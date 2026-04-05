Up front, this is pure speculation. Initially, because of the proximity of the shoot-down to Bushehr, I speculated that the Bushehr nuclear power plant—previously targeted—was the focus of the F-15E’s mission. That would suggest that the plane was going in that direction when it was downed. But of course the opposite is also possible—that the plane was actually on its return flight. But a return flight from Bushehr would logically lie straight across the Persian Gulf, rather than back northward inside Iranian air space. Is there some other possibility? First some background so that the post below will make more sense.

We’ve all heard endlessly that Iran is an enormous country.

That’s sure big—imagine trying to police those borders to prevent enemy aircraft from entering your space.

We’ve also heard endlessly how many people live in Iran—about 90 million. But what we don’t often hear is that most of Iran is relatively thinly populated.

This map will give you an even better idea of the population density:

Now, to better understand the post, Isfahan province is located here. It’s capital, Isfahan city, has a population of about 2.25 million, but the recovery site of CSAR op was to the SE of Isfahan city in a very thinly populated region:

But the location where the F-15E was downed was southwest of Isfahan province, in a mountainous but relatively populated area. There are, fyi, important nuclear related facilities in Isfahan.

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ According to geolocation data, the WSO of the downed F-15E was evacuated via a remote agricultural airstrip roughly 50 km south of Isfahan. He was initially located on Mount Siyah in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, reportedly hiding in a crevice. U.S. recovery personnel later described landing in open terrain south of Isfahan. The straight-line distance between those points is at least 231 km—closer to 428 km by road.

You get the picture immediately. He didn’t jump out of his ejection seat and hoof it 231 km as the crow flies to the evacuation point—moving away from the Kuwaiti border, which should have been his goal.

That implies the WSO was moved a considerable distance—potentially by helicopter—to an extraction point still roughly 400 km from the Kuwaiti border. One plausible platform for this would be an MH-6M “Little Bird” operated by the 160th SOAR. If accurate, this suggests a sustained U.S. air operation deep inside Iranian territory—potentially up to 400 km from the border—over a period of roughly 36 hours. That would include search and recovery, establishing a landing zone, relocating the pilot, and executing the final extraction, reportedly without losses.

What this suggests to me—at least prima facie—is that there was an ongoing operation to target a nuclear facility near Isfahan and that a base of operations had been set up in a remote area—perhaps a dry lakebed?—where aircraft could land undetected. Read up on C-130s—they are notably able to utilize “unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings.” They are also multi-use aircraft, suitable for use both as gunships (in their AC-130 variant) and as troop transports. The F-15E, under my speculative scenario, was being called in to attack a site with possible follow up ground action by Special Forces contingents who were already in place on the ground. Or some variation of that.

Taken at face value, this reflects poorly on Iranian response capabilities. Resistance appears to have been limited to small-arms fire from local militias and Basij units, pointing to gaps not only in air defense coverage but also in coordination and access to systems like MANPADS.

As I said up top, however, one can’t expect that—in a vast country that is thinly populated for great expanses of its territory—military units would be evenly dispersed. Superimpose that map of Iran compared to the CONUS over the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin areas rather than over the Great Plains and you’ll have a better idea of the difficulty the IRGC would have in rapidly responding to remote areas.

￼That said—tinfoil hat moment— Given that the Isfahan area hosts sensitive nuclear infrastructure long associated with uranium conversion and research, it’s worth asking whether the operation had secondary objectives beyond personnel recovery—or whether the CSAR mission itself was simply an unplanned component of a broader operation. And if the official account is accurate, it sets a troubling precedent for Iran: the U.S. appears capable of conducting extended operations deep inside Iran while openly signaling interest in securing its enriched uranium.

If even half of this is true, then it would appear that the shoot-down of the F-15E disrupted what was intended to be a raid involving boots on the ground—not just an air strike. If so, at that point it became a matter of great urgency to extract not just the two man crew of the F-15E but the entire force. And if an F-15E had already been taken down, the C-130s—which had probably flown the Special Ops forces in—would be at great risk. In fact two may have been shot down. Under this scenario, the weapons officer would have been extracted from the shoot-down site and whisked deeper into Iran—to be evacuated with the main force. Meanwhile, a diversionary action would be launched near the shoot-down site to make it appear that that was the real focus of US action, with the rescue beacon left in place so that it would appear that the weapons officer was still in that area.

Lesson learned? With Trump you have to be skeptical. However, maybe some of those guys who masquerade in uniforms will tell him, Not again—there are too many risks. Like they should have told him in the first place. They got lucky this time.