Down below I’ve pasted in a long tweet that I picked up via Will Schryver. I’m listening to Doug Macgregor and Glenn Diesen. Of course he’s repeating a lot of what he says in his other appearances, but he also made a point that is important to realize specifically with regard to the tariff war. The tariff war, of course, has to be placed in the context of the rest of the War On The World—the war to maintain global Anglo-Zionist hegemony. It should be clear that this war on the world is essentially a War On BRICS. BRICS was set up as a defensive measure against King Dollar driven aggression—the weaponization of the the USD’s global reserve status to subject the rest of the world to Anglo-Zionist control. Macgregor’s point—which he makes in the context of the seeming buildup to a new war on Iran—is that all of this, and especially Trump’s destruction of any remaining trust in the US, is leading to the militarization of BRICS, its gradual transformation from a purely defensive cooperative trade bloc into a military alliance.

So, going into the tweet on the tariff war on China, recall that Trump lost his first war on Iran—the US had to sue for a ceasefire. Iran has signalled that it could launch a preemptive strike. Trump’s war on Russia has escalated to an attempt to kill Putin, and Russia is escalating in turn. Trump is flailing at home because he can read the polls as well as anyone. Is there any reason to believe that this new tariff war on China will work out any better than the first time around? No. Instead China may decide to collapse entire key sectors of the US economy, using its rare earths card. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is increasingly looking for ways to force the US military to back down. China may have the wherewithal to do that by its economic pressure.