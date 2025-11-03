The short answer is that I’m not by any stretch an expert on Africa, so in that sense I don’t really know in depth. Of course, this substack can’t cover the entire world. The last time we dipped into African matters had to do with the matters in the Sahel—the semi-arid region that stretches pretty much across inland North Africa from the Red Sea to the Atlantic, roughly speaking. As you can see from this map,

northern Nigeria borders on the Sahel in geographic terms, and is affected by the demographics of the Sahel. That refers in particular to the Fulani people (other designations also apply) and the Kanuri people. The first map illustrates the spread of the Fulanis, and the second illustrates the main Kanuri groups (for reference, the blue is Lake Chad:

The Kanuris are usually regarded as the ethnic backbone of the Boko Haram movement, but there’s more going on in Nigeria than just Boko Haram—Nigeria is the 6th most populous country in the world and to say that it’s diverse would be an enormous understatement. The maps above are intended to illustrate how ethnic (and also religious) diversity overlaps national borders—which are largely holdovers from the European past. In pre colonial centuries both the Fulani and Kanuri peoples established southward expansionist kingdoms and empires, so that’s part of the northern Nigerian mix.

Yesterday I included two additional maps of Nigeria. What those maps illustrate is that Nigeria is just about evenly divided, religiously, between Christians and Muslims—which is both the geographic and demographic breakdown. However, as the second map shows, the vast oil resources in Nigeria are located in the overwhelmingly Christian south, near the coast. That happens also to be where the short lived secessionist Republic of Biafra (heavily ethnic Igbo) was located. Note in the religious map that major ethnic groups are also identified—divisions in Nigeria break down on ethnic as well as religious lines, and so does the communal strife. It’s not just Muslim v. Christian. There is definitely Muslim vs. Muslim conflict, too, based on ethnicity.

OK, now let’s talk about genocide in Africa. If you want to read up on some real genocide, you need to read up on some overwhelmingly Christian countries—Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Specifically, read up on the Rwandan Genocide and on the First and Second Congo Wars—which are related to the events in Rwanda. For perspective, the Congo Wars are also known as the African World Wars, both because of the transnational character of the conflicts as well as the sheer scale of the killing. This involved some serious genocide, and it was done by Christians against Christians. Well, nominally, but you get the larger point..

What am I saying? Am I saying there’s not serious killing going on in Nigeria? No I’m not. I’m saying, as a starting point, that the scale of communal conflict in Nigeria, awful as it may seem, doesn’t begin to compare to what happened in the Rwandan and Congo wars (and related wars) in countries that are predominantly Christian. And yet we don’t here about those wars, which are ongoinng. Is what’s happening in Nigeria genocide? Despite the difference in scale, I’d say yes—certainly to the extent that the attacks seek to kill entire communities, not simply individuals. However, let me quote from an article in Christianity Today that discusses this issue:

Jihadists Persecute Christians in Nigeria. Is It Genocide? Emmanuel Nwachukwu One pastor decries government denials that militants are targeting Christians. The violence in central and northern Nigeria has been at the center of international debate since late September, when commentator Bill Maher drew attention to Christian persecution there. “[The Islamists and Boko Haram] are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria,” Maher said on Real Time With Bill Maher. “They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country.” Maher’s comments received pushback from pro-government voices in Nigeria. “There is no systematic, intentional attempt either by the Nigerian government or by any serious group to target a particular religion,” information minister Idris Muhammed said. Yet statistics from Open Doors International indicate that a Christian in northern Nigeria is 6.5 times more likely to be killed than a Muslim and more than 5 times more likely to be abducted. The Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List ranks Nigeria as the seventh deadliest country for Christians. Militants killed more than 7,000 Christians and abducted at least 7,800 Christians this year, according to an August report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law. The report also stated jihadists have a destroyed over 19,000 churches, displaced more than 1,100 communities, and killed 125,000 Christians since 2009. The United Nations defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” The forcible “transferring children of the group to another group” also qualifies a situation as genocide. Some analysts argue that Nigeria’s mass killings don’t count as genocide since Islamic extremists also kill other Muslims they view as “apostate.” Dachomo contends that doesn’t mean militant groups aren’t targeting Christians. He argues that Fulani militants coordinate their attacks on Christian communities and that the government—currently Muslim-led—is turning a blind eye. “These are Muslims chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ when they are attacking,” Dachomo told CT. “That’s the first thing you hear them shout.” Gimba Kakanda, senior special assistant to Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, attributed the killings to herder-farmer clashes and Nigeria’s complex security crises. “The Fulani herders are mostly Muslim, while the farmers come from diverse groups,” he wrote. “This demographic divide can create the illusion of a religious war, but at its root are disputes over resources. Both sides have been perpetrators and victims.” Zayiri Yusuf, a Nigerian political analyst, disagrees, saying Islamic groups have primarily targeted Christian communities: “I am yet to find any Muslim community where people have been sacked and others came in to occupy those places.” When Fulani herders attacked Yelwata, Benue State, in June, they first targeted the local Catholic church before moving on to private homes. They slaughtered at least 1,000 residents overnight in multiple strikes. Their attacks have also spread to the south. Boko Haram’s 2009 insurgency, which sought to establish an Islamic caliphate across northern Nigeria, also threatens Christians. Boko Haram opposes democracy and rejects Western-style education, which they link to Christianity.

