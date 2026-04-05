Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
16h

.

" In other words, Tuesday will be a day dedicated to US war crimes against Iran "

Everything goes with this rationale :

what else is there to say - there is no other way to describe it -

The bridge could be used for military - so we are justified

leads to the new argument I saw today - the electricity and water could be used by military

so we are justified

Leads to the Israel ultimate conclusion already made - women reproduce and children can grow up to be terrorists - so women and children may be killed / are legitimate targets

We have done it before - 500,000 children killed - " But We Think It Is Worth It "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP1OAD9jSaI

. You can rationalize anything. Regardless of the atrocity.

.

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Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
15h

It’s time to invoke Article 25 and remove Trump. I voted for him three times but he sounds like he’s gone insane.

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