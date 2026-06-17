All the smart people have been saying that the real acid test for the MOU with Iran is actually Lebanon. Sure, there are all sorts of thorny problems—or, problems that used to seem thorny to committed Anglo-Zionists, like who controls Hormuz and how much of Iran’s money should we pay back to them, and so forth. But in the big scheme of things that’s easy stuff. You just ask yourself, What’s the right thing to do? and then you do it. It’s self evident and simple. But Lebanon is a whole ‘nuther can of worms, because it gets right to the heart of the Greater Israel/Jewish Supremacy Problem.

Trump is desperate to get out of this mess before the economy blows up in his face—I mean, really blows up, like we haven’t seen for many years. To that end, he agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon—which obviously means that Israel has to pull out. Except that Netanyahu is telling Trump, that’s your problem. We’ll do what we want. Obviously, counting on Jewish billionaires to pressure Trump into backing out of that agreement.

For his part, Trump is alternately claiming to have moved on from all that Middle East stuff—he’s pivoting for the umpteenth time to Ukraine, he claims—but he’s also suggesting hare brained schemes for Lebanon. Like, he says, Why not turn the Syrian branch of ISIS—the ones Turkey and the Anglo-Zionists put in charge—loose on Hezbollah? As if Iran would stand aside for that. As if any single faction in Lebanon—be they Christian, Druze, Shiite, Sunni, whatever—would stand for that. It’d be laughable if it weren’t so sick. And Trump knows it—it’s just that he’s so desperate.

So along came Danny Davis and Doug Macgregor today to talk about all of this and more. I’ve compiled a few excerpts from the first half hour of the hour long video, but it’s all fairly stimulating:

DD starts things off by asking whether Netanyahu’s assertion that there is no ceasefire that applies to Israel’s war on Lebanon will scuttle the MOU?

Mac: It depends on President Trump, who is looking for—what do we call it?—a get out of jail card. In other words, we’ve just fought a losing war with Iran. We’d like to end this and sort of steal away into the night without any further difficulty. He’s looking for a piece of paper that confers that ability on him.

Fair enough!

What the Israelis have tried to do in the past and what they’re doing now is to separate Iran from Hezbollah. That has not happened and that has not worked. And I see no evidence that that will happen now. In fact, what we see happening with Iran is it’s emerging as the celebrity leader of the Islamic world, much to the chagrin of all the Sunni Muslim princes and elites all over the Middle East, North Africa, and elsewhere. So Iran is is in the driver’s seat. It’s not going to abandon Hezbollah. there is a point here of no return Most of us have concluded that President Trump has been under some form of duress from the Israel lobby and its agents, its billionaire supporters, and so forth inside the United States. We’re about to find out if that’s true. Is President Trump truly an independent agent? Is he in a position to act preeminently in the interest of the United States, even if the interests of the United States supersede or contradict the interests of the Israeli state and the Israel lobby? We’re going to have to wait and see. I think it’s too soon to tell. I’m sure members of Congress ... are very anxious to stay on the receiving end of all that cash. They’re going to side and align with Israel no matter what. And of course there’s no real consequence for them personally. What’s the core issue right now in the region? The core issue in the region is Gaza. And it is the determination of the Israeli leadership to Gazify everything they want to to own. In other words, whether it’s southern Lebanon or most of Lebanon or southern Syria or most of Syria, wherever they go, the Gazification process has to be implemented first. So that’s the issue. And you’re not going to get any resolution. You’re not going to get any end to this disaster until that’s addressed. Now, how do you address that? Well, you’ve got to stop the Israelis from doing what they’re doing on the West Bank right now, which is destroying villages, Christian, Muslim, doesn’t make any difference to them.

Mac is warming up to what I call channeling ISB—Isaac Bashevis Singer. Singer, a Polish Jew and Nobel laureate, had some interesting views on Jewish history in Poland, which Mac appears to be echoing, albeit unwittingly:

In an article entitled, “Jews and Poles Lived Together for 800 Years But Were Not Integrated,” published in Forverts (New York, September 17, 1944), Yiddish author and Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer wrote under the pen-name Icchok Warszawski: Rarely did a Jew think it was necessary to learn Polish; rarely was a Jew interested in Polish history or Polish politics. … Even in the last few years it was still a rare occurrence that a Jew would speak Polish well. Out of three million Jews living in Poland, two-and-a-half million were not able to write a simple letter in Polish and they spoke [Polish] very poorly. There are hundreds of thousands of Jews in Poland to whom Polish was as unfamiliar as Turkish. The undersigned was connected with Poland for generations, but his father did not know more than two words in Polish. And it never even occurred to him that there was something amiss in that. Rabbi Byron L. Sherwin of Spertus College of Judaica in Chicago expressed the following thoughts on the complex topic of Polish-Jewish relations: Similarly, it does not seem to occur to some Jews that manifestations of Polish anti-Semitism might be reactions to Jewish clanishness and parochialism. As a character in Isaac Bashevis Singer’s novel The Manor puts it: ‘How can anyone move into someone else’s home, live there in total isolation, and expect not to suffer by it? When you despise your host’s god as a tin image, shun his wine as forbidden, condemn his daughter as unclean, aren’t you asking to be treated as an unwelcome outsider? It’s as simple as that.’45

