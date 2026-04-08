The Duran guys are billing this as a “conditional ceasefire”, and that’s a good way to stop. Obviously, the Jewish Nationalists will do all in their power to deep six any ceasefire, and that’s a good place to start—the ceasefire is not (fully?) in effect and Iran is responding to continuing attacks:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ Dude, where’s my ceasefire? These attacks look worse than before the announcement from an energy markets perspective. ￼Christophe Barraud￼￼ @C_Barraud 3h ￼ *KUWAIT ARMY SAYS DEALING WITH ‘INTENSE’ IRAN ATTACKS SINCE 8AM - BBG ￼ *UAE: DEFENSE SYSTEMS CURRENTLY RESPONDING TO A MISSILE THREAT - BBG Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ Someone struck Iranian energy production facilities. As I have been saying for some time now: Trump is not in control of the situation here. Markets need to get a grip on how hard these conflicts are to put to bed. Strap in. AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_￼ At least four US/Israeli airstrikes targeted the Lavan Oil Refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf. At least two refinery tanks are now on fire, and the facility’s staff have been evacuated. These strikes took place several hours after the beginning of the ceasefire.

I read elsewhere that missile strikes against Iran were launched “from UAE territory”—the UAE being an Anglo-Zionist Deep State proxy. In addition, Israel is continuing to launch massive strikes against Beirut—which was supposed to be covered by the ceasefire:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: Israel is now flattening entire neighborhoods in Lebanon Netanyahu is currently destroying the truce between Iran and the US by massive attacks on civilians in Lebanon Iran has no other option but to continue the war on Israel, because living Lebanon alone will backfire According to Israeli media more than 200 fighter jets are participating in the deadly shock strike on the civilians in Lebanon The hospitals are already full

So with that caveat, as it were, here are the ten points from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council statement, via Alastair Crooke’s Conflicts Forum—so a trusted source and translation. Note that this isn’t the full statement, which—understandably—engages in a fair amount of signifying while taking a victory lap. However, notable among all that is this:

With unprecedented unity, Iran and the resistance launched one of the heaviest combined wars in history against the United States and the Zionist regime. They have nearly destroyed the U.S. military presence in the region, inflicted heavy casualties, and delivered devastating strikes across multiple fronts, including inside occupied territories. Within just 10 days, the enemy realized it could not win this war, and began seeking contact with Iran through various channels to request a ceasefire. … Iran has repeatedly rejected deadlines presented by the U.S. president and continues to emphasize that no such deadlines from the enemy hold any significance. Iran’s historic decision, supported by the unified will of the nation, is to continue this battle as long as necessary to consolidate the immense achievements and establish new security and political equations in the region based on Iran’s power and sovereignty. In line with the guidance of Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may God protect him) and the Supreme National Security Council, and given Iran and the resistance’s upper hand and the enemy’s inability to enforce threats, negotiations will be held in Islamabad to finalize the details within 15 days.

In other words, Trump screwed up from the start, allowing himself to be talked into a Weekend War of regime change.

Now, here are the actual “ten points”—I leave it up to the reader to determine the actual number—as presented in this statement, that Iran says will form the basis for the ceasefire and subsequent negotiations:

Iran has presented a 10-point plan to the U.S. via Pakistan, emphasizing key points including: • Controlled passage of the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian coordination • Ending the war against all parts of the resistance axis • Withdrawal of U.S. forces from all bases and positions in the region • Establishing a safe passage protocol in the Strait of Hormuz guaranteeing Iranian control • Full compensation to Iran • Lifting all primary and secondary sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions • Releasing all frozen Iranian assets abroad • Adoption of all these points in a binding Security Council resolution. Approval of this resolution will convert these agreements into binding international law and represent a major diplomatic victory for Iran. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that the U.S., despite its apparent threats, has accepted these principles as the basis of negotiations and submitted to the will of the Iranian nation. It has been decided at the highest level that Iran will conduct two weeks of negotiations in Islamabad based solely on these principles. This does not mean the war is over; Iran will only accept the end of the war once these principles are confirmed in detail. These negotiations, beginning Friday, 21 Farvardin, will proceed with complete distrust of the U.S., and Iran will allocate two weeks, extendable by mutual agreement. During this period, national unity must be maintained, and victory celebrations should continue strongly.

Obviously there are many areas that require clarification. How is “the region”—from which the US is to withdraw—defined? Does that mean the Persian Gulf region, does it include Incirlik (in Turkey), or Diego Garcia—or what? Again, if these principles have been accepted by the US as “the basis” for negotiation, does that mean that sanctions will be lifted before negotiations begin, that reparations will begin, that frozen Iranian assets will be unfrozen? It remains to be seen whether negotiations ever begin, and clearly Iran isn’t betting the store on that ever happening. Another point—I think we can see the hands of Russia and China in the stipulation that all this is to be embodied in a UN Security Council resolution and accepted as part of international law.

All of the above amounts to unconditional surrender by Trump. But Trump, notoriously, considers himself unbound by agreements.

