Trump is still playing around with the insane Jewish Nationalist scheme of sending the US military to enrage Iran with “limited strikes”, or something like that. The idea seems to be, or was, that Israel would stay out this time and let the US do it all—in the hope that Iran would spare Israel. Iran has dashed those delusions. In fact, holding Israel hostage is probably the most effective deterrent strategy that Iran could come up with. Trump has backed himself into a corner and is trying to find a way out that won’t further damage his declining political standing at home by showing him to be TACOing. To that end, today Trump once again floated the “no nuclear weapons” gag line, which is a huge climbdown from his previous “no nuclear program whatsoever” demand.

President Donald Trump made a big admission to Fox News on Saturday. He said Iran is currently talking to US negotiators, and he offered it as a positive sign that attacks on Iran could be averted. “You could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons,” Trump said. “They should do that, but I don’t know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us.” One significant problem remains: both sides are in complete disagreement as to precisely what can and should be negotiated. Tehran says it is open to resuming talks on nuclear weapons and development, while the Trump administration has started insisting that Iran be made to limit the range and capabilities of its ballistic missiles. But Iran has shut the door on talks on its ballistic missile arsenal, given this is all it has to wage war in the scenario of enemy attack. And of course, Israel is not being asked to do the same (limit or reduce its missile program).

But all this is stretching the US military to the limits. A few days ago I raised the question, What will Russia and China do if Trump attacks Iran? Might they not take advantage of what would surely be a protracted war to rearrange geopolitical matters in their own regions? Exactly what would Trump do in the middle of a war on Iran if Russia decided to put a stop to some of the nonsense that the yapping Baltic and Scandinavian running dogs have been up to? Take time out to start a nuclear war with Russia?

If anything, the situation with China is even more serious, given that China has been proclaimed to be our main enemy. In addition to the usual provocations, Trump has been arming Taiwan with new weapons systems that can target Chinese cities—and, as we’ll see below, much worse. He cut China off from Venezuelan oil and is now colluding with Albertan separatists—almost certainly motivated by the hope of cutting China off from Canadian oil. How long will China turn the other cheek. A Trump war on Iran would be the perfect moment to act.

Today Doug Macgregor did an uncharacteristically long tweet—perhaps it will appear as an article soon—that addresses exactly these issues. Like me, he sees Trump giving China every motive to act sooner rather than later. With very few Americans even noticing, Trump has set the stage for a war with China. If you think war with Iran is crazy, think about war with China and—virtually ipso facto—with Russia. And, just as in Europe, Trump is alienating key allies, who want nothing to do with this sort of craziness:

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor 16h￼ DC’s reckless policy on Taiwan heightens the risk of war with China. The U.S. is on the threshold of launching a war with air, missile, and naval power against Iran, a nation of 90M+ Souls in a geographical area the size of Western Europe. The war is also a campaign of uncertain duration with vague or unattainable political and military objectives. Meanwhile, DC and Taipei announce their respective armed forces are establishing a joint operational fires coordination center linking USM Reconnaissance assets with Taiwan’s strike systems. Taiwan has already secured missiles with a range of 700 - 1K KM capable of reaching major cities on mainland China. These missiles were either imported from the US or domestically produced. This is a redline for Beijing. By linking US military intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance systems with Taiwan’s missile systems, Washington is signaling its readiness to fight for Taiwan’s independence—a de facto repudiation of the 1972 Shanghai Communique that acknowledged “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China.” Setting aside critical strategic disadvantages of challenging Chinese military power 6K+ miles from the continental U.S. in a world dominated by precision strike, persistent surveillance, and logistics, the fallout in Asia from our actions will be enormous. Beijing remembers that Taiwan was a staging base for Imperial Japanese attacks on China, the Philippines and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile Seoul wants to wrest operational control of its Armed Forces from American hands. D.C. resists this demand, creating the impression that the ROK is and must remain a U.S. military colony. Predictably, Seoul politely resists pressure to embrace DC’s hostility to Beijing. China is not only the ROK’s largest economic trading partner, securing Beijing’s leverage over North Korea is a strategic imperative for Seoul. Japan is also disinclined to adopt Washington’s hostility to China with the subtle invocation of Article 9 of Japan’s Constitution; the renunciation of Japan’s sovereign right to use armed force as a means of settling international disputes. It’s not surprising. China is also Japan’s largest trading partner. And the ROK and Japan are both members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) along with China. RCEP’s 16 participating countries account for almost half of the world’s population: contributing 30% of global GDP. Beijing already depends on Iran for energy. But placing U.S. Military personnel in the Coordination Center on Taiwan is reckless. The action disincentives the Chinese to restrain Iran and amplifies the risk of war between China and the U.S.

