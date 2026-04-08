First, we see that The Duran guys were right to caution against believing in this ceasefire. Trump is already trying to back out, Israel is openly violating it, and Iran says they won’t be bound by it if the violations continue. In 25 words or less—definitely yes—Jewish Nationalists still control Trump 2.0.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h BREAKING! Downing of Hermes 900 UAV over Fars airspace IRGC Public Relations: An advanced Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle was detected, tracked, and shot down moments ago over the skies of Lar in Fars Province. The interception was carried out by a new IRGC air defense system operating under Iran’s fully integrated national air defense network. The statement emphasized that any intrusion by hostile U.S. or Zionist aircraft into Iranian airspace—even without conducting military action—constitutes a violation of the ceasefire. It will be met with a firm and decisive response. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Pakistan’s army leadership to review recent developments, including ceasefire violations. … The discussion covered ceasefire breaches in Iran and Lebanon by the Israeli government. The Rogue State of Israel “defending itself” with strikes across Lebanon. Over 300 people have been reported killed and injured so far. If Israel violates the ceasefire, Iran will withdraw from the agreement: ￼A knowledgeable source told Tasnim News Agency: Iran is considering withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues to violate it through ongoing attacks on Lebanon. Iran is reviewing the possibility of exiting the ceasefire agreement due to continued violations by the Israeli regime in its attacks on Lebanon.

￼The informed source added that stopping the war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, was part of the two-week ceasefire plan accepted by the United States, but the Israeli regime, since this morning, has carried out brutal attacks against Lebanon in clear violation of the ceasefire.

￼According to the source, while the possible withdrawal from the ceasefire plan is being considered, Iran’s armed forces are also determining targets in response to today’s alleged aggressions by the Israeli regime against Lebanon.

￼He emphasized: “If the United States cannot control its rabid dog in the region, Iran will exceptionally help it in this regard—by force.”￼ PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers asked Trump whether Lebanon is part of the ceasefire deal. Trump said it is not, citing Hezbollah, and added that “they will be taken care of.” This is directly opposite to what the Pakistani PM said yesterday, who stated that Lebanon is included in the deal. The US regime is showing its lying face once again — it took less than a day.

But, all that said, I believe Trump is in a dicier position than ever.

I strongly suspect that the US military is alarmed and in a rebellious mood, based on the obvious failure of all alleged war objectives—regime change, opening Hormuz, degrading Iran’s enrichment and missile programs. Increasing losses of equipment and the coverup of personnel losses, along with the radical attrition of precision standoff missiles, adds to the alarm. Congress will be returning soon and the military will be facing tough questions on all these points. I believe it’s possible that Trump’s unhinged social media claims that he would send the military out to commit genocide and other war crimes could have been a final straw—the military may have refused to carry that out, leading to yesterday’s scramble for a quickie off-ramp that Trump is now trying to back out of.

Returning to war on Iran will also be difficult because, as everything goes wrong (as above, and more), for all sorts of reasons. As Mercouris says, “Trump will be saying all sorts of things over the next few days,” but it remains that we’re at day 40 of this insane war, and by day 60 Trump needs Congressional authorization under the War Powers Resolution. That authorization becomes more dubious by the day. Congress will be receiving all sorts of leaks from the military. Crucially, that will include leaks about the casualties cover-up.

Further, this war is extremely unpopular with Americans, and the looming economic consequences will increase public ire (gas near me is at $4.69 this morning). Congress will be looking for some way, any way, to distance themselves from this disaster. The GOP, in particular, is getting electoral data on how disastrous Trump’s war and Trump’s persona are becoming from a purely political standpoint:

‘A wow moment’: Democrats’ election hot streak goes scorching Two races in battleground states on Tuesday saw the party make massive gains compared to 2024. In Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, the Democratic-backed candidate sailed to a nearly 20-point landslide victory Tuesday in a battleground Trump carried less than two years ago. Meanwhile, a Georgia Democrat slashed Trump’s margin of victory by two thirds in the state’s reddest district despite losing the election — the most significant overperformance the party has seen across all seven House special elections so far this cycle. The results in the battleground states — home to key Senate, gubernatorial and House races — are the latest repudiation from voters of Trump and his agenda and flashing warning signs for the GOP heading into November. “It’s a wow moment in Wisconsin politics,” said former Republican strategist Brandon Scholz, who left the party in 2021. “Republicans ought to be sitting down tonight and going, ‘Okay, we just screwed up another race. What are we going to do in November?’”

The rational prediction is that the GOP will be unable to hang on to either house with Trump leading the party. Well, they’d be highly unlikely to do so even if they managed to somehow dump Trump right now—but, nothing tried, nothing gained.

Warnings for the G.O.P.: 3 Takeaways From the Elections in Georgia and Wisconsin A Republican won Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat, but Democrats shifted the district 25 points to the left since the 2024 presidential race. Conservative candidates lost in Wisconsin, too. On Tuesday night, voters in a conservative and rural corner of Georgia sent a Republican, Clay Fuller, to Congress to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. But they did so with decidedly less enthusiasm than they showed two years ago: All 10 of the district’s counties shifted by double digits toward the Democratic candidate compared with the 2024 presidential election. And in Wisconsin, voters again handed a liberal Supreme Court candidate, Chris Taylor, a commanding victory over a conservative rival, cementing a five-to-two liberal majority on the state’s high court. Judge Taylor’s victory came by an even wider margin than the 2023 and 2025 liberal triumphs in Wisconsin Supreme Court elections that drew national attention and served as magnets for political donors. Georgia’s special election had the largest shift toward Democrats, about 25 points, of any congressional contest since President Trump took office at the beginning of 2025. It came a year after Wisconsin’s last state Supreme Court race brought the first Democratic rebuke of Mr. Trump’s second term. Here are three takeaways from the Tuesday night results: A Big Shift in Georgia Mr. Fuller won comfortably in a special election that was never much in doubt. But Republicans elsewhere will take note that a district where Mr. Trump took 68 percent of the vote in 2024 swung 25 points away from Mr. Fuller on Tuesday. The shift is a potential harbinger for Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. Nearly two dozen House Republicans won their 2024 races by 10 points or less. The Senate map includes seats in Alaska, Iowa, Ohio and Texas that could be in play if the Democratic advantage proves to be durable through November. Georgia Democrats also saw the outcome as a boost for Senator Jon Ossoff, who is seeking re-election this fall. Turnout, of course, is expected to be higher in November than in any special election. Torrents of money will materialize that was not present in a Georgia special election Republicans were certain to win. But Mr. Trump tried to help Mr. Fuller. He offered a full endorsement and traveled to the district for a rally in February.

My point is that a Trump campaign to stay in this war on Iran in the face of all this is likely to backfire—spectacularly.