Recall that Boko Haram was strongly identified with the Kanuri people, a 4% minority in Nigeria. The Fulani, mentioned above as currently primary perpetrators of anti-Christian violence, are a 6% minority. Both groups have past histories of aggressive empires based on “herding” cultures. We have some experience with these types of cultural conflicts during the settlement of the West—the conflict wasn’t just between the Whites and the Indians, it even extended to cattlemen and farmers (as in the classic Western Shane).

So with that background, here’s a Nigerian Muslim perspective that I picked up via Kathleen Tyson. The writer is obviously very defensive. His contention is that the current killings, largely by Fulanis, are part of a herder/farmer cultural conflict which happens to divide also along religious lines, whereas true religious genocide was carried out by Boko Haram (Kanuris) in a different region and heavily targeted “apostate” Muslims (but also Christians).

Fawaz @Deji21_04￼ I’m Nigerian ￼. Feel free to visit Nigeria again and stop parroting every propaganda you read on the internet. The recent killings in the north central region have nothing to do with a Christian genocide or religious based killings. Matter of fact more Muslims are killed in total however the killings in the Muslim states of kwara, katsina and zamfara are ignored by western media while those in plateau a majority Christian state is being selectively propagated as a Christian genocide(Note: these states are all in the same region in Nigeria), we Muslims just happen to have the least western connection to spread propaganda however even if we did those spreading this propaganda don’t even care about Muslim lives. The recent killings are by suspected herders of the Fulani nomadic ethnic group alongside local bandits which has been remixed by western and pro Israeli Christians and some eastern Nigerian Christian’s as “jihadist” motivated which is far from reality Meanwhile they’re literally suspected herders of the Fulani ethnic group fighting over grazing rights with farmers which escalated over the years to bloodshed and kidnapping The actual religious extremists are bokoharam located in the north eastern borders in a predominantly Muslim state and their victims are predominantly Muslims, they’re located in the north east of the country around the borders with Niger republic ￼ and Chad ￼ and they’ve been suppressed by the military over the years Nicki Minaj

Fawaz also did a Grok search and came up with this:

Grok @grok￼ Fawaz’s post is largely accurate: Nigeria’s north-central violence primarily arises from ethnic and resource clashes between Fulani herders and farmers, not a coordinated Christian genocide, despite religious alignments exacerbating divides. Boko Haram targets the northeast, where victims are predominantly Muslims in that Muslim-majority region. Media often highlights Christian-majority areas like Plateau while downplaying broader banditry affecting Muslims, though some attacks do carry religious overtones. The situation demands nuance over simplistic narratives.

I can’t really pass judgment. However, what I’ve noticed is that many of the people who push the narrative of a Muslim genocide against Christians are the people who deny Jewish Nationalist genocide against Palestinians and who support the ISIS government in Syria that targets killings of Alawites and Christians. These narrative pushers invariably group all Muslims as essentially genocidal killers and seek to enlist Christian support for Jewish Nationalist genocidaires on that basis.

My bottom line for now is to counsel caution against being manipulated. Every war and regime change the US has become involved in since the end of the Cold War has turned out to be far more complicated than the narrative pushers want you to believe. They have invariably led to suffering on a mass scale. Specifically, the overthrow of Libya has led directly to the spread of weapons and jihadist ideology across the Sahel.