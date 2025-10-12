I’m just repeating what others are saying, but …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Oct 11￼ Crypto bros are fairly convinced that the AI bubble is about to pop hard. ￼￼￼ Quote￼ The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter Oct 11 Replying to @KobeissiLetter Amid the liquidation, Bitcoin recorded a $20,000 DAILY candlestick. This marks a $380 BILLION swing in Bitcoin’s market cap

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Weekend markets are signalling some major market action next week… ￼

Philip Pilkington @philippilk So apparently there’s a bubble in… uhhh… gold. Right…

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Oct 11￼ Next week could get… interesting… ￼ Quote￼ Lance Roberts @LanceRoberts Oct 9 Should we sell off more seriously, mechanical deleveraging could be huge. The chart shows index and vol control #rebalancing projections.

Zhao DaShuai 东北进修￼ @zhao_dashuai ￼So much investments in the US are pumped into that AI bubble. It’ll be a shame if someone who controls 90% of the raw material and supply chain used to make AI chips were to pop it.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ What this shows is that all the smart money knew that AI has been a bubble since the DeepSeek shock. They let the dumb money (@ScottGoetz_) inflate the bubble to keep the economy ticking over hoping for a good outcome in US-China trade talks. Now, the deluge?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ With Bloomberg and IMF officials seemingly calling a market crash it’s worth asking how would one be averted? I guess one possibility is that Trump comes out on Monday and signals he’ll concede to Chinese demands in the trade war? Hard to think of anything else.

So, regarding those trade and tariff talks:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ Anyone that is long crypto this week is running substantially more risk than normal. If you are long crypto and leveraged, you are a truly brave individual.

Finally … This is fascinating. Trump’s whine is that China has somehow suddenly become “hostile”. Only the US is supposed to be allowed that privilege. Here we see why it was that China could refuse to kowtow and kiss Trump’s ass. It’s not at all that China has become aggressive. It’s that they can now simply say, ‘No.’