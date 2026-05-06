What Just Happened?
Inquiring minds want to know, but there are none of those in the MSM.
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼
BREAKING: According to our analysis, ~$920 million worth of crude oil shorts were taken 70 minutes before an Axios report claimed the US and Iran were near a “14-point” deal to end the war.
At 3:40 AM ET today, nearly 10,000 contracts worth of crude oil shorts were taken without any major news.
This is equivalent to ~$920 million in notional value, an unusually large trade for 3:40 AM ET.
At 4:50 AM ET, just 70 minutes later, Axios reported that the US is “close” to a “memorandum of understanding” to end the Iran War.
By 7:00 AM ET, oil prices had fallen over -12% with these crude oil shorts gaining approximately +$125 million.
Minutes later, Iran launched the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” and oil prices surged +8%.
What just happened?
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Noodles @criptopaul
5h
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Axios reported an Iran deal as “imminent” five times in 19 days. Five times, no deal. Why does the same story keep coming from the same reporter?
His name is Barak Ravid. Deep sources in the White House and Israeli intelligence. Every time the administration needs to pressure Iran or move oil, Ravid gets the call. Is he reporting news or delivering a message?
$760 million in oil shorts placed 21 minutes before the April 20 Iran announcement. Who knew?
Yesterday Trump paused the naval operation in Hormuz. Markets rallied.
But zero US ships crossed the Strait on Tuesday. Iran says they “have not even begun yet.” Does this sound like a deal?
Iran wants 5 years on enrichment. The US demands 20. Is that a negotiation or a performance?
Every time the leak drops, oil sells off and futures rally. Every time, nothing gets signed. Ask yourself who benefits from the market believing a deal is close right now.
Now they say a response is expected within 48 hours. Again. This after Iran resumed attacks on shipping. I remain deeply skeptical...
Another confirmation of what we have all been thinking since February 28, since these kind of reports have surfaced. There has been and continues to be massive manipulation of the Oil future markets.
I have thought all along that the Fed and the treasury department had to be involved, and of course, the inner circle of those who get advanced information on this type of stuff .
For instance, should we check to see what Miriam Adelson’s portfolio is doing better yet. How about members of the Trump family. There certainly have been reported that Barron Trump has been involved in the oil futures market.
Let’s just place it. There is blatant corruption in the market not just the oil market, but the Dow Jones futures markets and all others.
Yet there is no SEC, DOJ, or the commodities futures, association, investigations happening at all. Too many red flags and nothing being done.