wants to hear what Trump’s cronies have to say—again, it would be incorrect to say ‘what the US has to say’—so they’re probably holding off the major reaction—for now. Or maybe not. Russia is in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile …

The US is reacting as well. Trump is clearly unhappy with NATO’s antics:

Shanaka Anslem Perera ￼@shanaka86￼ BREAKING: THE END OF NATO AS WE KNEW IT Tomorrow, December 3, NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels. America’s seat will be empty. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is skipping the summit. First time in over two decades a U.S. Secretary of State has refused to attend. But here is what no one is telling you: Today, December 2, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Read that again. The day before NATO convenes to discuss European security, America is in Moscow negotiating directly with Russia. Without Europe. Without consultation. Without permission. Who is Washington sending to Brussels instead? Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau. The same official who wrote “NATO is still a solution in search of a problem” before deleting the post. The message could not be clearer. Since 1949, NATO operated on one principle: collective decision-making. Thirty-two nations, one voice. That architecture died this week. The new hierarchy: Track One: Washington and Moscow decide. Track Two: Washington informs Kyiv. Track Three: Europe learns what was agreed. European diplomats are already complaining they have been “cut out” of Ukraine negotiations. The leaked 28-point peace plan was drafted by American and Russian negotiators. Brussels was not consulted. America funds approximately 70% of NATO’s operational capacity. He who pays, dictates. What happens next will define the next fifty years of global order. Either Europe accepts its new role as a funding mechanism for American-designed security arrangements. Or the Atlantic fractures. There is no third option. The post-1945 world order is being rewritten. Not in Brussels. In Moscow. While NATO ministers wait in an empty room.

And this—there are, of course, multiple reports of this story but it seems appropriate to cite a Russian account:

Pentagon halts contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry — German general German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has suspended contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry, in particular, on Ukraine, German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding told The Atlantic magazine. Freuding was previously in charge of the German Defense Ministry’s Ukraine unit and could communicate with Pentagon officials round the clock. However, this communication has recently been terminated, he said. The German general, who now holds the office of chief of the German army, said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev. He further said that instead of usual communication with the American side, he had to turn to the German embassy in Washington, where there was a person who tried contacting someone in the Pentagon to get information. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier in a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that Washington sought to settle the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible and secure a durable peace. Earlier, Washington put forward a 28-point peace plan on Ukraine. The document caused discontent from Kiev and its European allies, which tried to substantially modify it. On November 23, US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Geneva. Later, US President Donald Trump said that the initial American peace plan had been finalized, taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, with only a few contentious issues remaining in the document. He also noted that the number of points in the peace plan had been cut to 22. On November 30, US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida, where they discussed ways of ending the conflict, the long-term settlement of problems in the economy and security sphere, the prospects of holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff on December 2 to discuss the Ukraine settlement, including US proposals on the issue.

So the wheels are coming off NATO. But this appears to be the end of a long process. The process began during WW2 when the American Deep State came into being, with the goal of creating a world dominating empire on the foundations of a constitutional republic. The problem, of course, was that that project entailed serious changes to the way the American republic functioned, and there wasn’t really any public debate. Nobody was consulted—unless you count politicians being bought off as a consultative process. Which I suppose it is, just not in sense that a constitutional republic is supposed to function.

Anyway, Judge Nap and Chas Freeman get into this during the first few minutes of their chat this morning. It’s an interesting exchange—insightful in many respects but talking past basic issues in other respects. The Judge and Freeman are certainly correct in noting that the US government isn’t functioning in these talks with the Russians as it was designed to function—as any normal representative government is intended to function. But in fairness to Trump, it has been decades since the US government functioned as intended, and certainly—in foreign policy matters—not since WW2. Freeman, of course, thought for many years that he was part of that establishment—until he was unceremoniously kicked out by Jewish Nationalists—and still retains some sense of loyalty to things as he thought they were.

Trump didn’t bring us to this pass, but in bucking that establishment during his first term, especially with regard to Russia policy, he taught us all how the Deep State reacts to challenges to its powers. I don’t need to reprise the sorry tale of the Russia Hoax, the faux impeachments, the flawed—I’m treading carefully—2020 election. Trump, for all that he actually shared most of the end goals of the Deep State, by seeking his own way toward those goals of subjugating Russia and China to the Anglo-Zionist empire, pulled back the curtain on how America is governed. So it should come as no surprise that in his comeback term Trump has chosen to operate outside government processes. That he has been able to do that—even to the extent of utilizing foreign powers like Netanyahu’s Israel to dominate Trump’s internal opponents—speaks volumes about the crisis the Deep State has brought America to.

Judge: As we speak, the president’s emissaries--neither of whom is the secretary of state, neither of whom has been vetted by the FBI, confirmed by the senate--are representing the Trump administration, speaking in the Kremlin. Why would the Kremlin want to negotiate with these people now when it’s on the cusp of achieving its military objectives in Ukraine? Chas: I think the Kremlin wants to keep the lines of communication open to the Trump administration--which is dominated by Donald Trump, with no real government policy process now in place. Marco Rubio, whose absence you noted, is concurrently Secretary of State, National Security Adviser, the chief archivist of the United States, and the head of the pitiful remnants of the US Agency for International Development. Judge: And how many jobs does Rubio have? Chas: Well, he’s not doing any of them, really, in my view, but he’s certainly not managing the Department of State, which he has helped to gut. We don’t really have the diplomatic capabilities that we traditionally have had. And in any event, the president clearly prefers commercial deal makers, cronies of his son-in-law, to anyone with professional experience in peacemaking. The result has been no peace. So, of course, Vladimir Putin wants to keep the lines of communication to Trump open, so he will politely receive Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. I hope this time they have a notetaker or an interpreter with them. They have not in the past. Very amateurish.

