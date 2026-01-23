We all know the PR lay of the land. Trump is talking big, the Israelis are saying they’re ready for the US to launch its strike. I don’t speak Farsi, but I’m told the Iranian response to all this translates to something like, ‘Make our day.’

Meanwhile, knowledgeable commentators are dashing cold water—as we did yesterday—on the notion that the US military is prepared to do anything approaching what Trump is talking about. For example:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 12h￼ This is the most trivial “buildup” of air and naval power we have seen in the region in a long time -- a fraction of what we saw in 2024 and the first half of 2025. 1 carrier, 6 DDGs, and possibly 1 SSGN. A couple dozen F-15s, and a few tankers to gas them up. That’s it.

Note that Armchair Warlord calls this a “show of force”—not preparations for a serious war.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 12h￼ The notion that a carrier group and a handful of fighter squadrons are going to meaningfully intimidate the Iranians is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous because this is an order of magnitude below that required to threaten the regime. This is a heavily telegraphed show of force.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ For context, the IAF has close to 300 fighter aircraft on tap, including stealthy F-35s, and those failed to meaningfully dent the Iranian state and military during the 12-Day War. This USAF/USN deployment is FAR below that level of combat power.

Which leads him to search for alternative explanations for what’s going on. But those alternatives seem purely speculative.

I’m frankly flummoxed. Yesterday Larry Wilkerson speculated about the possible use of nukes, which would presumably be launched from subs in the Indian Ocean/Arabian Sea. I discounted that and still do, but I don’t see anything short of nukes that could do the job Trump claims he wants—certainly not from what’s currently deployed.

Is this actually cover for a major Israeli assault on Lebanon? I’m only guessing. I’ll be interested to hear what other commentators are saying.

Re Jared and Steve in Moscow, I recommend Larry Johnson’s full article today:

Obviously the bottom line, as expressed in the title, comes as no surprise. LJ suggests that the characterization of the meeting as “extremely frank” actually means it was “really acrimonious”. Trump wants Putin to toss him some sort of a bone so that Trump can do his usual chest pounding routine about how he forced Putin to back down. There’s simply no way that Putin is going to budge from his already enunciated positions. In fact, it’s entirely possible that he has upped the ante as he has, in the past, said he might do—the longer this goes on the tougher Russia’s terms will be. And Russia still doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to end things, despite their more rapid advances. There are articulable reasons to believe that Putin will not be satisfied without Odessa and Kharkov—and quite possible more. The Russians have won, and at a significant cost. There is no possible way that Putin will lose the peace.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ Tu-22M3 long-range bombers conducted a flight over the Baltic Sea, escorted by Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets. At certain stages of the route, the Russian aircraft were shadowed by fighters from foreign states.

The more interesting part of LJ’s article is the part about a GRU—Russian military intel—general leading a delegation to talk to the US and Ukraine in the Middle East. LJ speculates that this unusual move—using a non-diplomat in this way—is part of a Russian demand that US intel stop supporting Ukraine.

My guess is that Putin knows he has Trump over a barrel—geopolitically and economically.