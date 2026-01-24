There’s no doubt at all that the attempted insurrection led by Mossad/CIA/MI6 in Iran was a serious effort. They really did think they could effect regime change in Iran—perhaps with a finishing flourish of US bombs. And the effort really did fall on its face, thanks in one degree or another by the foreign (Russian? Chinese? Both?) assistance that helped Iran shut down the unstoppable Starlink comms. Now the big brouhaha is about the US leading another attack on Iran, reprising the 12 Day War of June. This time would be different, however, if we are to believe the Israeli media. Israeli media accounts frame this coming attack as led by the US this time.

I’ve read claims that the US will be ready to lead an attack on Iran by, let’s see, tomorrow! But other credible sources are saying that the needed military assets have failed to materialize in the Middle East. Yesterday Veep Vance made the curious statement that the movement of such forces as have been moved was just in case “Iran does something crazy”. That’s rather large coming from a regime that seems to specialize in doing crazy things—like kidnapping foreign leaders and their wives and etc. What that statement does possibly hint at is a plot to goad Iran into initiating a war—which Iran has said they could do—in order to get American public opinion on the side of a real war. That would probably require American casualties for the required effect.

Peyman @peyman_razaghi 14h￼ ... I think Israelis [and the US] are baiting Iran towards a preemptive strike. That builds political justification inside US and Israel. They also have people inside Iran ranks to push for a preemptive strike from inside.

If that sounds like fishing around for an explanation of what’s going on, well, it is. But here are some of the arguments Will Schryver has presented against the Trump regime actually initiating an attack that could be disastrous in multiple ways.

Will Schryver @imetatronink 10h￼ I certainly allow for the possibility that the US/Israel may yet attack Iran again and attempt to inflict upon them a “decisive defeat” and “regime change”. But until then, I stand by my assessment below:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 16h￼ ￼￼ Iran War Update ￼￼ All Blow — No Show Multiple reports confirm that CSG-3 (USS Abraham Lincoln — CVN-72) has still not crossed into the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR). Cruising at even a modest speed of 20 knots, CSG-3 should have arrived in the Gulf of Oman no later than ~24 hours ago. For whatever reasons, it is clearly dawdling — in no hurry whatsoever to approach Iran. And, as I have noted repeatedly in the past few days, it is abundantly clear that the Pentagon is in no hurry whatsoever to build up a significant air power presence in the region. Despite feverish but false reports of a major buildup, there is little more than a token air force that has been dispatched to the Middle East. Nevertheless, a great many people remain convinced a massive US/Israeli attack against Iran is imminent. Perhaps such a massive attack will eventually occur — but I certainly don’t see it materializing anytime soon. At this point, it’s all blow and no show.

Now, of great interest to me is the following. Recall that the other day, in view of the inadequacy of available manned or underwater resources for a major—”decisive”—attack on Iran, I floated the idea of a ballistic missile attack, but then discounted that for similar reasons as below.

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Don’t misunderstand: IF Israel really does have a substantial number of nuclear missiles (this is doubted and otherwise disputed, by the way), they could kill hundreds of thousands of Iranian civilians. But they could not disarm Iran’s strike missile capability which is in the form of deep underground “missile cities”, in geographically complex mountainous areas, with dispersed launch exits and large stockpiles. The “Samson Option” is a PSYOP, not a credible strategic move.

Speaking of missiles and nukes and such, here’s an interesting Iranian take:

Patarames @Pataramesh 7h￼ Right now many OSINT analysts make a major mistake: If a non-nuclear power fights two nuclear powers, it must keep the firepower proportional: (￼-￼￼ 12-Day conflict) If an ambiguous nuclear-power fights two nuclear powers, it can go disproportional ￼Iran’s￼-MPI not Death Star

Those considerations lead to the question: Why does Trump believe that he needs Iran to do the attacking? The answer is the same as it’s always been: Because Americans didn’t vote for wars of choice (a la Hegseth’s “warrior ethos”) and are disgusted by Jewish Nationalist savagery against Palestinians. My guess is that Trump’s grandstanding mistreatment of Venezuela, Greenland, Cuba, denigration of NATO participation in our wars, and now the threat of 100% tariffs against Canada for doing a trade deal with China are all backfiring with the American public on a visceral level. Have I left anything out? Probably, but the end result:

Remember, Trump’s often touted 80% approval among Republicans—who only comprise 1/3 of the voting public—doesn’t translate into popularity. Trump has decisively lost Independents, a bonehead political move dictated by the fanatics he has surrounded himself with.

So a war of choice on behalf of Jewish Nationalist political operatives that results in body bags coming home would probably be a political death knell for this regime. The sanctions on Iran that were announced by CENTCOM yesterday—who knew CENTCOM was in the sanctions business?—are either another indication that a US first strike isn’t planned or are maybe another feint or provocation intended to elicit an Iranian first strike.

Those are the arguments on Saturday morning. Other considerations? Russia and China.