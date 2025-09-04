Once again, Armchair Warlord makes excellent sense. Under the influence, probably, of movies, most Americans are under the mistaken impression that members of designated “Foreign Terrorist Organizations [FTO]’' can be killed on sight. Not so. The Executive Branch and the CinC can designate a ham sandwich as an FTO, if they wish, but any action they take is governed by law, and the laws of this country are passed by Congress. Even the post 9/11 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) is limited in its applicability.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 13h￼ Defenders of the Trump Administration's decision to blow up a speedboat full of alleged Tren de Aragua gangsters off Venezuela have seized on the Administration's designation of TdA as a "Foreign Terrorist Organization" earlier this year. That's irrelevant to the discussion.￼ The first question one should ask here is what exactly the significance of an FTO designation is. It's essentially a declaration put out by the State Department which proscribes a named group and its membership to the maximum extent permitted by law - sanctions, bans on support and affiliation, etc. Emphasis here is "to the maximum extent permitted by law." This is very basic separation of powers stuff - the Executive is, in its wisdom, using various powers given to it by Congress to go after organizations we don't particularly like and want to go away. Here's the thing. Congress has never enacted a law granting a blanket authorization of military force against any organization the State Department cares to designate as an FTO. Even for the extraordinarily weak and lazy 21st century Congress and the imperial 21st century Executive, granting the President the authority to potentially Tomahawk the BBC if he, say, thought Sherlock fell off (to be fair, it did) and decided to tell the Secretary of State to declare them a bunch of terrorists was a bit much. Instead the US government has universally relied on the post-9/11 AUMF to take military action against designated FTOs, and although that AUMF is infamously vague, it does in fact have limits - namely that anyone we're blowing up under its authority has to be at least vaguely connected to 9/11. So unless Marco Rubio plans to get up in front of a camera and straight-face claim that a Venezuelan drug cartel that gained prominence during the Biden Administration is somehow connected to Al Qaeda (and I wouldn't put it past him at this rate), that AUMF does not apply. And without it the FTO designation, in and of itself, carries no inherent legal authority allowing the Trump Administration to turn the Caribbean into a free-fire zone.

Here’s an interesting video that illustrates how the US handled these matters as recently as July:

Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) ￼￼￼￼￼@mercoglianos 16h￼ This was a suspected stop off the coast of Venezuela back in July by the US Coast Guard. They used a sniper and 50cal Barrett to disable the vessel. Quote ￼Mrgunsngear @Mrgunsngear Jul 9 ￼US Coast Guard intercepting a suspected drug smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela with a Barrett M82 50BMG that disabled the boat's engine. That's a very difficult shot with a M82 as it's a 2-4 MOA gun dependent on ammo with no environmental factors let alone firing from a moving platform into another moving platform.

All of this runs counter to Trump’s claim that, as POTUS, he has “the right to do anything I want to do … [i]f I think our country is in danger.” Now, Trump was talking about his supposed right to take command of the National Guard of states of this union and send them hither and yon to enforce the laws of the United States—Posse Comitatus Act notwithstanding.

That’s not true with regard to the use of the National Guard and it’s not true with regard to the use of the US military outside the borders. For reference, here’s what Trump said:

Deploy National Guard to Chicago? Trump Says He Has ‘The Right to Do Anything I Want to Do.’ President Trump, who has sent the military into Los Angeles and Washington, has targeted states and cities governed by Democrats. President Trump declared on Tuesday that he had unlimited power as president to deploy the National Guard in any state, after musing whether people would call him a dictator for doing so. In a televised cabinet meeting that lasted more than three hours, Mr. Trump attacked Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, a Democrat who has pushed back against a threat by the president to deploy troops in Chicago in an expansion of the crackdown on crime he is conducting in Washington. “You have a guy in Illinois, the governor of Illinois, saying that crime has been much better in Chicago recently and Trump is a dictator,” Mr. Trump said. “Most people are saying, ‘If you call him a dictator, if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants’ — I am not a dictator, by the way.” About half an hour later, Mr. Trump said that he “would have much more respect for Pritzker” if the governor approved a National Guard deployment in his state. “Not that I don’t have — I would — the right to do anything I want to do,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m the president of the United States. If I think our country is in danger — and it is in danger in these cities — I can do it.” Referring to Mr. Pritzker, Mr. Trump continued: “No problem going in and solving, you know, his difficulties. But it would be nice if they’d call and they say, ‘Would you do it?’”

Actually, there’s more to these matters than “it would be nice.” The law does matter.