This next paragraph is framed somewhat curiously. Freeman is certainly correct about the unilateral, very close to the vest—to the exclusion of the normal US government structures—way this proposal by Trump has been played. He seems to think that that will be a major reason why the proposal will ultimately fail. I agree that it will likely fail, as it stands, but the reason lies, as Freeman does recognize, in the strong position that Russia enjoys. Let me emphasize this. Putin owes Trump nothing. Putin knows that Trump is attempting to save face and to salvage the Anglo-Zionist dominance in world affairs to the extent possible. Putin (and Xi) understands that the end of the proxy war will not be the end of the overall Anglo-Zionist war to continue and expand its global domination. This is why Putin is likely to drive an extremely hard bargain as he made clear at the very start and has regularly restated. He has to look to the future. Is Trump willing to accept that? I doubt it, because the ramifications around the world in finance and geopolitics will be world changing—it would mean accepting a multi-polar world, with drastic results for the US economy. Even if Trump did accept such a settlement, could he persuade the US Deep State and political establishment to go along? That remains doubtful, too.

I don’t expect anything very concrete to come out of this, because the proposal that the Trump administration basically cooked up unilaterally with Kirill Dmitriev—a business crony of Mr. Putin--is essentially a unilateral effort. It doesn’t represent any agreement between the warring parties. Certainly the Europeans NATO members of Europe have been opposed to it and tried to water it down or deform it, so that the war can continue. Ukraine has obviously not agreed to its basic terms, and of course Russia really hasn’t ever been officially consulted until this moment. So I think the prospects for any real success here are quite dim. Finally, as you point out, and as Vladimir Putin has pointed out, if there is no peace agreement that satisfies Russian demands--which have been consistent for years--then he will take by force what is not yielded at the negotiating table. You cannot gain at the negotiating table what you have lost on the battlefield-- and that is exactly what we are trying to do. Pretending to be a mediator when we are a co-belligerent.

In this next part of the exchange, I would simply note that, while the Russians may not respect Witkoff or Trump or Kushner, they have long experience with America. They know what they’re dealing with, and they know that at this late stage of the conflict they need to talk to the people who are at the top. Respect for their interlocutors probably doesn’t enter into their calculations. Freeman is correct that, in normal circumstances, this is not the way a normal government should handle negotiations of this sort. These are not normal circumstances and this is not a normal government—Trump or no Trump.

Judge: I am not a fan--and I know you’re not-- of Marco Rubio, but can you imagine him saying to the president, “Well, I’m going to fly to the Kremlin and talk to Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.” And Trump saying, “No, you’re not. I’m sending my son-in-law and my business partner from Manhattan, instead. I mean, this is really deeply disturbing, highly unorthodox, and probably not respected by the Russians. Chas: Well, there’s a real question whether Marco Rubio is the head a department of government or is just Marco Rubio flying around. The Department of State, which was the first department of our government to be created, has had deep expertise on Russia, China, European matters, Latin America. Where’s the evidence of that expertise being tapped? Where is the evidence that Marco Rubio knows how to delegate anything? Why is it always the case that we leave the resolution of problems to the summit or to the highest level dialogue? When you do that, if you fumble, you leave the goal open behind you. There’s no goalkeeper and it’s very risky. Without adequate preparation it just doesn’t work, as we’ve seen again and again and again. Judge: Here is as an example, ambassador, of neocon and EU Russophobia. Tell me what you think of this. This is Congressman Mike Turner on Sunday. Turner: One thing that I think everybody understands is that you can’t have, you can’t be America first and, and, pro-Russia, because, you know, Russia has, is a self-declared adversary of the United States. It’s fielding, you know, new advanced nuclear weapons that are specifically targeting the United States. It’s constantly attacking the United States with offensive cyber. It continuously identifies both NATO and the West, the United States as its adversary. So in this and, and, of course, when it identifies Ukraine as its adversary, it does so in identifying the West and the United States as its adversary. You have to understand that the, the, balance of this, this, peace arrangement has to be one where you have to look at Russia as a skeptical adversary. Chas: That is an imbecilic reduction of everything to a zero sum game and, of course, it’s entirely one-sided in its presentation. Russia actually applied to join NATO. Russia made a serious effort after the end of the Cold War to integrate itself into our world order--and was rebuffed. Instead we [i.e., the Clintons, the Dubya Bushes, and their Neocon advisers]-- contrary to our promises that we would not advance our European sphere of influence and troop presence one inch to the east--we incorporated Eastern Europe into NATO and then proposed to do so with Ukraine, placing American weapons systems within easy range of Moscow, on the Russian border, with the results that we have seen. We’re now seeing deep strikes from Ukraine [aided by the US] into Russia. I don’t see any deep strikes from Russia into the United States.

Freeman makes a very insightful comment in this next paragraph—although I doubt that he truly understands how right he is. The winner take all tone of American politics is, to an important extent (prescinding from the nature of all politics), the result of a deep cultural divide in America. Indeed, a deep divide over what it means to be an American.

So this is the opposite of an intelligent understanding of world affairs. It is perhaps a sort of an extrapolation from what’s happened in our Congress, where winner take all is the norm and nobody reaches across the aisle and tries to accommodate the other side or take its interests into account, with the result that we have an impasse in our own government. And the formula that the congressman stated is a great formula for an impasse internationally. Unfortunately, that nonsense is embraced by the EU and by the vast majority of members of Congress.

We can see that deep divide in the attempt of Jewish Nationalists to suppress First Amendment opposition by other Americans to their agenda—aided and abetted by the Trump regime, which understands where its power comes from. For the time being.