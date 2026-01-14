Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
6h

Canada seems to have received Trump's message:

Mark Carney @MarkJCarney

17h￼

I’m headed to Beijing.

China is our second-largest trading partner, and the world’s second largest economy. A pragmatic and constructive relationship between our nations will create greater stability, security, and prosperity on both sides of the Pacific.

Todd E Smekens
7h

This post hit another home run!

I like this: "A civilized state [China] speaking to a failed businessman."

Trump bankrupted the US during his first term, and he's well on his way to doing it again. If I'm a farmer, am I planting soybeans this Spring? Is Trump going to pay them to NOT plant?

Hey, have you noticed that once Pam Bondi claimed that SDNY found another 1 million files, Trump shot up innocent boaters, kidnapped Maduro, tried to kill Putin, threatened to steal Greenland, and now wants to attack Iran because they are punishing dissent.

If I didn't know better, I'd say the Trump administration and our corrupt media have used one distraction after another to avoid talking about the #EpsteinCoverup. ;)