Now, I want to share a very partial transcript of Alexander Mercouris’ take on all this, because he emphasizes the conditional nature of this supposed agreement. First, of course, because Israel will do everything in its power to sabotage any ceasefire—especially one that embraces “all fronts,” meaning, Gaza and Lebanon. We see this happening already this morning. That condition can only be enforced by Trump. And, second, because it will be extremely difficult for the Anglo-Zionists to surrender global hegemony—which is exactly what Iran’s ten points demand. Lastly, Mercouris—channeling a NYT article—exposes the shambles of the Trump administration, an assemblage of yes-men led by Trump. And what to say about Trump? Trump is a narcissist who clearly saw this term as his revenge or payback term, when he would bestride the world stage, smiting anyone who doubted his almighty worthy and slighted his ego, enforcing his will upon the world at large. And here we are.

IRAN WAR: Conditional Ceasefire (Live) Okay, Alexander. A conditional ceasefire. That’s how I titled this this live stream. I think that’s an important point to make. Mercouris: Well, absolutely--a conditional ceasefire where the conditions have been written by Iran. So the Iranians retain control of the straight of Hormuz. They say they will allow shipping to pass through, but they will continue to levy tolls. And they also say—and Trump hasn’t quite accepted this, but he’s come very close to doing so—that future discussions will be based on their 10-point proposal. Now, their 10-point proposal is very very tough for the United States. I mean, I would say unacceptable for the United States. But what the Iranians are talking about now is reparations, the right to pursue unconstrained enrichment, all of those things. Look at what we were saying on the day the conflict began. That for the Iranians, the survival of their political system was the key to success. If the system survived, then in effect they would have won. The system has survived. You could argue that--on points at least--they have won. And now the balance of negotiations has shifted decisively in their favor. Instead of it being about nuclear enrichment and ballistic missiles, it’s now going to be about a whole lot of other things. American bases, security guarantees for Iran, all of those things. Opening Hormuz, of course, depending on whether there’s going to be negotiations at all--which I’m not, by the way, absolutely sure there will be, because for the Americans to negotiate on this basis is very difficult. The Iranians also clearly want a different negotiator on the American side. Not Witkoff and Kushner, anymore, but Vance and perhaps Rubio--and they might get them. So, the Iranians have come out decisively ahead on points. Now, that may not be what Donald Trump is going to tell his supporters. It may not be what his supporters want to hear. But this is a debacle by any measure. The United States clearly went in--or, at least, Trump clearly went in seeking regime change. He said as much in his Truth Social posts. He was demanding unconditional surrender at one point. We now have a massive New York Times article which tells us all the details about how Netanyahu--along with David Barnea, the Mossad chief--how they sold the story to Trump that Iran would collapse like a house of cards if it was attacked, that it was incredibly weak. Then, when all of the other people in the administration except Vance--and just to make a quick point, I know people always talk about Vance and push back on Vance, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this meeting on the 11th of February happened whilst Vance was away in Azerbaijan; and you have to read the New York Times article, you see how hostile to this entire operation Vance always was. So, Vance was away. Everybody else was clearly terrified of Trump, who apparently loses his temper at the smallest opportunity. We’ve now had a confirmation of that from the Japanese prime minister. None of them were prepared prepared to tell him, “Mr. President, this is an extremely bad idea. Don’t do what Netanyahu is telling you.” General [Raisin’] Caine, who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, clearly thought it was a very bad idea, but never could bring himself to just tell the president this. So, they all come along and say, “Oh, well, you know, maybe we might not be able to achieve regime change, though, you never know, but we can achieve all sorts of other things. We can degrade their ballistic missile capability. We can kill the Ayatollah and all of those things.” So they get drawn into a conflict with Iran that none of them really believes in, and the result is they haven’t achieved regime change. Iran now has control of the Strait of Hormuz. It is not giving up control as a result of this agreement. It’s saying, ‘Well, we’re going to let ships get through, but we’re still going to levy tolls together with Oman.’ The whole assumption that Iran would run out of ballistic missiles and drones has been exposed as a fallacy. Iran’s relations with its BRICS partners, China and Russia, have become stronger. And we might later in the program say something quickly about what happened in the UN Security Council, where the Chinese and the Russians vetoed an American-backed Bahraini proposed resolution. And the government in Iran looks stronger and more coherent now than it did before the war began. I mean, this is a debacle. There is no better word to to use to describe it.

Alex Christoforou then expands a bit on what the NYT says about the decision making process—which wasn’t much of a process at all. Trump was simply a narcissistic chump, eager to flip off the entire world to feed his ego:

Going back to the New York Times article, it says that Ratcliffe and Rubio--when they heard Netanyahu’s briefing about how easy it would be to collapse Iran--Ratcliffe told Trump that all of the scenarios presented by Netanyah Netanyahu were “farcical” and Rubio said that it’s all “bullshit”. But it wasn’t a very strong push back on Netanyahu, according to the New York Times. The strongest push back--and this is coming from the New York Times--was from Vance. He was the strongest opponent of the war. That’s a direct quote. The New York Times article also says that Trump pretty much made the decision to go to war based on his gut, based on on his instinct. That’s what it says.

Like a true narcissist, willing to gamble not just his own money but everyone else’s.

And it also says that he was convinced that it was going to be very much like Venezuela. ..., he was very much emboldened and very very hyped up about what he had accomplished in Venezuela. And he thought that this time around was going to be the same as in Venezuela. ... And Trump never believed that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed. He actually believed that the Iranian government would collapse before they even got around to even thinking about Hormuz--because Netanyahuy and Mossad had told him so. And his gut, also.

So this is how we got to Iran’s Ten Points, but there’s lots more to come down before anything is settled. The big question is, how long can Trump hang on? Can he last until November?