Obviously the business about the US and Greenland is part of a bigger picture. So here’s a bigger picture, taken from Wikipedia Climate of the Arctic. That heavier red line (not on the Wikipedia version) I take to be a proposed sea route—but if so I have to question the feasibility. Are they counting on Global Warming to make a shipping lane like that feasible?

A map of the Arctic [above]. The red line is the 10°C isotherm in July, commonly used to define the Arctic region; also shown is the Arctic Circle. The white area shows the average minimum extent of sea ice in summer as of 1975.

This map [below] shows existing sea routes or proposed ones that seem somewhat realistic. Those on the Canadian side (NWP) have always been more problematic than those on the Russian side. The Russian side has less ice due to effects of the Gulf Stream, which keeps the major Russian port of Murmansk ice free and provides relatively easy access to the Atlantic and major destinations beyond. There’s really nothing comparable on the North American side:

The Northwest Passage (NWP) encounters thick multiyear ice, complex straits, and pingos that make navigation especially challenging. The eastern routes Northeast Passage and Northern Sea Route have experienced a higher level of activity compared to the Northwest Passage.

You can read more about the potential of the Northwest Passage as a shipping lane here. The benefits would be enormous, but so are the challenges.

So naturally there’s more going on—if this goes through it won’t simply be a resource grab. There’s a huge geostrategic component. Here’s some light discussion:

ayden @squatsons The massive sudden push for Greenland and Canada may not be a meme but will have real strategic ramifications. The [Arctic] was always going to be a battleground and the U.S. would definitely like to secure new trade routes and control their northern borders with Russia. Quote Disclose.tv @disclosetv· 5h NOW - Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland. https://pic.x.com/ZqoAYVwVDu 8:00 AM · Jan 7, 2025

Donald Trump Jr visits Greenland amid father’s interest in owning island President-elect has pledged to ‘make Greenland great again’ as Danish PM says autonomous territory is ‘not for sale’ Video footage appears to show Donald Trump Sr addressing a group over lunch during a call to his son’s phone, saying: “We’re going to treat you well.”

