I’m not sure of what the total package is—I’m only going on what I read at Zerohedge, and no doubt we’ll see more in the coming days. Recently we’ve received comments about America’s broken healthcare system, and some commenters complained that Congress has been doing nothing. But now …

I’ll admit that reading about health insurance just makes my head hurt. Still, here below is the ZH summary. What do you think? Is this just a band aid? Is it progress—at least getting us headed in the right direction? One thing I do see is that it makes an effort to bridge the cultural divide in this country. One of the major problems with all the “reforms” that the Dems have proposed in the past has been that their proposals have always channeled their inner totalitarianism. In other words, they always try to force “social conservatives” to violate their consciences by paying for other people’s sins. Can Dems finally accept the notion of giving conservatives Choice? That might go a long way toward real reform that would be broadly acceptable:

A key aspect of the legislation is a push for transparency for Pharmacy Benefit Managers. PBMs, the middlemen who negotiate drug prices and rebates, have long operated without any transparency at all at the expense of employers and patients. The proposed legislation would force PBMs to disclose detailed data on prescription drug spending, rebates, spread pricing, and formulary decisions. Employers and workers would finally see what they’re paying for - and what they’re not getting in return. According to Johnson, the bill also appropriates funding for cost-sharing reduction payments beginning in 2027. These payments, meant to lower premiums and stabilize the individual market, would be directed toward low-income enrollees. The measure aims to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly rather than being dumped into a system that rewards insurers for inflated costs, as the current system does. Beyond transparency, the legislation expands health coverage options for American workers through Association Health Plans. These plans allow employers, including the self-employed, to pool resources across industries to purchase high-quality, more affordable coverage. Republicans have long advocated for the idea that by banding together, small businesses and independent workers gain the negotiating power currently monopolized by large corporations and government-run exchanges. The bill also clarifies that stop-loss insurance - coverage that protects employers from catastrophic claims—is not “health insurance coverage” under federal law. This distinction allows small and mid-sized businesses to tailor their employee benefits without triggering the burdensome regulations of Obamacare. Another provision codifies and strengthens the 2019 rules that allow employers to offer defined contributions for employees to purchase their own coverage. These arrangements, rebranded as CHOICE arrangements, let employees pay premiums on a pre-tax basis while selecting plans that fit their needs rather than accepting whatever their employer chooses. The concept is simple: give workers control over their healthcare dollars and let them shop for the coverage that works best for them.

Of course there’s much more at the link. I’ll say this—focusing on healthcare seems a much healthier (!) use of America’s time than waging war around the world.