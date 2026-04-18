Yesterday morning, with regard to Trump’s multiple obvious lies about Tehran making absurd concessions to him, I wrote that Trump appears to be trying to set up the pretext for a new war on Iran:

These lies are patently designed to manipulate the markets. For my own part, I’m beginning to wonder whether another aim of this narrative-under-construction is to set up an alternate narrative that will be used to wangle from Congress an authorization for war on Iran. That narrative would be based on all these false claims of negotiating success and would be used to claim that Iran went back on one of these false claims of concessions, or broke off negotiating at the last moment, so we have no choice but to [fill in the blanks].

Over the course of the day most of the rest of world came to pretty much the same conclusion, especially after the Iranian government denounced Trump’s lies. Speaking with Danny Davis, Professor Marandi, a member of the Iranian negotiating team in Islamabad and a former nuclear negotiator for Iran, explained Trump’s lies in the same terms as I did. Doug Macgregor argued forcefully that the new attack is probably timed for Monday, and Marandi pointed to the weather (beastly high temperatures coming shortly in the region) as a factor behind the military timing. Unusually, the US MSM reported on Iran’s official statements that Trump is lying.

Americans have, sadly, become inured to their governments lying us into wars and foreign adventures. However, this time may be different. The lies to justify the Anglo-Zionist Empires wars are always justified in high sounding terms—democracy, freedom—even while our government supports the lowest of low policies, including genocide and ethnic cleansing. John Mearsheimer estimates that these wars and other inhuman policies are responsible for 37 million deaths. The difference this time is that Americans have access to alternate and reliable sources of information. The Jewish Nationalist purchase of the MSM is unable to hide the facts, and the polling data confirms that the inhuman Anglo-Zionist policies in the Middle East are deeply despised by the great majority of Americans.

Whether these new public realities can somehow deter Trump’s regime—a wholly owned subsidiarity of the Jewish Supremacy Project—from a renewed war on Iran remains to be seen. What Americans are also seeing—in these days that show the deepest divide ever between Wall Street exuberance and American despair over their economic prospects—is that Trump’s lies are directed primarily at them. They are designed to keep Americans in the dark, while Trump administers the mushroom treatment. Americans are seeing that this is the most openly dishonest and corrupt regime in our history—with no prospect for anything better in a rigged political system.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 19h￼ Serious people know the fake US markets are fake. Close the GIGO markets. They are a scam. . Imagine being in the fake US markets. What are you even doing with your life? Central planners in the USSR had more dignity in terms of allocation efficiency. Qasem Al-Ali @AlaliQasem￼ ￼ Saudi Finance Minister EXPOSES the oil price : “You see $90 on the screen… good luck buying a barrel at that price.” Real price? $120–$160/barrel. The biggest gap between perception and reality in energy markets — ever. Who’s controlling the narrative? ￼

Saying that Trump’s claims are “false” is the diplomatic way of putting it. Trump is not “delusional”, he’s not out of touch with reality—or not to the extent you might think. He lies to achieve his purposes. He lies with clear intent and he does it brazenly.

Clash Report @clashreport￼ BREAKING: Iran’s Ghalibaf: The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. …

In the face of Trump’s lies, Iran was left with no choice but to shut down the Strait of Hormuz again. They couldn’t very well accept the lies that would put them in a false position.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 58m￼ BREAKING: Iran has not agreed to another round of talks with the US, citing US pressure tactics which include President Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and what it calls “unreasonable demands,” per Tasnim.

MAGA, one trade at a time. Who’s pocketing all the money?

Clash Report @clashreport￼ A trader (or group) made a huge ~$760 million bet that oil prices would drop just minutes before news broke that the Strait of Hormuz was reopening. When the announcement came out, prices fell sharply (around 10–12%), meaning the position likely made a large profit. The timing looks unusually precise, which is why it’s drawing attention. Similar well-timed trades have happened around recent Iran-related announcements.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ Why were X commentators able to call this ten hours ago but the media only calls it now? Oh it’s Saturday. Did the markets close?

Here’s a big part of what Trump and Congress don’t want us to know, but which can’t be hidden from those who want to know: hard times are baked in to our futures, thanks to the Anglo-Zionist war on the world.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ Even if the Strait had been opened we are already deep into the supply disruption. Shortages are coming. No way back now. Reuters @Reuters￼ Loss of energy output in MidEast will take about two years to recover, IEA says http://reut.rs/3QKivvi

Philip Pilkington @philippilk· Dec 18, 2023 The Suez Canal is literally blocked, turning away ships and the oil price barely moves. Folks, I hate to inform you, but the oil market is currently completely fake.

Obviously there’s lots going on behind the scenes. Patarames points in what could be the right direction:

Patarames @Pataramesh 8h￼ [Trump] wanted a 45-Day ceasefire. Iran, respecting Pakistan’s efforts, gave him 14 Days... All his recent talk is to present this disaster as a Win to those who still believe him

Why did Trump want 45 days? One obvious answer is that 45 days would give the US military badly needed time to resupply, shore up logistics, do maintenance, move more resources around the globe. On the other hand, 45 days would also take Trump well past the War Powers Resolution’s 60 day deadline. All the looming disasters—military but also very much economic—could make this an extremely tough vote come May 2nd (I think that’s the official deadline). I don’t know exactly how this would work, but I do know that time is working against Trump. Is it possible that a 45 day peacefire would have made a 30 day extension of war by Trump more politically palatable?

The WPR provides for the automatic termination of the use of U.S. forces engaged in hostilities 60 days after the President has reported (or was required to report) on the use of force as described above unless Congress has declared war, statutorily authorized the use of force, enacted legislation extending this period of time, or is physically unable to meet due to an attack on the United States. The President may extend the use of force for an additional 30 days by certifying in writing to Congress a continued need due to "unavoidable military necessity."

The Dems have several times brought the war up for a vote—threatening termination of the 60 days before the deadline. The last vote passed the House by only one vote. According to Professor Pape and others, economic shortages—not just higher prices, but actual shortages—could begin to bite within ten days. If Trump could have pointed to a 45 day ceasefire that took him past May 2nd, would that have enabled a 30 day re-up of war in a political sense? Hard to say, but there must be maneuvering going on. Trump isn’t the only one in a box. Congress is also between a rock (Jewish Nationalist money) and a hard place (opposition of most Americans to the war). Past May 2nd there will probably be no hiding the economic effects, no matter what the markets do in response to Trump’s gaslighting.

Iran, smartly, gave Trump 14 days, putting him on the hot seat. Less time to resupply, less time for political gaslighting. But plenty of time to antagonize the rest of the world and anger and disgust Americans.

General Mike Flynn @GenFlynn 2h War has become the norm. Peace requires explanation. Somewhere along the way, we stopped asking why.

And Trump continues selling out his base at a record pace: