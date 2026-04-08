I don’t have a clue. Maybe tomorrow will bring some light. CNN has claimed that the US has agreed to Iran’s 10 point plan—which, in the current version, differs significantly from the one that we saw just the other day.

First, here’s the 10 point plan that’s circulating on the interwebs:

Disclose.tv @disclosetv 18m JUST IN - Iran’s Supreme National Security Council releases 10-point proposal to end the war, proposing negotiations begin on Friday, April 10, in Islamabad.

So, like, WOW! Total victory for Iran.

But here’s Megatron’s explanation

Megatron @Megatron_ron 45m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ What US and Iran have agreed on: – Iran and the U.S. agreed to a 2-week ceasefire, in which Israel is also included. – Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during these two weeks. – In turn, America has agreed to begin negotiations in Islamabad on Friday, based on Iran’s 10-point plan. – The acceptance of Iran’s 10-point plan, which contains the lifting of sanctions, guarantees of non-aggression, acceptance of nuclear enrichment, formal Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and other things, is a precondition for the establishment of a permanent ceasefire. – If US does not abide by the 10-point plan of Iran, it is likely the war will continue after two weeks.

That sounds like there will be a period of Iran seeing whether any attempt is made to interfere with Iran’s control over Hormuz. Perhaps even more important, it sounds like Iran expects all sanctions to be lifted before any negotiating begins. Here’s Trump’s statement—preceded by a bit more explaining by Megatron:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ President Trump announces a two week extension of the deadline, including a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran He says the resumption of hostilities will depend on whether Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz or not.

Trump says Iran is supposed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran—if we can trust the internet accounts—says opening the Strait of Hormuz is dependent on Iran “maintaining control” over said strait. The two are not incompatible. We’ll just have to wait and see. The key is what comes out of the negotiations—if they ever take place.

Here is Trump’s statement:

It sure reads like Trump is desperately looking forward to a TACO. But, in the meantime, Iran and Israel are still at war and Iran is still striking Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia. And there some more details/issues, depending on your point of view:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 40m￼ The 15 point US plan and the 10 point Iranian plan are BOTH not being agreed to yet. THEY ARE THE BASE FOR TALKS — !@##% dana @dana916 26m ￼￼￼￼ The “Hebrew” broadcasting authority: Israel was not part of the negotiation process regarding Iran, and the US Vice President convinced Netanyahu to make the decision to ceasefire. ￼ILRedAlert @ILRedAlert 24m￼ Pakistan PM says US-Iran ceasefire covers ‘everywhere’ including Lebanon, AFP reports. Polymarket @Polymarket 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran accepting the ceasefire was reportedly driven by a “last-minute intervention by China”

We shall see.