Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
5h

Centcom denies, but multiple Israeli media outlets are reporting that a USN destroyer was hit by a missile near Hormuz.

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Mark Wauck
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Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon

2h￼

Trump is the kid who keeps putting his hand closer and closer to the burner, pretending like it won't get burned eventually. I fear he's now put his hand on the burner with this irresponsible round of escalation...and now WE are all about to get burned.

Trump is lying about a deal to manipulate the markets yet again. It's all so sad. I didn't vote for this.

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