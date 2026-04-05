Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
12h

Having written the above, I'm now listening to LJ and Scott Ritter:

Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: What Really Happened During the U.S. Search & Rescue Inside Iran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn_Jvl7rX4M

Their take is basically the same as mine, but they have the experience to add important detail. This CSAR thing was simply part of a much bigger op, possibly targeting the Natanz nuclear facility which is in central Isfahan province. Two points so far.

1) LJ says something that sounds a lot like my last paragraph. From his experience planning exercises like this, *there are no lessons learned.*

2) LJ heard from a source that the "weapons officer" was actually a colonel, when that 2nd seat guy should've been something like a lieutenant. That suggests, again, that something much bigger was going on, but was disrupted.

Highly recommended.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
12h

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼

￼￼￼￼￼ Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan are trying to push Iran into negotiations with the U.S. to stop the war.

But efforts have stalled, with Iran rejecting proposals, including reopening Hormuz in exchange for a ceasefire.

Source: WSJ

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture