Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
18m

These people must be zooming 24/7 these days:

Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews

Dec 18, 2025￼

The "seven largest Jewish communities on earth" hold biweekly Zoom meetings organized by the ADL to "share tips" and "draft legislation that might work in other countries" to advance their people's agenda.

"We have meetings that are some off the record, some on the record with world leaders in which we share our community's concerns and call for action," ADL VP of International Policy Susan Heller Pinto says on an ADL call hosted by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Astonishing admission.

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2001761097620263270/video/1

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Ed Carter's avatar
Ed Carter
20m

Trump’s war ? Seems like Obama the Islamic jihadist got us into this …

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