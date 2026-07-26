Twenty hours ago, or something like that, Danny Davis summarized the buzz that followed the news that Trump had called off the “most massive strike ever”, after the “Gates of Hell” strike—just a few days earlier—had more or less fizzled. All while US bases were getting totally hammered—to the extent that Trump prevailed on the Euros to shut off satellite imagery in the reason and sent Little Marco to Manila on the fool’s errand of trying to threaten Russia and China to sell out Iran. So DD wrote:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1￼ The news on X and Western, Middle Eastern, and Iranian media outlets today is literally all over the map: Some claim insider info tells them President Trump is going to unleash holy hell on Iran tonight. Others claim that he had no intention of launching a big strike, but was just bluffing. Still others claimed America was literally begging — through three different mediators — Iran to go back to the MOU terms via another ceasefire. What all of these desperate claims communicate clearly, is that there is no plan. President Trump literally has no idea what he’s doing, doesn’t know what he wants to do, and the irony is, that all of these reports *may have been true at one time or another*, but it depends on what time of the day it is as to where the White House actually is on seeking an end to the war.

I think in this regard Prof Pape has it right. Trump lost this war on Feb 28 when he murdered Iran’s Supreme Leader. Everything that has followed has ended up, in retrospect, as being futile attempts to find a solution to an insoluble problem. Trump says he can’t let Iran have a nuke, but they already had a nuke and they’re using it—it’s called Hormuz. Duh! DD gets this, too:

But let me clear it up for the president: there is no good solution for Washington When President Trump chose to launch this war last February, he baked in a strategic loss. If he tries to go back to full-scale war, he will only further deplete our missile stockpiles, and increase the cost to us and our allies for the loss. If he tries to negotiate again, he will be further shamed, because Iran will no longer trust us. Unless we give them something major upfront, there won’t be any additional diplomacy. …

This morning others are making similar points from various points of view, all of them valid. Will Schryver provides a pretty detailed summary of the munitions inventory shortfalls that are said to be panicking the Pentagon. Schryver’s post—highly recommended—dates back to March 17, so that should explain the Pentagon’s panick. Nothing has gotten better since March

Larry Johnson adds some considerations regarding the military fuel crisis, which rebounds back against the looming domestic fuel crisis:

But there may be another consideration — one that does not exclude the reasons offered by the NY Times reporters — that involves the US fuel supplies. An economic brief prepared by Karl Miller investigates how the US military’s covert fuel procurement and export operations are depleting the nation’s diesel and jet fuel reserves, particularly during a period when domestic stocks are already critically low. The report details that from May to July, nearly 161 million barrels of distillate and jet fuel were exported, with the East Coast’s buffer falling to less than half its pre-pandemic norm. Much of this fuel is routed through opaque channels, such as the Rotterdam transshipment hub, where the final military or foreign allocation is not publicly reconciled, leaving the American economy exposed to shortage risks while military and foreign operations receive priority access.

Brandon Weichert, who has for weeks maintained that Trump will go ahead with “boots on the ground”, maintains that what happened is that Iran played the Houthi card—and that scrambled all Trump’s “plans”. After all, the war is essentially governed by economics in the last analysis. Weichert says insiders were even talking about tactical nukes against a pickaxe:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal The Houthis just stopped Trump’s war plans, and an Aramco refinery is burning. … Serious military contacts, people who never talk crazy to him, were suddenly mentioning B61-11 tactical nukes for Pickaxe Mountain. Then the Houthis blew up the Aramco facility, and hours later it’s still on fire: “I think the Houthis have dealt a considerable blow to whatever war plans he had in mind.” The Red Sea route was the whole region’s backup oil lifeline, and it just closed. Brandon’s bet on what happened next: the Saudis got on the phone and said ‘Don’t effing do it!’

Prof Pape is sticking to his Escalation Trap guns:

￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 1h Why the pause? Likely to re-orient the air campaign for weeks of bombing to suppress Iran’s 1000-1500 ballistic missiles These are underground and only doors, tunnels and airshafts can be hit The Escalation Trap is far from over

But this is just another of those “if they could do that they woulda done it already” things.

So let me reiterate some political considerations that undoubtedly play into this, because if Trump is desperately pulling at all the levers that could somehow provide him with an off ramp, then you know there’s a lot of pure political thinking going on. Perhaps you’ve seen the video of Trump telling a reporter that Americans luv his war, they just don’t want high gas prices? Ok.

What’s the Trump brand built on? What keeps the shrinking MAGA loyalist base still on board? It’s the belief that Trump 1) keeps his word and 2) wins—he’s not a LOSER. But, as Maggie Haberman pointed out to Mario Nawfal, Trump has found out that his brand doesn’t allow him freedom to just lie on certain important issues—important to his base. Haberman’s example was the whole Epstein files gag that Trump pulled on his base. He made a big deal of releasing all the files during the campaign, and that was a big deal for many of his followers. Then, when he got back into the WH, he told the base: Never mind! and he thought he could skate. Not so much, not nearly so much. That hurt him badly and continues to hurt him, because that directly undercut a key part of his brand.

You can see Trump trying to talk his way out of his latest screwup with the base, when he tries to claim: My base luvs my war, they just don’t want high gas prices. Now, it’s true this cuts both ways. If Trump simply cuts and runs—a sensible procedure—he risks looking like that LOSER that he is. But continuing the war looks like playing Russia Roulette with five of the six cylinders loaded—for the reasons listed above and because Trump has his base headed into an economic firestorm. That will undercut his brand even more, again revealing him as a screwup, a corrupt LOSER. As I wrote the other day, the only way Trump can continue this war is to do so without a mass casualty event and without a economic disaster. And not even tactical nukes can prevent both of those disastrous outcomes—not at this point.

If you really want to see how bad things could be in Trump’s Anglo-Zionist war on humanity, I highly recommend this video:

and this related article:

I don’t know how you feel about starvation, but “between a rock and a hard place” barely scratches the surface of the dilemma Trump—and, btw, the world—faces. We talk about the energy/oil crisis, but there is so much more shit that will be hitting the fan.

Meanwhile, Jewish Nationalists are not about to cut Trump any slack. I’ll give DD the last word:

￼Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 20h￼ This is the most grotesque - and militarily illiterate - war-lusting plea to President Trump I have literally ever heard. This Rosenberg fellow was given prime media real estate on Fox News to make a plea to President Trump to go to full scale war with Iran to “annihilate” them and he’s convinced it would be a grand idea to send in US ground troops as “the only way” to win the war. … This fellow doesn’t seem to understand that very basic military reality. But what outright angered me was his claim that American service members signed up voluntarily to “fight wars“. No. We didn’t. We signed up to “defend America.“ America was not attacked by Iran. Iran didn’t even threaten our country. There is no value to our country to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of Americans in a vain attempt to accomplish something Mr. Rosenberg seems eager to accomplish — for the benefit of a different country. I find his remarks ignorant and reprehensible. I can only pray President Trump does not listen to such suicidal advice for our Armed Forces. Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews￼ “There’s no other way to win this war!” Ultra-Zionist Sid Rosenberg demands the US wage total war on Iran. “[Trump’s] a nice man… he doesn’t want people to die… but there’s no other way to end this.” “The only finish is … I hate to say it—complete annihilation!” “I’m not a parent of an army person, a marine person … but look, we have the army, we have the marines for a reason.” Rosenberg insists our troops knew “exactly” what they were “signing up for” when they joined our military (which, evidently, is a total war with Iran for Israel).

Wake up, America.