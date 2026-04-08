Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Joe Kent @joekent16jan19

15h￼

To ensure the ceasefire is successful we must first ensure that we restrain the Israelis.

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Megatron @Megatron_ron

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NEW:

￼￼￼ Pope Leo XIV on Trump’s warning to Iran of “civilization” destruction

“This is truly not acceptable. Here there are certainly questions of international law, but even more than this a question of morality for the good of people.”

“attacks on civilian infrastructure are against international law, but it is also against sign of the hatred and division that we are capable of.”

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