Meaning In History

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Alex's avatar
Alex
Oct 18

Simplicius reports that the St. Petersburg attack was launched from Poland. After the recent announcements, Russia can't really let this remain unanswered militarily, and I would read British talk under that lens.

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/bombshell-lithuanian-defense-minister

European elites need a Russian strike. France is falling apart both economically and socially. Germany faces a loss to the anti-war AfD.

A few curious timelines. The original "war with Russia" plan had been scheduled for 2029, as per German military. That's the year of the next election. But given the political crisis, they may not make it that long - a no-confidence vote could force early elections. This leads me to article 115 of the German "constitution", which would allow them to pause elections in the event of a "state of defence".

I have no evidence for that, just a theory, could just be correlation, but wouldn't surprise me.

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ebear's avatar
ebear
Oct 19

"The UK needs to “take the fight to the enemy,” he says"

UK elites are suffering from a terminal case of YPS (yapping poodle syndrome). They actually believe they're still a tour de force on the world stage, when the truth is they're about as relevant as Moldova.

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