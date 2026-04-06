We’re seeing reports right now that Iran has submitted a ten point response to attempts to mediate the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran. In line with previous statements that Iran isn’t interested in a ceasefire—they have no reason to trust Trump after his two dastardly sneak attacks—the ten points are being characterized as “maximalist”. We’ll get the details shortly:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 55m￼ BREAKING: Iran has submitted a “10-point response” to the US’ plan to end the war. Iran’s proposal includes an end to conflicts in the region and protocol for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz. A senior US official describes the Iranian response as “maximalist” and said that it is not clear if it will allow progress toward a diplomatic solution. We expect full details of the 10-point response shortly. There have been widespread reports about a potential “45-day ceasefire” in the Iran War over the last 12 hours. Just now, a US White House official was asked about the reports. The White House said the 45-day ceasefire is just “one of many ideas” being discussed and that President Trump “has not signed off on it.” Iran has also just rejected requests for a potential ceasefire to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz. At this point, markets are becoming numb to the headlines, with oil prices moving less than 3% amid all of those reports. We continue to believe that downside in equities is limited as headline fatigue is growing and dip buyers are eager to acquire quality names at a discount. Keep watching sentiment. BREAKING: Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal and said it has formulated a response to the US’ demands to end the war, per Reuters. Iran’s Foreign Ministry says they will announce their response to the US’ 15-point plan “when necessary.”

OK, so you get the picture. Iran holds most of the cards, if it’s willing to tough it out through Anglo-Zionist attempts at a partial genocide of Iran, what looks like a clear effort to decapitate Iranian society itself—return Iran to the stone ages in a very real scientific and tech sense:

Clash Report @clashreport 4h￼ Sharif University of Technology — Iran’s top engineering university — was hit by US–Israeli airstrikes. Damage: labs, buildings, mosque, and possibly a data center; nearby gas facility hit. Iran says a bunker-buster bomb was used.

Think about that: bunker buster bombs used on universities.

Sharif is often called “Iran’s MIT” — a core hub for science, engineering, and elite talent. It trains many of Iran’s: Top engineers

Tech entrepreneurs

Scientists (including fields tied to aerospace, nuclear, and advanced research). Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara Absolute bombshell on Al Jazeera. The US and Israel have deliberately bombed over 30 universities across Iran, assassinating professors in their homes and massacring over 60 students. Washington is systematically trying to destroy Iranian scientific progress. OSINTdefender @sentdefender 3h￼ The United States and Israel have a set of targets lined up in Iran designed to cripple the country’s economy and ensure the regime’s recovery from this war is “long and painful,” with Israel awaiting authorization from Washington this week to begin striking energy facilities across Iran, officials tell The New York Times.

“Israel awaiting authorization from Washington” means, awaiting authorization from Washington before sentiment to end the war builds when Congress returns, so the Anglo-Zionists are pressuring Trump 24/7.

Actually, Israel isn’t “awaiting Washington’s authorization.” They’re attempting to sabotage any possible TACO:

Siavash Ardalan @BBCArdalan 2h Translated from Persian Fazl Abad power plant in Shiraz was targeted an hour ago. Attacks on power infrastructure have begun even before Trump’s ultimatum. Trita Parsi @tparsi 1h￼ Is this Israel seeking to sabotage any of the diplomacy, or is this the US signalling that Trump’s deadlines are completely void of meaning and are only for show? . TRITA PARSI: I think the Iranians are open to negotiations, but they’re not agreeing to a ceasefire unless they get something real. Phased deals where Iran gives everything up front are non-starters. The reality is Iran now has leverage too. This will require real compromise, not lowball offers.

Unfortunately for Jewish Nationalists and their proxies, Iran has very real and very powerful leverage. So what happens if Trump is forced to TACO, even in some limited way? Professor Robert Pape addresses that today. He makes it clear that, short of a TACO, the US is not prepared to treat Iran as a sovereign nation with security concerns that must be respected (cf. Trita Parsi, above):

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h￼ In my new piece in The New York Times today, I argue the Iran war has reached a point Washington still refuses to say out loud: either the U.S. escalates to a ground war—or Iran emerges as a new center of global power. Think about—what stops this future?

Read it all, but …

The War Is Turning Iran Into a Major World Power … China depends on Gulf energy to sustain growth. Russia benefits from higher and more volatile energy prices. Iran gains leverage from its position at the Hormuz choke point. Each of these three nations has incentives that run counter to the economic stability of the United States and its allies.

I would personally state that these three nations have incentives that run counter to the status quo of Anglo-Zionist neocolonial dominance.

These three nations do not need to coordinate in a formal way. The structure of the system pushes them in the same direction. This is how a new order emerges — not through a formal alliance (at least not at first), but through converging incentives that reinforce one another over time. Other plausible scenarios in the emerging new world order are darker still. Imagine Iran with control of about 20 percent of the world’s oil, Russia with about 11 percent and China able to soak up much of that supply. They would form a cartel to deny the West 30 percent of the world’s oil. You don’t need sophisticated analysis to recognize the catastrophic consequences: precipitously declining power for the United States and Europe, and a global shift toward China, Russia and Iran.

Again, a relative decline of Anglo-Zionist—what Pape calls “power for the United States and Europe”—need not be “catastrophic”. Being one pole of global power—which the US would remain—is not a catastrophe. Unless you think anything less than global dominance is somehow a loss or a disaster for you.

But here are the alternatives (my reformatting):

The United States faces a difficult choice: either commit to a long-term effort to reassert control over the Strait of Hormuz, or

accept a new global energy arrangement in which U.S. control is no longer assured .

If it chooses acceptance , the outcome is clear: The international system will reorganize with Iran as a fourth center of global power.

Yet if the United States chooses to reassert military control, it is in for a long battle, one it could well lose. The Iran war is not a military conflict from which the United States can simply back out, with things reverting to how they were before. Iran would surely demand a heavy price in a new accommodation with the United States — but this price will surely be less costly than that of the alternative future. This is a transformational war, and if these changes continue for even a few years, the global order will change irrevocably.

I obviously am not in sympathy with Pape’s view of how the global order should be. But his analysis is lucid—even if you don’t need to accept his goals. My view is that it is necessary to plan for a new future.