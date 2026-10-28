Meaning In History

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
7h

Instead of asking what Trump is up to vis-a-vis Iran, we should ask what Netanyahu is up to, it seems.

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Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
6h

"Are you with the Children of God or not?"

Just...Wow.

Aren't we all God's Children?

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