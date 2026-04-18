Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
9h

Trump’s lies are for the primary purpose of making himself look good. He doesn’t even have to keep track of them because no one seems to care that his lies contradict his very recently told previous lies, sometimes told within the same paragraph.

All on bombings start soon under the pretense that the Iranians didn’t hold to the words that Trump told us they said.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
7hEdited

Interesting- YouTube banned Iranian LEGO videos due to violence:

https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2026/04/10/iran-lego-videos-removed-youtube/

Still on other platforms. Explosive media.

This one’s really well done, Iran history vs U.S. history.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXMs_g2qpr2/?utm_source=qr

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