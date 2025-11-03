Meaning In History

Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
1h

I don't know what it all means, Mark, but I think I'll invest in a bit more gold.

Ray-SoCa
1h

I wonder if Gates flip flop on climate change was related…

“Microsoft has $NVDA GPUs sitting in racks that cannot be turned on because there is not enough energy to feed them.“

I’m not sure what’s going on in the So Ca and Dfw Economies. Rents are taking a hit. And last week I saw a food line at a church in the inland empire near my apartments that surprised me, nicer cars than I have.

