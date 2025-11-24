There’s a bumpy road ahead. Trump, with his gaslighting, is attempting to prepare Americans for the consequences of his subservience to Anglo-Zionist goals. There will be a bitter reckoning.

The truth is that most of the tariff bills are being paid by normal Americans—not by foreign countries, the consumers. The price that some foreign countries will pay is that there may be a smaller market for some of their products in the US. Trump, of course, claims that this will force these countries to invest vast sums in America. Don’t hold your breath on that one, because there’s nothing written in stone. Worse, Trump wants the discretion to invest those sums as he sees fit, which means that the tech lords who financed him will get first dibs—not you, Joe America. The bottom line for normal Americans is that the pain has only just begun.

⁜ 𝔾𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕡𝕪 𝔸𝔽 ⁜ @Grumpy_AF_ 1h￼ Translation: You haven’t seen the real pain yet. Cassius King @Kin83060King 1h￼ Trump is either ignorant of tariffs (unlikely) or he is being intentionally duplicitous. Import tariffs are not being charged to other countries. Import tariffs are paid by American companies that import foreign goods.

Who pass that charge on to the end consumers to the maximum extent possible.

Special D. Circumstances @AJAlkaline 6m￼ I wonder if this is prefacing some sort of predicted economic windfall from invading Venezuela, hoping to misattribute what we’ll get from looting the place to Trump’s tariffs ...

Here’s something more positive that Trump hath wrought—a sea change in public opinion in America:

BIG DATA POLL @BIGDATAPOLL￼ ￼ NEW Poll: Sympathy for Israel Falls to Historic Low Among U.S. Voters ￼ Plurality Believe What Is Happening In Gaza Amounts to Genocide https://bigdatapoll.com/blog/poll-sympathy-for-israel-falls-to-historic-low-among-us-voters/… Poll: Sympathy for Israel Falls to Historic Low Among U.S. Voters | BIG DATA POLL From bigdatapoll.com 11:44 AM · Nov 23, 2025

Follow the link for the polling methodology. Here’s now the usual suspects are trying to gaslight Americans:

GOP ‘Divide’ over Israel Is Mostly Fiction The real breakdown in support for Israel is on the Democratic side of the aisle.

The author, by the way, is married into the Kristol family and is sanctioned from entering Russia.

Yes, it’s true that support for Israel among Dems has collapsed. It’s also true that GOP support has collapsed to a major extent—it’s below 50% for what has to be the first time ever. What should be a real eye opener for GOPers is that support for Palestine among young self identified Republicans exceeds support among Dems. Here’s another truth. In American politics neither party can win elections with just its base. They absolutely need a large portion of Independents. Support for Jewish Supremacist genocide in Palestine remains, at this time, one issue among many in America. However, it’s a more important issue than ever before and it’s a major losing issue for both parties. The GOP had best not expect the economy to carry the day for the Midterms, cf. Trump Tariffs.

Commenter Mimi Alberu gave me a heads up to a very worthwhile substack by Warwick Powell:

From Kabul to Kiev The Decent Interval, 2025 Edition

As you can tell from the sub title, Powell actually spends a great deal of time drawing parallels to the Vietnam War. It’s worthwhile and smart, although I did have a fundamental disagreement. Powell appears to believe that Putin is involved in some sort of negotiation gamesmanship. I believe that any gamesmanship is involved it’s only to a relatively minor degree—the degree to which any negotiations involved strategy and tactics:

The analogies are interesting and well argued. However, I would argue, as I have, that this is part of a larger war that Trump--like his predecessors, at Anglo-Zionist direction--will continue on other fronts. I don’t expect an embrace of a multi-polar world order [by Trump or the American political establishment or the Anglo-Zionists more generally], because that would entail the death of King Dollar. I do disagree with Powell’s framing of Putin’s strategy as “Hardball”, as “Say yes and mean no.” Putin issued his first statement of principle as far back as 2007 and hasn’t wavered since. In December 2021 he delivered his two draft treaties that once again laid out his terms. His Yes remains Yes and his No remains No. He will not compromise on principles that he has locked in place for years because he owes this resolve to the Russian nation. I agree that this is only the beginning of negotiations.

I add this further caveat. Trump’s actions in support of the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East, his sneak attack on Iran, his ruthless crushing of the Euro vassals (begun by Biden), his Trade Wars, his current attempt to strangle and then pillage Venezuela—all these actions are clear warnings to Putin, Xi, and the rest of the world in general, that the Anglo-Zionists are not about to surrender US imperial hegemony. Putin surely understands this and will prepare accordingly, and that means driving the hardest of bargains regarding the Banderite proxy war against Russia.