Meaning In History

Manul
36m

Trump has been busy in recent hours with this latest profoundly stupid and misleading tweet about tariffs and two previous ones blasting Paul and Massie and MTG. He is indeed losing his marbles. With the collapse of the young male approval, Trump is in deep trouble.

He is reaping what he has sown. Sadly we will all pay for it.

dpy
10m

Looking at the Israel/Palestine poll numbers....I speculate that those in the Republican category would also be those that access alternative media the least. If you only listen to Fox news (full volume, often), then you don't know about lots of stuff. As for the Democrat category, I suspect that a lot of that negativity to Israel might be partisan - a knee-jerk reaction to Trump's pro-Israel extreme position. Anyone know how much that number might have changed since Tv2 started?

© 2025 Mark Wauck
