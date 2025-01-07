Obviously the business about the US and Greenland is part of a bigger picture. So here’s a bigger picture, taken from Wikipedia Climate of the Arctic. That heavier red line (not on the Wikipedia version) I take to be a proposed sea route—but if so I have to question the feasibility. Are they counting on Global Warming to make a shipping lane like that feasible?
A map of the Arctic [above]. The red line is the 10°C isotherm in July, commonly used to define the Arctic region; also shown is the Arctic Circle. The white area shows the average minimum extent of sea ice in summer as of 1975.
This map [below] shows existing sea routes or proposed ones that seem somewhat realistic. Those on the Canadian side (NWP) have always been more problematic than those on the Russian side. The Russian side has less ice due to effects of the Gulf Stream, which keeps the major Russian port of Murmansk ice free and provides relatively easy access to the Atlantic and major destinations beyond. There’s really nothing comparable on the North American side:
The Northwest Passage (NWP) encounters thick multiyear ice, complex straits, and pingos that make navigation especially challenging. The eastern routes Northeast Passage and Northern Sea Route have experienced a higher level of activity compared to the Northwest Passage.
You can read more about the potential of the Northwest Passage as a shipping lane here. The benefits would be enormous, but so are the challenges.
So naturally there’s more going on—if this goes through it won’t simply be a resource grab. There’s a huge geostrategic component. Here’s some light discussion:
The massive sudden push for Greenland and Canada may not be a meme but will have real strategic ramifications. The [Arctic] was always going to be a battleground and the U.S. would definitely like to secure new trade routes and control their northern borders with Russia.
Quote
Disclose.tv
5h
NOW - Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland. https://pic.x.com/ZqoAYVwVDu
Dig it:
Donald Trump Jr visits Greenland amid father’s interest in owning island
President-elect has pledged to ‘make Greenland great again’ as Danish PM says autonomous territory is ‘not for sale’
Video footage appears to show Donald Trump Sr addressing a group over lunch during a call to his son’s phone, saying: “We’re going to treat you well.”
LOL!
Comments:
Space respecter @GatorCosmist￼
Arctic and Antarctica are the future. Russia doesn't operate the largest ice breaker fleet for no reason.
And if US annexes Canada, nobody can complain about Russia and Ukraine. ;)
Mousewrangler @Mousewrangler2￼
The US already has numerous military bases on Greenland.
ThaThe Real Mr Anderson Fella @StandSure8￼
The north has always had that strategic value, it’s the shortest flight time for aircraft and missilest was never an issue.￼
slymyguy69 @slymyguy69￼
I just want affordable housing man.
[Real Estate opportunities?]
Paul L @pashaL1962￼
A lot of shallow water and sandbars up there on the Canadian side
[Question of degree. Russia's Laptev Sea has similar problems, but overall easier.]￼
Firesign ￼@firesign58￼￼
Yes, exactly. I've been saying the same thing for weeks. This gives us incredible Arctic positioning. Even if you don't look at the shipping and oil and minerals aspects of it. In fact, Russia is the only country in the Arctic, which was recently highlighted at a research institute talk Putin was having. He asked one of the scientists there who else is doing research in the Arctic? And the professor seemed surprised herself, saying no one, we're the only people in the Arctic. Putin seemed a little shocked, too, hearing that the US isn't there, so it makes sense that Trump would be looking at this right now very seriously.
If you look at this from a ballistic missile launch perspective, the Oreshnik theoretically would be coming over the Arctic, which is the shortest path from Russia to the US. We have no visibility to our north presently at all - zero.
PolitRealist @PolitRealist￼
It's going to be a geopolitical massacre in 2025.
Zhou could only dream of ice cream, Trump of icebergs and icebreakers!