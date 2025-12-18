Why did Trump appear to back off from “announcing” or “informing” Congress of war with Venezuela? Any of a number of reasons could have been involved—all or some or one. For example, there was the release of the Epstein files—redacted, of course. Did Trump tout to the nation his A++++ economy that nobody believes in just to draw attention away from Epstein? To explain why his claimed easy quick fixes to “the mess” he undoubtedly inherited don’t seem to be working? Did his actual military professionals—as opposed to the Sec”War” and/or Little Marco—warn against more escalation? Did Russia’s warnings make a difference—Russia has reportedly been supply Venezuela with more missiles of an unspecified type. Anti-air, but possible anti-ship, and Russia is also said to be sending a tanker through Trump’s blockade. Is a confrontation with Russia what Trump needs at this time? And China—is China considering more export controls, like on rare earths? There are a lot of moving pieces, and any or all could have played a part.

Perhaps a simple political calculation tipped the scales. Perhaps Trump realized or was warned of the dangers for an unpopular president starting up an unpopular war—polling numbers pro-Trump and pro-war are both in the dumpster. Have GOP politicians quietly warned against antagonizing demographics they need for the midterms? ICE is back in town here, marching through Hispanic neighborhoods in their paramilitary getup. Is that smart? Most of those people are not illegal so why the taunting, as it were? And many voted for Trump in the last election.

Here’s some rather telling polling results regarding a key swing demographic and state:

Catholics, Trump, And Affordability Catholics have been some of Trump’s most important voters. But right now, 55% of Catholics give Trump a D or F grade on handling inflation. Affordability is the central issue for most Americans, especially swing voters. Patriotic middle-class Catholic families feel the squeeze, so this new populist coalition is being tested. Back in 2016 Trump won the Catholic vote by 8 points, but in 2020 he split the Catholic vote nationally with Biden. Last November, Trump surged to a 12-point win among the faithful in 2024. That massive shift within the largest denomination in America drove the popular vote victory.

There’s no doubt about that—without that massive shift, Trump, who fell short of 50% of the popular vote, probably would not have won. His campaign targeted church going Catholics repeatedly and very explicitly, so he was well aware of the importance of that demographic.

Now, this determinative group of voters watches closely, increasingly disenchanted with the state of the economy. So, we commissioned a survey of 1,483 registered voters in Wisconsin, the consummate swing state and one of the most Catholic states in America. Overall, the Wisconsin economic outlook is grim. When asked to give a letter grade on Trump and the economy, here is the Badger State breakdown: A - 10% B - 18% C – 17% D – 19% F – 33% On inflation specifically, Midwest women deliver some harsh marks, with only 6% giving an A vs. 45% an F grade. Those grades are notable because women are disproportionately the CFOs and shoppers in households. Trump’s job approval in Wisconsin is -11% net: 41% approve vs. 52% disapprove. Trump remains very popular among Republicans, with 82% approval, but sinks to only 28% approval among independents. For Wisconsin Catholics, Trump remains more popular at only -4% net, with 45% job approval vs. 49% disapproval.

Nobody, repeat, nobody can win an election with those kinds of approval ratings among Independents. No, Trump isn’t running in 2026, but Republicans have every reason to fear either lack of turnout or heavy turnout. The potential for disaster works either way, and they must be apprehensive—heavy turnout in a midterm rarely works for the incumbent party when their leader is unpopular.

The author of this article is:

Steve Cortes is president of the League of American Workers, a populist right pro-laborer advocacy group, and senior political advisor to Catholic Vote. He is a former senior advisor to President Trump and JD Vance, and a former commentator for Fox News and CNN.

Follow the link for his recommendations. They boil down to this:

The faithful rallied big to Trump in 2024. They now have valid concerns. Repay their loyalty with honest, clear messaging … confirmed by tangible kitchen-table results. Then, Trump and his allies can once again earn robust Catholic support for the 2026 midterms, and beyond.

Cortes doesn’t explain what part brutal military action around the world plays in that scenario. I’m here to say that war is increasingly unpopular among Americans of most demographic stripes. Americans are increasingly suspicious of the motives behind warmongering braggadocio—for good reason, and spurred by access to better information than in the past. An unpopular war of choice brought on by a president who is failing in the polls is not a good mix for his party or his movement.