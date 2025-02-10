A few days ago I bookmarked a retweet at Alex Krainer’s account. I was just rereading it and then noticed that CTH has also been paying attention. Given that DOGE is tracking basically all budgetary activity, is specifically moving on to audit DoD, and that RFK Jr. is fully aware of the allegations about DoD/HHS complicity in disseminating mRNA gene modification meds to much of the world, it’s safe to say that DOGE will run up against these activities. In fact, RFK Jr. has alleged that those meds were in fact DoD products that were foisted on the public as Big Pharma products under Operatin Warp Speed. DOGE will uncover the money flow behind the COVID Hoax, and with that the meaning of it all.

Here is that original tweet:

Sense Receptor @SenseReceptor￼ "The [COVID] shots were coming from the DOD...They have a separate office [inside Moderna]. Only people with security clearance can go in that office. And [they] receive [the] active ingredients in bags. [Moderna doesn't] know what it is, [they] just mix it...and ship it out." Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova (@sasha_latypova) describes for Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) how the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is ultimately responsible for much of the design and production of the COVID injections. Latypova says in this clip that the Pentagon put on several press conferences "where [they discussed] that they have their own mRNA products" and notes that the department even has its own separate office inside of Moderna, which is only accessible to those with the right security clearance. Incredibly, Latypova notes that the DOD provides the active ingredients for the injections to Moderna "in bags," which are then mixed in with lipid nanoparticles and shipped out. Those who do the mixing at Moderna have no idea what's inside of the bags. "Clearly, this is a government vaccine," Latypova says. ---------------Partial transcription of clip-------------- "So yes, so the way this was done, ostensibly, they're saying HHS partnered with DOD, although, actually, they've been learning and figured out how why they partnered together. They partnered together to overcome their own respective limitations which was Legal limitations. Legal limitations established by Congress of what they can and cannot do. So to overcome those limitations, they combined their forces, HHS and DOD, to order mass order medical products and vaccines that were going to be distributed to the civilian population and would not be they would be under these EUA [Emergency Use Authorization] countermeasure frameworks, which absolves them of all regulatory requirements. And so separately, they couldn't do that. "So DoD could do it for themselves, but not for civilian population, not in mass. And for HHS to do that, it needed to go through regulatory approval, which this didn't. So they combined their forces. And then the Department of Defense gave this consortium, this public private consortium, dollars 50 billion dollars, just the first goal, to produce these shots. But the shots were coming from the DoD. So the DoD actually there are several Pentagon press releases or press conferences rather where they're discussing that they have their own product, their own mRNA product. "And so, and I'm also in touch with other, people who worked and currently work for Moderna. And they were saying, yeah, we have a separate office inside Moderna. This is in outside of Boston. They have a separate office, which is DOD only. Only people with security clearance can go in that office. And we receive active ingredient in bags. We don't know what it is, and we just mix it in with LNPs and ship it out.

If this suggests at least some of the attempts to challenge DOGE access to secure facilities and classified docs …

"DARPA and also NIH participated in this. So, specifically, NIH developed several vaccine candidates, transferred them to Moderna, the new product candidates, transferred them to Moderna right before 2020. There are documents for that too. And then as part of the R&D I also discussed this with RFK Jr. As part of the R&D program, which was very poorly done, but still there were some studies being done, NIH ran several studies several critical studies for Moderna. "So NIH themselves in their Vaccine Research Center ran those studies, gave reports to Moderna. And these reports have we still have very hard time to FOIA them. And it's in process. We're trying to FOIA them. But so and NIH also co owns investigational so there's an investigational number assigned to every new product in pharmaceutical R&D and FDA approval program. So NIH owns separate number for Moderna product in addition to Moderna owning another number. So there are two numbers for one product. One is owned by NIH. One is owned by Moderna. So clearly, this is a government vaccine."

Here is the Youtube from which the partial transcript is derived, which I obtained via CTH:

CTH goes on from there to speculate about how this may tie in to other things we’re learning:

In a strange way, the timing of this research publication release aligns with my current concerns about DOGE revelations within the USA about the USAID and CIA activity. In short, I worry the “old system of control” mechanisms are no longer needed. The Western global intelligence apparatus, driven primarily by the USA intelligence community, is moving on from public influence operations that required widespread convincing and propaganda. I fear a “new system of control” will be technologically driven and triggered by newly created technological mechanisms.

