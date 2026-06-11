I’ve been listening to Nima and Anthony Aguilar. Aguilar sets out a concept of what the plan of the renewed war is.

The end game, as Aguilar sees it, is for Trump to get out of the Persian Gulf region. The way to do that while claiming victory—but abandoning regional bases—is to do a grab of Iran’s enriched uranium. I offer no opinion on that. What’s of immediate interest is how Aguilar believes that attempt will be set up.

The mainland staging areas for this operation will be/are Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, because launching it from Israel is logistically impossible—there must be closer in staging areas, and that’s why Iran’s recent strikes have targeted bases in Kuwait. The initial aims will be some form of seizure of offshore islands—Qeshm and other islands in the Hormuz area and Kharg further north in the Gulf. At the current time, the air strikes will attempt to take out coastal missile batteries, to allow USN assets access to the Persian Gulf through Hormuz. The purpose of seizing these islands will be to have platforms close in for air assets.

Once those measures are in place, they will be used to launch the major raid to seize enriched uranium and declare victory. That will be followed by a pullout from the Gulf region and Hormuz. Sanctions and asset seizures will remain in effect.

Now, I add that this is Aguilar’ idea of what Trump’s plan is. He’s not saying that it’s workable. The “ceasefire” was designed to get the necessary resources in place. There never was an intent for a deal. Trump was buying time and trying to keep the American public pacified while he prepared for a far more aggressive war than the bombing campaign.

My major problem with Aguilar’s scenario is twofold—thinking out loud, channeled through the keyboard:

Seizing some uranium will not stop Iran from developing a nuke. Pulling out of the Gulf region might make sense from the standpoint that the US military is no longer in a position to logistically support a full occupation. However, surrendering the Gulf region is a surrender to BRICS—in the long run.

I believe Aguilar is correct that this operation has long been planned. His outline provides a useful concept with which to measure events.

Here’s some updating and commentary. The US has started a second wave of strikes, Iran is reported to be launching ballistic missiles.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ President Donald Trump: “Iranians asked me to stop bombing. Bombing will stop shortly. If they don’t make a deal, we’ll bomb the shit out of them tomorrow again.” The US forces fired 49 Tomahawk missiles that hit targets deep inside Iran, as close as 40 miles from Tehran.” There was no reporting regarding strikes on Iranian targets 40 miles away from Tehran. USAF fighter jets operated exclusively against Iranian military intrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz area of which Tehran is nowhere near. A senior Iranian official has dismissed Trump’s claim that Iranian officials contacted him. Iranian state media: Trump’s claim about Iranian officials contacting him is a complete lie. Trump’s false claim about contact with Iranian officials is a cover to avoid war against Iran.

Here’s a slightly different version:

Trey Yingst @TreyYingst￼ Spoke with President Trump tonight as he oversaw the U.S. military strikes against Iran from the Situation Room. The President told me he spoke directly with Iranian officials tonight who asked him to stop bombing. 49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired by the United States at the time we spoke, along with bombing from fighter jets. Closest target to Tehran was approximately 40 miles outside of the city. Trump added that the bombing will stop shortly, but that if they don’t sign the agreement, “we’ll bomb the shit out of them.” President Trump called this “the most violated ceasefire in the history of the world.” Vice President JD Vance told me the United States is dealing with both moderate and more extreme voices in Iran as part of the negotiation process.