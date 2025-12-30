For starters, it’s somewhat disinformational to label the Russian Federation’s complex in Valdai, Novgorod Oblast, as simply “Putin’s Residence” or “Putin’s Dacha”. Here’s Wikipedia’s description of this complex:

According to Aleksey Arestovich, former top adviser to Zelensky, this complex is far more than simply a presidential residence/getaway spot. Here is his statement following the drone attack (follow the link for the brief video):

Chay Bowes @BowesChay￼ “Its the equivalent of attacking Air Force 1” Alexey Arestovich, Zelensky’s former right hand man and advisor talks about the strike on President Putins residence. This will not end well for Ukraine. 5:39 AM · Dec 30, 2025

According to Arestovich, who would be in a position to know, Valdai is a “special facility” of the Russian Federation which is designed to manage the Russian armed forces in the event of a nuclear war. He describes the complex as “a whole city” with “underground facilities”—obviously immune to any drone attack—with all sorts of “communication nodes.” Arestovich poses the question, Why were the Russians so deeply outraged? Recall, Trump said that Putin called him and was “very angry.” Arestovich answers his own question:

“Because this is a blow to the core of the nuclear triad and the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the period of a large scale nuclear war ... According to the Russian nuclear doctrine—and the nuclear doctrine of any state that has nuclear weapons—this is a reason for a nuclear response. They will not use tactical nuclear weapons. This is a sharp escalation … They can use Oreshniks. I think ballistics will fly to the decision making center.”

[I’m not sure when Arestovich became Ukrainian, but his father was a Pole from Belarus and his mother was a Russian from Voronezh.]

It’s important to remember that this was not the first NATO drone strike at the Russian nuclear triad. There was also the drone strike at the Russian nuclear bomber fleet—which was probably coordinated with MI6, Azerbaijan, and Israel.

The war on Russia is being led, in the military and economic sense, by the United States. No matter the involvement of others, it remains that without the US leadership and direction there would be no war on Russia and without US leadership and direction that war could not continue. In particular, without US ISR this war would have been over long ago. I urge all readers to take a look at the linked article, but here’s a key:

ISR is the coordinated and integrated acquisition, processing and provision of timely, accurate, relevant, coherent and assured information and intelligence to support commanders' conduct of activities. Land, sea, air and space platforms have critical ISR roles in supporting operations in general. By massing ISR assets, an improved clarity and depth of knowledge can be established. ISR encompasses multiple activities related to the planning and operation of systems that collect, process, and disseminate data in support of current and future military operations.

Yes, other NATO militaries join in these ISR operations, but without US leadership that would not be possible. While I’m not an expert in such matters, overall it’s a safe bet that the US was involved in both these attacks. No other country would undertake an attack on the Russian nuclear triad without assurance that the US nuclear umbrella was operative, and the involvement of ISR—as seems overwhelmingly likely—points directly to US involvement.

This morning Larry Johnson addresses this latest attack on the Russia nuclear triad. I’ll quote what I take to be the key, brief paragraph:

If we accept as a fundamental assumption that Ukraine didn’t act alone, then the answer is, No—it’s more complicated than that, but this wasn’t simply a Ukrainian operation and, given the gravity of the implications—nuclear brinkmanship—Ukraine couldn’t have acted on its own. So:

Did Zelensky approve the attack? I doubt it. I think this was ordered and executed by Ukrainian intelligence, with assistance from at least the British services, in order to sabotage the talks and damage Zelensky. This was not an actual attack to kill Putin because he has been living in the Kremlin for the last four years in order to reduce his vulnerability to an attack like this. The Ukrainian officials who ordered this were more intent on embarrassing Zelensky than on killing Putin.

Important questions are raised here. Please note the two key words “at least”. At least the British services. In repeated tests of their Trident nuclear system, the UK has shown that it is incapable of launching its supposed nuclear deterrent. In fact, it may no longer be capable of operating its submarines at all. In such circumstances, is it likely that the UK acted on its own, without US advice and consent? Could the UK have acted in concert with Ukraine without US ISR assistance at some point? Is it the Russian understanding that the US was involved? Putin’s angry phone call to Trump is a pretty solid indicator that Putin knows the score, knows who’s in charge.

Or, at least, Putin knows who he needs to talk to if he wants to send a message to the people who are actually calling the shots.

Trump, of course, said he was “very unhappy” about the event. Who believes that? Putin? I doubt it. And, anyway, who can believe almost anything Trump says any longer? The notion that is publicly floated that the Euros are resisting Trump’s “peace” initiatives makes no sense without the implicit assumption that the Euros have powerful allies within the US Deep State who are committed to continuing war on Russia. Again, this means—at least—that Trump isn’t in full control. Trump’s degrading performance yesterday, in which he publicly kissed Netanyahu’s ass, is another strong indication that Trump isn’t in full control of issues of war and peace, is not the CinC in full, may only be a frontman.

Well, then, what was the point of the strike at Valdai? LJ states that it wasn’t intended to kill Putin—because Putin wasn’t there:

This was not an actual attack to kill Putin because he has been living in the Kremlin for the last four years in order to reduce his vulnerability to an attack like this.

LJ argues for a different motive:

The Ukrainian officials who ordered this were more intent on embarrassing Zelensky than on killing Putin. I believe this is one more indicator that Zelensky’s days are numbered as his opponents in Ukraine, with encouragement from Western intelligence operatives, appear to be maneuvering to replace him and keep the war going.

This seems way too complicated to me. Where are the indications that Zelensky doesn’t want to keep the war going? To all public appearances—which is what counts here—Zelensky has steadfastly rebuffed and obstructed Trump’s efforts to bring about at least a pause in the conflict. Moreover, removing Zelensky for attacking “Putin’s residence” doesn’t seem like a straightforward way to “keep the war going.” Surely CIA and MI6 could arrange some false flag take-out of Zelensky. Ukraine has, in the past, attempted to strike the Kremlin itself—Putin’s lair, as it were—and Zelensky remains in place. It all sounds too indirect.

My own suggestion is, admittedly, speculative. This looks rather like a message operation, perhaps similar to the attack on the Bear bomber fleet back in June. But what was the message—and what effect would a failed message (all ~91 drones were downed) have? My speculation is that the Anglo-Zionists were trying to tell Putin to stick to local affairs and stay out of upcoming wars: Iran, Yemen, Venezuela. Another question might by, How do the Chinese ‘snap’ exercises around Taiwan play into this?

All this is very concerning. The lack of certainty regarding who’s in charge ranks high among other concerns.