We shall see.

On an unrelated—but, really, it’s all related—matter, CTH republished a long tweet by well known open source software advocate Eric Raymond. Raymond weighs in on the New York case in which a judge is attempting to freeze Trump appointees at Treasury out of access to information at their own agencies. Obviously, this case will go up the review ladder—and probably very quickly. These legal issues have been foreseen by the directors of Trump 2.0—and especially by Russ Vought at OMB (who just today instructed all CFPB staff—another Dem federal money laundering op—to “stop work”). You can hear Vought discuss that in his interview with Tucker Carlson. Vought is the real architect of much of what’s going on. In related discussion, Alex Christophorou mentioned last week that Robert Barnes maintains that the Left has been wary of judicial challenges because they’re afraid that Trump will win at the SCOTUS level, thus institutionalizing his revolution. So read Raymond in that context:

“Donald Trump’s actions since his inauguration have caused public discussion of some questions in Constitutional law. I’m not a lawyer. But I have more than a passing acquaintance with Constitutional law – I’ve been studying it ever since I was an individual amicus in the Supreme Court case that struck down the Communications Decency Act back in the 1990s. After 30 years of studying issues around the First and Second amendment and the doctrine of judicial review, I have some thoughts. There are several intermingled issues here. First: when JD Vance says that the courts do not have the authority to intervene in the administration of the executive branch, he is probably correct. The judicial review power is generally considered to extend modifying or striking down laws, not to allowing any judge to interfere in the president’s administrative authority over the executive branch. Second, any judge that rules that the Treasury of the Secretary may not have unlimited access to Treasury department data is setting himself up for reversal. This has never been litigated because it’s a ridiculous overreach that has never been attempted before. Third, there are serious questions about the authority of federal judges below the level of the Supreme Court (what the Constitution explicitly calls “inferior” courts) that may now be forced to a resolution. For purposes of separation of powers, only the Supreme Court itself is considered co-equal to the executive and legislative branches. Inferior judges are not. One question, therefore, is whether the President may assert separation of powers as a defense against rulings of an inferior judge. Certainly, invoking separation of powers against a ruling of the Supreme Court itself would trigger a constitutional crisis, but that’s not the situation we’re talking about here. This has not been litigated, but I think the President is likely to prevail on the question. The fourth question is about the authority of federal circuit court judges to issue injunctions with nationwide effects outside the circuit where they have formal authority. Until very recently, federal judges were so reluctant to raise this Constitutional issue that they almost never issued such injunctions. They issued injunctions only for their own circuits and left it to the Supreme Court to resolve questions about nationwide application. But nationwide injunctions in contentious cases have become more common recently, and it is likely that the Supreme Court will be forced to address whether inferior-court federal judges do in fact have nationwide authority. I think it is quite unlikely that the Supreme Court will affirm this. I am not addressing here the question of whether I think Trump and DOGE’s authority to block Treasury payments should prevail. I am predicting that it almost certainly will prevail.” ~Eric S Raymond

Regarding a case I’m not fully aware of:

Kyle Cheney @kyledcheney￼ BREAKING: A federal judge has determined that the Trump administration is violating his order lifting the blanket spending freeze on federal grant programs. He is orderin gthe administration to immediately unfreeze funds, including for NIH and the IRA.

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ The First Circuit is not necessarily the best place to land a fight like this against a District Judge, but the optics of doing so would be good. An Obama appointee in one of the smallest states is telling the new Admin what it must spend money on nationwide. The TRO he entered is a terrible piece of work, and will not withstand challenge once out of his hands. I think in this instance the Trump DOJ may consider defying his order and risking contempt -- then take him up on appeal 11:39 AM · Feb 10, 2025

Re the case in which Judge Engelmayer issued a hugely broad and ex parte TRO (although the case isn’t actually assigned to him):

￼Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ You still can't write an answer to something you haven't read, and you can't write an opposition to a motion for a TRO if you don't know the grounds being asserted. They went judge shopping for a confirmed liberal judge sitting after-hours. The judge allowed himself to be branded. I expect Judge Vargas will either vacate the TRO or dramatically trim back the restrictions, and she'll defend Englemayer having acted late at night on a Friday because of "exigent circumstances", then all will go forward as if nothing at all happened.

And lastly, this example of what they’re trying to hide—the TRO is claimed by some to have been in the works for months, i.e., since the election: