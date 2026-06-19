I’m going to provide excerpts from an excellent article by Philip Pilkington. It happens that yesterday Sean Foo featured the development that Pilkington describes—the major rollout of China’s digital currency. First let me make two related points.

What’s really driving this development, and what makes it inevitable, is the hard fact that China—not the US—is the largest trading partner for virtually every country in the world (one major exception is the UK, but that’s about it). That being the case, it simply makes sense for the rest of the world to adopt China’s faster, more cost effective offering.

This isn’t exactly about China seeking to replace the USD with its own world reserve currency. What China is unquestionably looking to do is to get out from under dollar hegemony, with the constant threat of arbitrary US sanctions based on dollar hegemony. Here’s a bit of reality—that word again! Virtually the entire world will welcome that.

With that …

The article is actually a lot longer than my excerpts, and rather amusing in parts.

PILKINGTON: Forget Central Bank Reserves; This Is What’s Really Driving Dedollarisation

Philip Pilkington looks at global financial plumbing, and the steps China is taking to supplant the mighty dollar.

This week the Chinese government announced that it would undertake an aggressive push to establish the e-CNY, China’s digital currency. ... News reports suggest that the agreements the Chinese government have signed allow for low-cost, 24/7 cross-border settlements in Chinese yuan/renminbi. These settlements will be undertaken completely outside of the SWIFT system in particular and the Western banking system in general. ...

Let’s start with what not to look at. If you are au fait with the online debate about de-dollarisation you have probably seen the below chart. ... Those who promote this chart point to the fact that US dollar reserves still account for by far the largest portion of the international system. Ergo the US dollar is not under threat as a reserve currency, they contend. The sleight of hand here is found in that tricky term: reserve currency. You will not find me using the term ‘reserve currency’ much: I prefer ‘dollar hegemony’. And if you understand that what matters for the dollar’s so-called “exorbitant privilege” is dollar hegemony rather than anything to do with reserves in central bank vaults, you can dismiss this chart right quick.

The first thing to understand is that when you undertake a transaction in China using AliPay linked to a Western debit card you are not actually using the Chinese payments architecture. AliPay only really acts as a payments acceptor. Apart from this, it is almost exclusively the Western payments architecture that is used. Most of the transaction is handled by Western credit and debit card companies like Visa or MasterCard. ...

All of this transaction takes place in the standard Western system. It does not involve SWIFT, which is for bank-to-bank transactions, but rather the card companies. But the effects are the same. If the United States or Europe wanted to sanction China, for example, both the card companies and SWIFT would be instructed to disallow any payments attempted with a Chinese entity. ...

The e-CNY is different – as is the Chinese mBridge programme. The e-CNY is not targeted at retail consumers. Rather it is aimed at institutions seeking to settle large transactions with China. This is often referred to as the “plumbing” of the international financial system. The current plumbing is not just subject to sanctions risk: it also involves high costs and slow wait times. ... What the Chinese are doing is out-competing the current financial plumbing system by providing a faster, cheaper way of doing business. But crucially, if they achieve this, it would also mean that the transactions undertaken within the system would (a) circumvent the Western financial system entirely and (b) be undertaken in Chinese currency.

Who is currently signing up for China’s new system? ... So far, we are looking at large East Asian countries and countries in the Middle East, but the system will likely spread quite rapidly. Brazil is rumoured to be considering signing up, which would start the spread to Latin America.

These developments are far more important than anything happening with reserve holdings of US dollars. These reserve holdings are best thought of as an artifact of currency hegemony. Dollar hegemony allows America to run huge trade deficits which in turn require large dollar reserves. Once dollar hegemony starts to decline, it will be harder and harder for the US to run trade deficits, and the dollar share of global reserves will shrink over time. Smart observers are therefore not looking at the reserve holdings of US dollars, which is a backwards-looking indicator. Instead, they are looking at the developments in international financial plumbing and in global capital markets – which we may address in a later piece.