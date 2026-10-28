Doug Macgregor is a guy who typically puts his money on “more war,” and sooner or later he’s usually right—not matter how crazy that decision has been during the Trump regime. Mac is one of those who has been outspoken in predicting “mo’ war” on Iran after the midterms. I, of course, have been siding with the likes of Will Schryver and John Mearsheimer in maintaining that that would just be way too crazy and that, if war were any sort of a realistic option it would have been opted for months ago. Listening to the Doug and Danny show today I was heartened, in a way, to hear Mac counting all the ways that more war would be crazy. He’s aware that the most vulnerable US troops are being pulled out of the region, or further back from Iran. But all US troops will still be vulnerable to ballistic missile attacks from Iran. He found the reports that the US is deploying additional batteries of the notoriously ineffective Patriot missiles (ineffective against ballistic missiles) to be a bad joke. Not to mention the destruction that Iran will wreak on much of the region. To hear Trump on the stump talking, one would think that the Iranians will just serve as a punching bag, without hitting back.

However, what I most appreciated—because it’s an aspect that I try to remind readers of fairly regularly—was Mac’s reminder that Iran is not alone. He didn’t get into the matter of China, concentrating instead on the Russia angle. Basically, what he said was this. Russia has won its war in Ukraine, from a military standpoint. What that means, he added, is that Russia may be in a position at this point to provide far more direct aid to Iran than they have in the past—and the US may find that very disagreeable. You can bet that Russian and Chinese advisers have been gathering boatloads, VLCCs, worth of data on US weapons systems and tactics. Nothing has stood still since the last round.

Nevertheless, Trump has been barnstorming the country, talking up the greatness of his war on Iran. What’s he up to? Most people—to include GOPers like Ken Paxton in Texas—view Trump’s performance to be counter productive and likely to solidify Dem gains.

On one level, it’s clear enough that Trump’s doing everything he can to maintain the GOP control of the Senate. He’s traveling to states that have Senate races, not districts. Mike Johnson has openly written off the House, and Trump appears to have done so, as well. Of course, if Trump can strengthen turnout for Senate candidates that might bleed over to House races in those states where Senate seats are up for the vote.

But why is he concentrating on, doubling down on, his biggest policy failure—the scope of which, while apparent enough already, will become even more clear with more time? The simple answer, in general, is that the people Trump is fronting for—the Anglo-Zionist ruling class—is not about to give up on destroying Iran. Iranian hegemony in the Middle East, which is what Iranian control over Hormuz means, spells the end of the reign of King Dollar and the definitive end of the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s global hegemony. Therefore, Trump got his marching orders—hit the road.

More specifically, here’s what I think the strategy is. My guess is that if Trump can hold on to the Senate he will tout that as a win for his war regime, a vote by Americans for more war. He will claim to have beaten back the Blue Wave by touting his war, so there would be logic in that. Failing that, if Trump can claim to have limited Dem gains to more or less typical dimensions for a midterm election, he could—in a similar vein—argue that there was no anti-war vote. Therefore, once again, more war.

Now, in his rambling stump rants, Trump likes to call Iran a “crazy country.” But if you want to see what a really crazy country is like, check this out:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 10h￼ Wow! Canadian journalist asks Moshe Feiglin, a former Likud Member of Knesset, if he is concerned about Israel’s plummeting global standing. Feiglin’s response is chilling, as it reveals the fundamental supremacist view he and many in Israel hold. [Feiglin] says that the real moral Supreme Court is in Israel, ie with the people of Israel. The Bible says, he explains, that those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed. As a result, it’s we - Israelis - who get to judge you, rather than you judging us. And then he adds? “Are you with the children of God or not?”

That’s pretty crazy, but in fairness to Israelis and Jewish Nationalists in general, there are many millions of goys out there in America who would find Feiglin’s statements unremarkable. Those are the people Trump is speaking to. My bet is that they won’t be nearly enough to serve Trump’s purpose.