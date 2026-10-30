Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
34m

Lavrov is in Atlanta.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HV3nYTVX0AAELAC?format=jpg&name=large

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David Lindsey's avatar
David Lindsey
20m

We’ve been at war with Islam since the 8th century. It’s time for Western Civilization to stop giving ground to these barbarians.

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