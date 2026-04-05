What Has America Become?
This is so disturbing—America is in desperate need of an intervention:
￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
1h￼
Sounds like things are going really well...
In other words, Tuesday will be a day dedicated to US war crimes against Iran, as if bombing universities and other civilian targets weren’t war crimes enough. To go with two sneak “decapitation” strikes under cover of Jewish Nationalists negotiating with Iran.
Simplicius comments:
Unhinged madman
Sean Foo this morning is saying that
Trump is still treating the Iran war as either a spectacle, a theater show, or a joke. And he has signaled that the blame shifting could happen if things go nasty. If things go down south and if there’s no deal, it isn’t going to be Trump’s fault. And I don’t really think he meant it as a joke. It’s more of foreshadowing here.
Trump: He’s working on the the deal, right? How’s that moving? Is it okay? The big deal. So, if it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it if it does happen, I’m taking full credit. No, I think it’ll be uh I think it has to happen. I think they’re desperate.
I think Gromen is right. You can smell the desperation.
As I remarked in the first post this morning, short of nuclear war Iran has escalation dominance—and they’re saying that if Trump doesn’t back off they’ll use it. By destroying Saudi oil facilities.
And where are our elected representatives, while this madman is destroying the world as we have known it? They’re junketing around the world while a war is going on. Commenter Nutmeg:
https://www.rawstory.com/congress-vacationing-shutdown/ TMZ caught 30 members of Congress touring Scotland courtesy of taxpayer funding amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.
When they should be back in DC impeaching Trump.
How does this make you feel—and check out their smiles:
Power to the People ☭￼ @ProudSocialist
18h￼
On Israel’s Channel 14 News Shimon Riklin suggests it is time for Israel to use an atomic bomb on Iran:
“Why aren’t we using a neutron bomb (in Iran)? It’s a type of atomic bomb that doesn’t damage buildings, it kills people.”
And by the way:
￼Megatron @Megatron_ron
2h￼
NEW:
￼￼ An aviation reporter that covered multiple air crashes claims it’s a plane crash not as the US claims that special forces destroy the planes themselves:
“The propeller blades in attached pic are bent backward exactly in a way they do when spinning at high RPM during a crash impact. That’s textbook dynamic. It is downing damage not blowing up of static aircraft”
That would mean there were people on board.
Finally, LJ has guest post today. It’s long, but I urge readers to read and view all of it:
War with Iran: The Outcome is Predictable—but It Remains to be Seen just How Deep the Blood Will be Through Which the World Will Be Wading.
Introduction
It is truly staggering to realize that the Western media still have not recognized that this war against Iran—which Israel and the United States are waging in a manner that defies every legal and moral standard—is already lost, and that the consequences are already written in bold letters on the wall: Western hegemony is a thing of the past; the fate of the EU and NATO hangs by a thread; West Asia will have new masters; and Iran, as one of the oldest civilizations on Earth, will once again assume its rightful role in the future.
In this article, I will first examine the final outcome, which is already foreseeable, since the balance of power and the parties’ sustainability are obvious, and the fanatical aggressors’ capacity for escalation is far more limited than it appears at first glance. The war may come to an end in various ways, but the result will be the same in any scenario. The question is “only” how deep President Trump is willing to wade through blood. The death toll is directly proportional to the duration of the conflict.
So I’ll start with the end of the story, since the ending is easier to outline than the path leading up to it.
…
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" In other words, Tuesday will be a day dedicated to US war crimes against Iran "
Everything goes with this rationale :
what else is there to say - there is no other way to describe it -
The bridge could be used for military - so we are justified
leads to the new argument I saw today - the electricity and water could be used by military
so we are justified
Leads to the Israel ultimate conclusion already made - women reproduce and children can grow up to be terrorists - so women and children may be killed / are legitimate targets
We have done it before - 500,000 children killed - " But We Think It Is Worth It "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP1OAD9jSaI
. You can rationalize anything. Regardless of the atrocity.
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It’s time to invoke Article 25 and remove Trump. I voted for him three times but he sounds like he’s gone insane.