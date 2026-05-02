Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
14h

Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz @citrinowicz￼

The story is actually quite simple.The fundamental problem began with the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) without a coherent alternative strategy. That decision reinforced Supreme Leader Khamenei’s long-standing suspicions about the agreement and about negotiating with the United States more broadly.

Once President Trump chose to exit the deal, the chances of returning to it became extremely slim. Trump himself encountered this reality when efforts to reopen diplomacy, such as the attempt to engage Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the White House, failed to gain traction.

The consequences are clear and measurable. Iran’s large stockpile of enriched uranium, its deployment of advanced centrifuges, the technical knowledge it has accumulated, and its increasing proximity to nuclear threshold status are all direct outcomes of the U.S. withdrawal. That decision effectively eliminated the possibility of returning to a diplomatic track on terms more favorable than those achieved under the original agreement.

Art Berman @aeberman12

16h￼

Walking away from the Iran nuclear deal was one of the most consequential strategic errors of the last decade, writes @citrinowicz

My take:

The Iran War was the biggest military blunder since 1812

The greatest economic blunder in human history

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Mark Wauck
14h

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW

11h￼

Fuel prices directly feed into production and transport.

We're gonna have a lousy 250th Fourth of July. Blame Trump, Netanyahu, and our pathetic excuse for a national legislature - in that order.

CALL TO ACTIVISM @CalltoActivism

17h

BREAKING: A DC pollster just texted me “it’s over” after Donald Trump’s speech today where he called “affordability” a “line of bullshit.”

There is not one Republican lawmaker who is up in 2028 that didn’t just shit their pants. He just gave Democrats the perfect ad.

Rich Baris THE PEOPLE'S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit

14h

￼...

He fucking buried us. Been doing it for months, and Democrats haven't even started to unload yet.

All the damage done to Trump and Republicans has been SELF-INFlICTED.

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