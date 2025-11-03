There appear to be disturbing signals showing up in the American economy. I’d be interested in comments on any of the posts that I’m presenting here, since I doubt my ability to assess it all. I believe it’s all related.

THE ISLANDER @IslanderWORLD￼ The Fed just pumped $29.4 BILLION into the banking system overnight. That’s more than during the Dot-Com meltdown. But sure… the economy’s fine. Totally normal. Nothing to see here ￼ Something just snapped. Again. When the Fed quietly unleashes nearly $30 billion overnight to backstop liquidity, it’s not doing it for fun. It’s doing it because trust is evaporating, between banks, in markets, and in the debt-soaked architecture of the entire U.S. financial system. This isn’t a technical adjustment. It’s a life support injection. A repo this size means some players can’t meet obligations without a bailout disguised as routine market ops. The same Fed that swore QT would cleanse the system is now shoveling liquidity into the plumbing to stop the pipes from bursting. Remember 2008? They swore they had it under control then, too. 6:19 PM · Nov 2, 2025

￼Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth Oct 22￼ The Weekly Quill — OPEN NOW The Fed Refills the Punch Bowl To Float the ME-Economy for the Few #federalreserve #powell #dimartinobooth #economy https://hubs.ly/Q03PPt2d0

The New Yorker @NewYorker￼ An M.I.T. study found that 95% of companies that had invested in A.I. tools were seeing zero return. It jibes with the emerging idea that generative A.I., “in its current incarnation, simply isn’t all it’s been cracked up to be,” @JohnCassidy writes. ￼The A.I.-Profits Drought and the Lessons of History 3:03 PM · Nov 2, 2025

￼Brad Setser @Brad_Setser Nov 2￼ Somehow, the US has ended up with a tariff structure for many goods that doesn’t really encourage a shift in production out of China. Quote is from Sean Stein of the US-China Business Council, in a new piece from Ana Swanson

Shay Boloor @StockSavvyShay￼ $MSFT CEO Satya just made one of the most revealing comments of the entire AI cycle when he said Microsoft has $NVDA GPUs sitting in racks that cannot be turned on because there is not enough energy to feed them. The real constraint is not compute but power & data center space. This is exactly why access to powered data centers has become the new leverage point. If compute is easy to buy but power is hard to get, the leverage moves to whoever controls energy & infrastructure. Every new data center that $MSFT, $GOOGL, $AMZN, $META & $ORCL are trying to build needs hundreds of megawatts of steady power. Getting that energy online now takes years which means the players who locked in power early & built vertically across the stack are the ones with real control. …

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 1h￼ Global Central Bank gold purchases in metric tons (L) Foreign Official USTs held in Fed custody (R).

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ The wealth gap is broadening: The top 10% of US households now hold 87% of all US stocks owned by households, with the top 1% alone owning 50%. By comparison, the remaining 90% hold just 13%, while the bottom 50% hold only 1%. On top of this, the top 10% control 84.4% of all private businesses and 43.9% of all real estate. In total, the top 10% of households reflect 67.3% of the nation’s entire wealth. The wealth gap has never been bigger.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 16h￼ Money market madness: Since 2020, investors have poured +$4.5 trillion into cash funds, such as money market funds, the most among major assets. Net inflows to these funds have TRIPLED since 2023. Over the same period, equity funds have seen +$2.7 trillion in inflows, doubling over the last 3 years. Meanwhile, bond funds have attracted +$2.1 trillion, tripling since early 2023. Gold funds have seen +$100 billion in net inflows, amid a massive rally in gold prices. Safe-haven assets are in high demand.