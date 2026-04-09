We know that Anglo-Zionist ceasefires are virtually always about retooling against a difficult target, never about a permanent peace. This has been especially obvious in the war on Russia, and Putin has refused to play the game. We can assume that this is also the intent with regard to Iran, although the situation is even more difficult than against Russia—in this case it’s not just about attrition, as against Russia, but actual destructive attacks on core Anglo-Zionist forces and, most significantly, the economic base for Anglo-Zionist hegemony. Energy control equals financial control which equals global hegemony.

Seen in this light, Chinese pressure on Iran to participate in Trump’s charade is a bit puzzling. I assume that this represents the Chinese concern for optics—to show to the world that their cause is righteous. We’ve seen that Chinese concern play out with regard to Russia although, again, the situation is somewhat different—Iran is clearly the object of massive Anglo-Zionist aggression. At the same time, this is probably a sign of BRICS confidence.

On Trump’s side, we’ve seen the reports that the US is currently stripping its Asian bases of standoff precision missiles. However, I continue to suspect that the ceasefire theater was precipitated by an internal crisis, probably twofold in nature. The crisis is a crisis of leadership amid growing doubts regarding Trump’s ability to lead and in the context of a severe lack of public support for the Anglo-Zionist war—including a continuing collapse in support for or even in sympathy for the Zionist Entity itself. Here’s how I see this crisis unfolding.

First came Trump’s insistence on a boots on the ground raid to snatch a major portion of Iran’s enriched uranium. Had that raid been successful, it might have fueled hope in the typically Anglo-Zionist fantasy of an internal Iranian regime change, based on lost confidence in the regime’s competence. At the least, it might have allowed for a pause to prepare for the bigger push for complete subjugation and fracturing of Iran. The raid failed in fairly spectacular fashion, requiring a massive coverup of losses—including human casualties—which placed the US military on difficult political grounds.

Second came Trump’s inability to conceal his rage at the shambolic failure and Iran’s refusal to submit, which led to his vulgar, profanity laced “civilization ending” social media tirades over the weekend. In my speculation, a line in the establishment must have been drawn. The reset required not only a pause to retool militarily but also politically. Thus the ceasefire theater. The desperation for a ceasefire—before Iran could call Trump’s deadline bluff—was so serious that the US was forced to accept Iran’s maximalist position. That, of course, has been discarded amid a blizzard of lies. But the truth is out:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ ￼￼ CONFIRMED! The White House reviewed and approved a social media post by Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, which explicitly stated that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement. However, after Israel bombed Lebanon, the Trump administration backtracked, claiming that Lebanon had not been included in the deal.

That rush to extricate Anglo-Zionism from Trump’s rhetorical excesses has led to another black eye for the Zionist Entity—which launched its Freudian Operation Eternal Darkness on Lebanese civilians—but it achieved the purpose of deflecting attention from Trump’s TACO.

The major problem facing Anglo-Zionist Central is that a mere military munitions resupply—dangerous in itself because the stripping of America’s Asian bases enhances China’s hand—is far from guaranteed to succeed. Iran publicly flexed its strong hand by revealing the numbers of its missile and drone arsenal, and the Anglo-Zionists are painfully aware that their military effort has failed. Is it time for another roll of the dice?

Trump has renewed his efforts to arm twist the NATO countries into what looks like a suicidal attempt at a blunt force reopening of Hormuz.

Pressure leads to understanding? !!!

Again, this is a sign of desperation, but we’re seeing it being pushed forward yet again. It would be ludicrous on its face—why would NATO countries commit this absurd form of suicide? We’ve seen them breaking ranks out of sheer panic for economic survival—but for the financial leverage that the Anglo-Zionist still possesses. But it looks like that fading leverage may not be up to the task at hand. The NATO countries appear to be playing a delaying game, a diplomatic form of the old rope-a-dope strategy—appearing to agree while setting up conditions that are road blocks:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics The US is ramping up pressure on European allies to take a military role in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Der Spiegel, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has informed European capitals that Trump expects concrete commitments within days—such as sending warships or other military assets. General political statements are no longer considered sufficient. European diplomats say Trump’s demand amounts to an ultimatum following his meeting with Rutte. Germany has indicated general willingness to join a mission, but only under conditions such as a UN mandate and either a lasting ceasefire or a negotiated truce. Beyond Hormuz, Trump is also reportedly pressuring NATO allies with threats. US media say he is compiling a list of European countries that supported or opposed him in his war on Iran, with possible US troop withdrawals from “uncooperative” allies. Spain is mentioned as a key case after refusing overflight rights for US military aircraft. Germany, meanwhile, has placed no restrictions on US bases, but Trump is said to view Berlin as unsupportive because of political messaging describing the conflict as “not our war”—a quote attributed to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, though it was reportedly misattributed in Washington to Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

In the meantime, while awaiting developments, we see the pivot to more blustering in this curious social media post. I say curious, because to my eye this reads like a Hegseth production rather than a Trump one. See what you think:

Could this be a sign that Trump is being restricted, at least for the time? There are a few Trumpian flourishes, such as—”bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before”—but even those fail to capture the essential BS.

In the meantime, while awaiting a return to full scale military action, Iran has restricted Hormuz traffic. And that’s the real name of the game.

But now another factor may be involved, which could play out in the form of political pressure: Leo appears to be intent on traveling to Lebanon. Murdering a pope would have to rank as the ultimate Anglo-Zionist fantasy—even more alluring than murdering an ayatollah.