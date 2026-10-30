All the news stories these days seem to revolve around Trump’s rhetoric about restarting his bombing campaign on Iran after the midterms. Robert Barnes states that his sources close to the White House tell him that Trump’s plan for a face saving exit via a bombing campaign is twofold:

First, a three day or so campaign against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, accompanied by another murder campaign against Iran’s leadership.

Second, boots on the ground—most likely on islands in the vicinity of Hormuz, but possibly in Baluchistan.

The problem with this remains the same as it always has been. This isn’t a freebie. Iran will not agree to be a punching bag to save Trump’s regime. The Iranian response will be devastating, one way or another, and certainly worse than the responses that forced Trump several times to call off his war. I remain of the view that sooner or later this realization—the “insanity” of this plan, as described by Sen. Chris Murphy—will break through to Trump. The BS narrative Trump puts out that he will decide when the war ends couldn’t be more wrong. That’s out of his control. Iran will not let that go, because Iran is winning and has Russia and China at its back.

OK, we’ll just have to wait and see how that unfolds. In the meantime, it’s worth considering what it would look like if Trump TACO’s once again and the stalemate—which isn’t truly a stalemate—continues. It’s worth considering because Trump’s own ambassador to the UN recently stated that the USN blockade could continue indefinitely.

Kathleen Tyson has an article out that goes into that scenario.

There are no surprises in the article. The result of a prolonged Hormuz disruption would be disastrous for the global economy, and especially for the Third World. Nevertheless, a few teaser excerpts:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi published a Financial Times commentary on 22 October : ‘Iran seeks a just and honourable deal with the US. To achieve that outcome, the White House must demonstrate seriousness and a genuine will to permanently end its aggression.’ He urged the US to adhere to the Memorandum of Understanding agreed by Trump and signed in June at Versailles. He warned, ‘Any further escalation around the Strait of Hormuz or elsewhere in the region will put civilian lives and the wellbeing of all regional states and the global economy at great risk.’ A day later the Financial Times headlined an interview with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, US is prepared for long stand-off with Iran, says Trump envoy. It notes a war projected for weeks now nears nine months, bringing record high distillate prices, with fertiliser and commodities shortages threatening famine and industrial supply chain disruption. Waltz confirmed to the FT that a year from now the US could still be in a stalemate with Iran: “The president and the US Navy can maintain this blockade for the foreseeable future.” Assuming a long war in the Persian Gulf, what are the implications, who is most exposed, and what are reasonable policy options to mitigate the harms? … A long war in the Persian Gulf threatens global economies everywhere. As of today few can foresee a military or diplomatic conclusion any time soon. Governments, businesses, and peoples of the world must face up to the challenge of identifying, measuring, and mitigating the harms.

Now, here’s an excellent 9 minute video that basically argues that what’s actually going on with Hormuz is that Iran is collecting a 20% fee on shipments through the strait. Trump claims credit for increased shipments, but what’s really happening is that Gulf exporters are quietly paying Iran for safe transit—or are being sunk. Iran is raking in massive amounts of money.

Iran is (probably) collecting tolls, and why Asia stopped buying oil from the US

And as a bonus, here’s another video from the same source. Just 8 minutes but I’m sure you’ll find this highly informative: