What To Expect 'This Time' In Trump's Tariff War On China
Down below I’ve pasted in a long tweet that I picked up via Will Schryver. I’m listening to Doug Macgregor and Glenn Diesen. Of course he’s repeating a lot of what he says in his other appearances, but he also made a point that is important to realize specifically with regard to the tariff war. The tariff war, of course, has to be placed in the context of the rest of the War On The World—the war to maintain global Anglo-Zionist hegemony. It should be clear that this war on the world is essentially a War On BRICS. BRICS was set up as a defensive measure against King Dollar driven aggression—the weaponization of the the USD’s global reserve status to subject the rest of the world to Anglo-Zionist control. Macgregor’s point—which he makes in the context of the seeming buildup to a new war on Iran—is that all of this, and especially Trump’s destruction of any remaining trust in the US, is leading to the militarization of BRICS, its gradual transformation from a purely defensive cooperative trade bloc into a military alliance.
So, going into the tweet on the tariff war on China, recall that Trump lost his first war on Iran—the US had to sue for a ceasefire. Iran has signalled that it could launch a preemptive strike. Trump’s war on Russia has escalated to an attempt to kill Putin, and Russia is escalating in turn. Trump is flailing at home because he can read the polls as well as anyone. Is there any reason to believe that this new tariff war on China will work out any better than the first time around? No. Instead China may decide to collapse entire key sectors of the US economy, using its rare earths card. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is increasingly looking for ways to force the US military to back down. China may have the wherewithal to do that by its economic pressure.
￼￼￼ Trump is threatening a new 25% tariff war?
Here’s what actually happened last time, in data, not delusion.
MAGA keeps shouting “We will make China hurt.”
Reality? China answered with numbers, and those numbers buried Trump’s “business genius.”
1、The 145% tariff meltdown: China didn’t lose, China stopped taking the US seriously
Trump kept stacking tariffs like a toddler piling blocks:
• +30% → China matched
• +24% → China matched
• +50% → China matched
• +21% → China matched
• +20% → China matched again
When the total tariff hit 145%, China simply said:
“Anything above 70% is no longer ‘trade.’ It means you don’t want to do business.”
Translation:
“You’re not negotiating. You’re having an emotional episode. We’re not playing along.”
A civilized state speaking to a failed businessman.
2、The humiliating numbers: China reduced dependence on the US, not exports
China’s exports to the US: ↓ 18.9% (a deliberate supply-chain adjustment)
But at the same time, China’s exports to the rest of the world: ↑ 5.4%
Meaning:
The US market is no longer decisive.
The world kept growing without America.
America’s share in China’s exports collapsed:
• 16.3% → three years ago
• 14.7% → last year
• 11.3% → now
America isn’t “winning,” it’s structural decline.
3、 “We’ll hurt China!”
Result: Trump hurt America
What actually happened:
• 41.2% of US small & medium businesses took the hit
• Importers absorbed 100% of tariff costs
• Some sectors faced 254% cost increases
• Prices surged
• Inflation flattened at high levels
• US manufacturing shriveled
Meanwhile, China:
• Stabilized exports
• Stabilized supply chains
• Surged trade with non-US economies
• Hit a historic $1 trillion trade surplus for the first time ever
The US said:
“We’ll make China feel pain!”
China basically replied:
“Keep going. I’m not even warmed up.”
4、 Trump’s “business genius”?
He went bankrupt six times. America is his seventh.
His logic has never changed:
• When the numbers don’t work → declare bankruptcy
• When negotiations fail → issue threats
• When threats fail → break the system to save face
The only difference now?
This time it’s not a casino, it’s the United States.
5、And now he threatens 25% tariffs on ANY country trading with Iran?
China’s response: “Everyone must know their limits.”
MAGA believes America can sanction the entire planet by shouting louder.
But last time Trump tried a global pressure campaign, China:
￼ diversified supply chains
￼ expanded markets in Europe & ASEAN
￼ upgraded global trade routes
￼ hit record surplus levels
Meanwhile the US got:
• Higher prices
• Broken supply chains
• Angry businesses
• Zero strategic wins
Conclusion:
Trump didn’t expose China’s weakness.
He exposed how irrelevant the US market has become.
MAGA hears “strength.”
The world hears a declining empire screaming at countries it can no longer control.
Canada seems to have received Trump's message:
I’m headed to Beijing.
China is our second-largest trading partner, and the world’s second largest economy. A pragmatic and constructive relationship between our nations will create greater stability, security, and prosperity on both sides of the Pacific.
