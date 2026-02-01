Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Will Schryver @imetatronink

￼ Buying Time

The major theme of this report is that the US is supposedly delaying its Iran strikes until it can send more air defense systems to the region. But, from what I have seen, they have already delivered pretty much all they've got. Short of denuding Guam of its two THAAD batteries, the cupboard is bare.

Most of the US/NATO Patriot batteries have been burned in Ukraine, and besides, the Patriot has proven to be woefully ineffective in terms of ballistic missile defense.

***If they delay much longer, it's not because they are trying to deliver more AD, it's because they're trying to figure out how to back out of this mess with minimal humiliation.***

Mark Wauck
Dispropaganda @Dispropoganda

BREAKING:

Trump gives a 6 hours ultimatum to the Iranian regime to immediately cancel their nuclear program, destroy all their ballistic missiles and surrender all of their oil to him or he will start mass screenings of "Melania™" documentary all across Iran.

4 replies by Mark Wauck and others
