When I read Rubio’s speech I simply sat down and started typing. I was worked up. Like I still am. However, one of the things that really jumped out at me—and which I flagged—was the bit about “racing boldly into the future.” That is a typical Heideggerian (as in Martin Heidegger) theme: being (Dasein) as coming to us from the future. I knew that couldn’t be a coincidence—I mean, who do you know who talks about “racing boldly into the future?”

So I did a search on ‘who is rubio’s speechwriter’. Rubio’s speechwriter is Darren Beattie.

Now, it’s possible that a really important guy like the combined SecState/NSA has more than one speechwriter, but how many of multiple speechwriters do you think would have written a doctoral dissertation in political theory titled "Martin Heidegger's Mathematical Dialectic"? Right. That was Beattie. The director of Beattie’s dissertation was Michael Allen Gillespie. A glance at bibliography for Gillespie’s many books and articles will quickly show that his area of expertise is Nietzche and Heidegger. (Full disclosure: I own a copy of Gillespie’s The Theological Origins of Modernity.) So now you know why I made those references to the Superman/UeberMensch. Rubio may make a few references to Christianity, but on any reasonable reading of his speech it has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Christianity.

Lest you think that this is much ado about not really much, the idea of “racing boldly into the future” is actually quite important. Heidegger, in the early 1930s, came to the conclusion that Hitler was being (Dasein) coming to us from the future. For example:

Or to put it slightly differently:

OK, here’s another way to put it:

Heidegger, Martin | Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy When Heidegger urges us to stand in being, he does not merely ask us to acknowledge our own place in being’s history, but to be future-oriented and see the future in a unity with the past as having-been and the present.

Heidegger wants us to race boldly into the future—which is being (Dasein) coming to us.

Don’t look at me like that—I don’t buy into any of that. This is the shit that Beattie inserted into dumbass Little Marco’s speech.

However.

Don’t kid yourself. Crazy as it all sounds, Heidegger was and remains one of the must influential ideologues—I refuse to dignify him with the title ‘philosopher’—in the modern Western world. No matter about his Nazi past. So, read this from the standpoint of someone who wants to “authentically” be. Heidegger decided that to “authentically” be he should join the Nazi party.

Heidegger’s Being and Time: Understanding Dasein and Temporality Heidegger’s “Being and Time” explores Dasein and temporality, revealing how human existence is deeply intertwined with time and authenticity. Martin Heidegger’s Being and Time transformed philosophy in the 20th century by attempting something huge: trying to understand what it means to exist. Or, as Heidegger puts it, to be Dasein. He asks: how do our experiences in the past and present, our hopes and fears for the future, shape our understanding of what it is to “be” at all? The result is a text that asks us many difficult questions, including whether we have understood anything he has said. Let’s analyze this question in detail. … In 1927, Martin Heidegger published Being and Time, which changed philosophy forever. It broke completely with how things had always been done. In this book, Heidegger introduces concepts like Dasein (often translated as “being-there”), saying we should think about humans’ place within the world they live in. Instead of focusing only outward at objects around them, he suggests people also consider themselves—what does being here mean anyway? What is my experience right now? Am I living authentically or not so much? However, there is also a negative aspect to Heidegger’s legacy. In the 1930s, he joined the Nazi Party, something that has since caused furious debate about his philosophy and morals. Nevertheless, few can rival the impact he had on philosophy itself. His thinking helped shape existentialism, hermeneutics, and postmodernism—influences echoed in the ideas of Jean-Paul Sartre, Michel Foucault, and Jacques Derrida, among many others. When a thinker of this stature comes along, people have to pause for thought: What does existence mean anyway?

I hope you can see from this that this way of thinking has absolutely nothing to do with what most of us understand as morality. Genocide? C’mon, it’s about authentic being—inventing who we are and being successful at doing that. There’s no other measure, and don’t kid yourself that Rubio’s references to Christianity change that. Amassing wealth and power, which Rubio advocates, would be one way of proving that to yourself. In a weird way it’s a very “Old Testament” way of thinking—just ask Job.

Having read this far, I hope, it may not surprise you to learn that Beattie—who injected this bullshit into Little Marco’s speech—is somewhat controversial for some of his views. For example, in October 2024, Beattie tweeted,

"Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men."

and