Now, in the original tweet, Mac linked to an article at The Chosun Daily, and English language Korean paper that has traditionally followed a “hardline”—pro US--editorial policy. Here is the bulk of that article, which addresses the new direct US military linkage to Taiwan:

U.S., Taiwan Establish Joint Command for 2027 Defense Integrated center links U.S. reconnaissance, Taiwan missiles, counts down to January 1, 2027 invasion Taiwan and the U.S. have reportedly established a joint operational posture linking U.S. military reconnaissance assets with Taiwan’s strike systems, assuming an imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Both sides are also observed to be placing weight on the possibility of an invasion occurring in 2027, which marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s third term. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on the 28th, “The Taiwan issue is a historical task that Xi Jinping has vowed to accomplish. China will pursue unification with Taiwan regardless of what happens in the world,” suggesting that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is being treated as a fait accompli. Taiwan’s daily United Daily News reported on the 29th, citing military insiders, that the Taiwan military established the ‘Joint Fire Coordination Center’ last year to integrate command and control systems with the U.S. military. It is essentially a joint operational command structure. The center reportedly has multiple dedicated seats for U.S. military personnel. During the period of the Chinese military’s encirclement drills around Taiwan late last year, U.S. personnel were frequently observed entering and exiting the center, conducting joint operations with Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense and General Staff Department. The newspaper, citing multiple sources, reported that the center has a digital countdown clock set to ‘January 1, 2027,’ the designated ‘D-Day’ for a Chinese invasion, with the time decreasing by the second. The Taiwan military has secured missiles with a range of 700 to 1,000 km capable of reaching major cities on mainland China, such as Shanghai and Nanjing. These were either imported from the U.S. or domestically produced. However, the lack of an integrated control system for the army, navy, and air force made real-time coordination and unified command impossible during wartime. This led to persistent concerns about redundant firepower deployment or missing critical targets due to hesitation. Additionally, Taiwan lacks its own military reconnaissance satellites, making it impossible to obtain strategic target information about the enemy. The newly established Joint Fire Coordination Center is understood to serve as a control tower that integrates scattered military strike assets under a single ‘integrated command system’ to address these weaknesses. Beyond merely integrating Taiwan’s military forces, the center is analyzed to play a key role in U.S.-Taiwan cooperation by receiving real-time target information from the U.S. military and linking it with Taiwan’s missile systems. The United Daily News stated, “The joint information coordination work between Taiwan and the U.S. means that the U.S. military will provide Taiwan with target information for various long-range missiles through joint operations when necessary. This is the most sincere measure to actualize deterrence capabilities after the U.S. sold a large quantity of missiles to Taiwan.” Unlike South Korea, which has maintained a ‘ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command’ system under the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty for decades, Taiwan had no formal joint operational command structure with the U.S. since the two countries severed diplomatic relations in 1979. While the U.S. has been proactive in selling ‘defensive’ weapons such as fighter jets and missiles, it has been extremely cautious about providing an integrated command system that links these assets with U.S. military resources. The integration of command and control systems would elevate Taiwan’s military to the status of a formal ally, which the U.S. judged could unnecessarily provoke China, emphasizing the ‘One China’ policy. As a result, Taiwan’s military has long maintained a deformed structure with firepower but lacking the ‘eyes’ to see the enemy and the ‘brain’ to make judgments. …

The head of Russia’s Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, is traveling to Beijing today. He’ll be meeting with Xi Jinping. I’m sure they’ll have a lot to discuss.