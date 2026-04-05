This is so disturbing—America is in desperate need of an intervention:

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 1h￼ Sounds like things are going really well...

In other words, Tuesday will be a day dedicated to US war crimes against Iran, as if bombing universities and other civilian targets weren’t war crimes enough. To go with two sneak “decapitation” strikes under cover of Jewish Nationalists negotiating with Iran.

Simplicius comments:

Unhinged madman

Sean Foo this morning is saying that

Trump is still treating the Iran war as either a spectacle, a theater show, or a joke. And he has signaled that the blame shifting could happen if things go nasty. If things go down south and if there’s no deal, it isn’t going to be Trump’s fault. And I don’t really think he meant it as a joke. It’s more of foreshadowing here. Trump: He’s working on the the deal, right? How’s that moving? Is it okay? The big deal. So, if it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it if it does happen, I’m taking full credit. No, I think it’ll be uh I think it has to happen. I think they’re desperate.

I think Gromen is right. You can smell the desperation.

As I remarked in the first post this morning, short of nuclear war Iran has escalation dominance—and they’re saying that if Trump doesn’t back off they’ll use it. By destroying Saudi oil facilities.

And where are our elected representatives, while this madman is destroying the world as we have known it? They’re junketing around the world while a war is going on. Commenter Nutmeg:

https://www.rawstory.com/congress-vacationing-shutdown/ TMZ caught 30 members of Congress touring Scotland courtesy of taxpayer funding amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

When they should be back in DC impeaching Trump.

How does this make you feel—and check out their smiles:

Power to the People ☭￼ @ProudSocialist 18h￼ On Israel’s Channel 14 News Shimon Riklin suggests it is time for Israel to use an atomic bomb on Iran: “Why aren’t we using a neutron bomb (in Iran)? It’s a type of atomic bomb that doesn’t damage buildings, it kills people.”

And by the way:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ NEW: ￼￼ An aviation reporter that covered multiple air crashes claims it’s a plane crash not as the US claims that special forces destroy the planes themselves: “The propeller blades in attached pic are bent backward exactly in a way they do when spinning at high RPM during a crash impact. That’s textbook dynamic. It is downing damage not blowing up of static aircraft”

That would mean there were people on board.

Finally, LJ has guest post today. It’s long, but I urge readers to read and view all of it: