My guess is that the overall goal is to install a puppet regime in Venezuela. That has been the overall US policy goal for quite a few years. The question is how the Trump regime will seek to accomplish that. An all out military invasion appears to be out of the question for now. A more likely policy might be sustained economic pressure coupled with the uncertainty generated by the American military presence, accompanied by occasional strikes, with the hope of sparking an overthrow of the Maduro government. But a “decapitation” strike can’t be ruled out—Trump appears to be enamored of that concept. Trump appears to have waited for the Congressional recess to undertake several initiatives, perhaps with the aim of presenting Congress with some sort of policy fait accompli when it returns.

Meanwhile, Maduro has spoken to the American people—not that most Americans are aware of the fact:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ ￼ Maduro: “Venezuela is irrelevant in the global drug trade, this lie is as crude and false as Iraq’s ‘weapons of mass destruction.’ And I say this to the American public: we can have philosophical, political, and economic differences, but do not let them feed you another lie to justify another fratricidal war, now in South America and the Caribbean. Our region wants peace, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States has made that clear.” Even U.S. government data shows the Caribbean route (which includes Venezuela) moves only 6–7% of cocaine heading north, while over 90% comes through Mexico/Central America. Yet Washington parks warships off the coast under the banner of “counter-narco-terrorism.”

Maduro isn’t the one who is lying to the American people. US government data supports his claims. The Trump regime is the entity that’s doing the bulk of the lying:

That being the case, the question should be: Since the war on Venezuela isn’t about drugs, what is it about? The answer appears to be twofold: Effective control over Venezuela’s abundant natural resources, the neo-colonial model, and preventing Venezuela from becoming a node in the growing anti-Anglo-Zionist movement.

CNN ran a lengthy article about these developments yesterday:

What emerges for now is a policy of calculated uncertainty in a heightened environment of military threats. The false narco-terrorist narrative—what’s going on is clearly not about preventing “drugs from flooding into the country”—is bolstered by the usual claims that the Venezuelan government is “illegitimate”—despite international recognition of Venezuelan elections—and by Rubio’s dismissive statements that “the UN doesn’t know what it’s talking about” when the drug narrative is challenged. Ultimately, it all seems to rest on the claim that the US is entitled to go around the world conducting regime changes.

… multiple sources told CNN that some Trump officials believe the strike this week and future strikes on Venezuelan drug traffickers could put pressure on people around Maduro who have benefitted from the cartels’ illicit revenue streams, potentially squeezing them so much that they consider ways to oust the Venezuelan leader. “The preferred course of action is for Maduro to leave on his own, to read the tea leaves,” one source briefed on the administration’s plans told CNN. “And then I think the message is ‘Do you want it to be easy or do you want it to be hard?’” The Trump administration is being intentionally nebulous, the person said, cautioning that as of now, there is no indication that Trump has decided to move forward with military strikes against targets inside Venezuela.

Of special interest is the fact that the Trump regime canceled its presentation to Congressional leaders that was supposed to provide the legal justification for Trump’s actions. As we’ve seen, Legal Considerations On The Murder Of 11 Venezuelans, the legal justifications that have been offered so far are dodgy at best.

… as of Friday, a lack of answers had fueled significant concern throughout Washington about what, if any, legal justification the administration has for Tuesday’s strike – and any additional military actions that could come later. A briefing on Tuesday’s strike for members of Congress and select staff had been scheduled for Friday morning but was abruptly canceled with no explanation, according to sources familiar with the plans. The cancellation was so last minute that staffers had already gathered in a conference room on the Hill, one of the sources said. “None of it is clear at all,” another person familiar with the cancelled congressional briefings told CNN, adding that the administration has not provided any details about the legal justifications for Tuesday’s strike, or evidence supporting their claim that it targeted known-drug traffickers. On Thursday, the White House sent a letter to Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, explaining its view that the president acted within his constitutional authority as commander in chief to conduct Tuesday’s strike. The letter, a copy of which was reviewed by CNN, makes clear the open-ended nature of the mission. “It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary,” the letter read. “United States forces remain postured to carry out further military operations.”

The White House letter appears to reflect Trump’s view that, as CinC, he can do whatever he wants with the military and that Congress should butt out. They’ll be informed after the fact, since “[i]t is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary.” That view would seem to be of a piece with the actions of all US administrations since 9/11, including Trump 1.0 and Trump 2.0—Yemen and Iran and, now, Venezuela.

The article further makes the case that Rubio is the person within the administration who is pushing for a military confrontation, while decidedly mixed signals are being given. Regarding this posture of mixed signals, which is a Trump 2.0 trademark, while some think it’s smart to keep other nations off balance and guessing, in fact leads to conflict.

Despite all this, behind the scenes the US continues to coordinate with Venezuelan officials on deportation flights. The Trump administration also recently re-issued a license for US energy giant Chevron to resume oil operations in Venezuela, home to the largest proven oil reserves in the world. That apparent contradiction has prompted some experts and former officials to question what the administration’s truly trying to accomplish.

The article ends with a picture of the political situation in Venezuela that is decidedly more complicated than the narrative of a “narco-terrorist” state that is being propagated currently by the Trump regime. The views expressed in the article are widely held by analysts I’ve listened to who have experience in this field. NB: The Benjamin Gedan who is cited is associated with the ueber Neocon Wilson Center—one more indication of how all the Trump foreign policy is Neocon linked. Thus, contrary to actual US government data, Gedan attempts to bolster the drug narrative.

It has long been a policy objective of the US to try spur the Venezuelan military to turn against Maduro, but it has not been successful, said [Benjamin] Gedan, now a foreign policy fellow at Johns Hopkins University. Retired US Ambassador Luis Moreno echoed that sentiment, telling CNN that the US has been trying to encourage dissent “forever.” … Moreno, who spent much of his career at the State Department working on counternarcotics, said profits from trafficking “somewhat” support Maduro but “the amount of money, the Russians, Cubans, everyone else, and the oil – it’s not going to substitute for the oil.” “It’s the Venezuelan military security forces that make immense money from taking payoffs from Colombian traffickers,” Moreno said. “I don’t know if that goes directly to supporting Venezuelan infrastructure.” Gedan, however, noted that Venezuela reportedly receives a significant income “from its share of cocaine trafficking, illegal gold exports and other illegal economies.” Venezuela is not a cocaine-producing country, and although transit through Venezuela is not ruled out, other countries are identified as emerging players in international drug markets where the sharp increase in homicides is linked to the rise in drug trafficking, according to the UN.

It remains unclear how chaos in Latin America will benefit the US, but that seems to be a secondary consideration—at best—for Neocons.

But here’s another geopolitical question that is raised by these events. Is the war on Venezuela part of a continuing strategic pivot? Has Trump, in a few short months, pivoted from Russia to China to Venezuela? The pivoting leaves one’s head spinning, if that’s what’s going on. Who knows. Maybe the next pivot will be to simply secure our borders.