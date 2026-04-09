Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
2h

I absolutely agree - that was not written by T.

And I have the image in my mind of T tied up with a gag on, while all the ugly people in the cabinet try to write something that will help them out of this horrible blunder.

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G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
2h

Could it be said of El Loco that he is Jung and easily Freudened by his bff Netanyahoo?

I note Spain have officially stated that Lebanon must form part of any ceasefire and that they are setting up an embassy in Teheran (having closed their Israel representation).

Even the Perfidious Albion have declared that Lebanon must form part of any ceasefire agreement (though they continue to supply the USA and Israel with military support, that's what Perfidious means). I wonder if now the strategy is to make Iran focus on Israel in Lebanon and at home, while the USA tries to prepare another infiltration..

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