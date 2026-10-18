Most eyes are on Iran, understandably—there’s the energy and cost of living crunch and Trump’s continual jabbering. Still, Russia has also been in the news. Trump is desperate to come up with some big positive development before the midterms, and he’s been trying to swing energy deals with Russia. There were claims of an energy ceasefire, but those went up in smoke with continued CIA attacks on Russian refineries. There was talk of shutting down US intel direction to Ukraine. That came to nothing, too. So what’s up? Is Trump really serious? Is the CIA out of control? Check out this series of tweets from overnight. Any time you see something like “Ukraine struck”, please understand that it really means the US/CIA struck.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 21h￼ BREAKING: Russia and the US are discussing building US data centers running on Russian nuclear power, per Putin’s economic envoy Dmitriev. “We are discussing joint projects in the field of Russia-USA data centers, including with the use of our nuclear power plants,” Dmitriev says. He says Putin and Trump are discussing a wide range of projects. “I think we will be announcing some important initiatives in the near future.” “We have previously said that there is a very large synergistic effect between Russia and the United States in the Arctic, in the LNG sector, and in other energy projects,” Dmitriev adds. . BREAKING: Trump administration proposes allowing Russia to sell large amounts of natural gas to Europe, offering Putin billions in revenue, with envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arguing Ukraine should now consider restarting all pipelines that used to carry it, per the NYT. The same envoys are weighing the release of up to $100 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets as an upfront incentive for a limited ceasefire. European officials rejected that outright. Assets, diesel sanctions, and now pipeline gas. . BREAKING: The UK will deliver a speech to the British people asking them to be prepared for war and to make major sacrifices, per Army chief Roly Walker. Every citizen will be asked to make sacrifices, Walker says. The UK needs to “take the fight to the enemy,” he says. . BREAKING: Ukraine has just struck the St. Petersburg oil port and set it ablaze, with massive fires rising, one of Russia’s largest fuel storage and export facilities. Zelensky said two days ago that Ukraine will restart major strikes on Russian energy. “The block on attacking refineries is out. We’re done.” . BREAKING: Ukraine has just struck a data center belonging to Russian social media giant VK, setting it ablaze, with VK’s network now experiencing disruptions. The facility is the original high-capacity hub that VK was built on, near St. Petersburg. . BREAKING: Ukraine has struck the bridge carrying one of St. Petersburg’s main oil port access routes, the span over the Korabelny Fairway that links the port districts to the Ring Road and the federal highway network. This makes it the third target in the massive overnight raid, following the strike on the St. Petersburg oil port, and the VK data center near the city. It is the largest drone attack yet on St. Petersburg.

How could all this be true at the same time. On the one hand we’re told of huge commercial “deals” with Russia, on the other hand there are massive drone strikes at Russia’s Second City, it’s Window to the West. Is the CIA simply defying the CinC by continuing to direct these drone strikes through NATO airspace at Russia?

I can only speculate, but here’s that speculation. It might be that what we’re seeing is a combined carrot/stick operation. All the deal chatter and the talk of scaling back CIA involvement amounts to: ‘Look what could be yours, Vlad, if you’ll just play ball.’ And the continued strikes are the stick—with the implied threat of even more. The key phrase—as always in these situations—is: “incentive for a limited ceasefire.” The Anglo-Zionists are never going to give up on the revenge war on Russia. They want a ceasefire to regroup, to try to persuade the Russian people to oppose a restart to the war. The Russians seem to understand this, which is why Lavrov has stated publicly that there cannot be a ceasefire.

Here’s another baffling development:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter BREAKING: Egypt officially deploys troops to Saudi Arabia to fight Yemen’s Houthis, with the National Defense Council approving it, and parliament holding an emergency session this afternoon, per MP Bakry. It makes Egypt the largest Arab state to commit troops against the Houthis. Egypt now enters a war against the force controlling Bab el-Mandeb, putting the Suez canal in play.

This is such a mind-numbingly stupid move by Egypt—even supposing that it’s a token deployment—that one has to suppose that the US engaged in some pretty serious arm twisting to get Egypt to take this step. If so, it will probably turn out to be very foolish on the part of the US, because it is highly likely to lead to a wider regional war and intensified energy crisis. There is no reason at all to believe that Suez will be spared. Just as bad, for Egypt—which did nothing to help the Gazans—its international standing will be damaged. Even worse, the possibility of serious internal unrest is increased.

Lastly …

Every time Russia or China appears to be open to cooperating with Trump I see complaints that they’re selling out Iran. As an antidote to that type of defeatism I highly recommend Larry Johnson’s post today. There’s nothing new in the post, nothing that anyone following events should not already be aware of. But it’s a succinct reminder of the extent of Russian and Chinese assistance to Iran. There is nothing in this world that will break this partnership. The Anglo-Zionist war on the world is existential for all three countries. They understand this. And they’re not about to sell out Yemen, either.

Ansar Allah’s Missiles Have Learned to Hit. Someone Taught Them. For most of the Saudi war in Yemen, Ansar Allah’s ballistic missiles were more political than military. They were noisy and frightening, but rarely decisive. In 2017 the press could fairly report that the group’s missiles were often lightened by reducing their payloads and seldom hit what they were aimed at. Saudi air defenses picked off many of them, and the rest fell in empty desert. That is no longer the picture. … … So the chain is not hard to reconstruct. Iran provides the missiles, the training, and the IRGC advisers on the ground. Russia, China, or both provide what the United States cannot switch off: a protected military navigation signal, GLONASS or BeiDou. Russia has already been reported providing targeting data, and China supplies commercial imagery. Ansar Allah provides the launchers and the will. Why would Moscow or Beijing take that risk? Look at the map. The United States has two carrier strike groups and an amphibious ready group in the Arabian Sea for its war with Iran. Every Saudi air-defense interceptor fired at a Yemeni missile is one not available for that fight, and every disrupted Saudi airport and refinery raises the political cost of Riyadh’s alignment with Washington. For Russia this is the same logic as the Western weapons and targeting support that has flowed to Ukraine. For China it is a low-cost way to keep American naval power tied down far from the Western Pacific. Neither needs to fire a shot or put its name on a missile. …

But it goes beyond such immediate considerations. Russia and China are in this for the long haul, because they know the Anglo-Zionists are.