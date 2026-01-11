Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
2h

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼

Further supporting that Iran situation is now stable is that neither Netanyahu nor Trump has spoken or posted to media about Iran in more than 24 hours.

No revolution.

Mossad lost 400 more agents.

Countless infiltrated mercenaries were killed across border regions.

No change.

Clyde Griffith
40m

"Iran is successfully jamming Starlink and GPS through which the US and Israel coordinate protests - Al Jazeera reports"

Suggest a GoFundMe to send Elon Musk to Iran. He can kiss the tomb of Cyrus. Or the weed-strewn walls of the US Embassy. Or read poetry in Shiraz. Or all of the above.