In point of fact, when I studied Polish at the Monterey DLI I had two Jewish teachers who survived WW2—one of them as a 10 year old girl (in 1939) in Poland—who said essentially the same thing as Singer, even though they spoke excellent Polish themselves. In any event, compare what Singer says to what Mac just said, and what he goes on to say. The resemblance between Then and Now is striking, and cannot be considered coincidental:

The Israelis are not going to integrate themselves or assimilate themselves into the rest of the Middle East. They’ve refused to do that in the past. They absolutely will not do it now. And frankly, I don’t see how they can. How can you tell everyone who is your neighbor that they are subhuman, that they are animals, that they are unworthy of life, and then expect to be welcomed with open arms in the aftermath of some sort of new agreement that’s signed by the president of the United States and whoever else? I don’t see it happening. DD: What do you make of all the US pressure on Trump? Oh, well, we talked about that earlier. That’s permanent. That’s not going to go away. I mean, when I say permanent it’s probably stronger than ever. I’m sure that everybody from Paul Singer to Miriam Adelson to Larry Ellison--all of them are deeply committed Israel firsters who are going to oppose this. I don’t know what you tell President Trump at this point. President Trump obviously thinks it’s not in his political interest or in the interest of the American people that we be permanently embroiled in this mess. At least that’s my perception. And so Trump wants this framework document and I think they sense the possibility that the Israelis have pushed this too far and that at some point people are going to say, “Well, we’ve had enough and we’re leaving.”

Discussion of leaks of what’s in the MOU, especially re Lebanon and money to be paid to Iran. They both have a hearty laugh over the idea that the money going to Iran won’t come from the US and that it’s something other than what it really is--reparations paid by the losing side to the winning side. The price of Trump’s “get out of jail free card”.

This next paragraph is somewhat, how shall I say this, bemusing?

I think President Trump is is thoughtful enough that he knows that the things that Iran is being accused of are not valid. And Trump now knows that the Israelis are capable of things that neither he nor I nor many of us ever thought was possible.

Now knows? USS Liberty? Nakba? I mean, really? I knew about that stuff in college, and I guarantee you I was not focused on Israel or Jewish history. But here’s Mac’s takeaway:

It’s a disaster if you’re Netanyahu. It’s a disaster if you’re permanently committed to Israeli regional hegemony and international Jewish finance. But for the rest of us, no, it’s not a disaster. And we have an interest in doing business with Iran just as we have an interest in doing business with Russia and China and frankly everybody else.

And, yes, it’s all connected.

Oil. Here’s a link to an article that I cited in a comment yesterday. It’s excellent, and it explains why nothing is going back to “normal” for a very long time. Just don’t forget who did this to you.

Oil Disruption of the Strait of Hormuz May Be More Permanent Than a Few Weeks … But the risk is not Iran’s alone. Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have already begun or are nearing large-scale shut-ins. The disruption is spreading far beyond shipping lanes into the geology and infrastructure of the world’s most productive oil province. Restarting these wells—especially after war-related damage—will not be a matter of flipping a switch. It could take months, cost billions, and leave some production offline permanently. The Anatomy of a Shut-In: Why Wells Don’t Restart Like Light Switches Oil wells are dynamic pressure systems. Continuous production maintains a delicate balance between reservoir drive mechanisms (solution gas, water drive, or gas cap), fluid flow through porous rock, and surface equipment. When production stops abruptly:Reservoir pressure equalizes: Gas migrates upward, water encroaches (water coning), and heavier fractions (paraffins, asphaltenes) precipitate as fluids cool or mix incompatibly. These solids clog pore throats and tubing. Cross-flow between zones: In multi-layered reservoirs (common in the Gulf), fluids migrate between high- and low-pressure intervals, permanently altering sweep efficiency and leaving oil trapped. Water and solids accumulation: Static wellbores fill with water or sediment. Cleaning can cost $10,000–$20,000 per well; in severe cases, full workovers with rigs are required. Equipment degradation: Electric submersible pumps (ESPs), valves, and tubulars suffer from corrosion, scale, or paraffin in static conditions. Restarting after weeks or months often requires chemical treatments, coiled-tubing cleanouts, or even sidetracking. Studies of prolonged shut-ins show average productivity losses of 20–30% in oil rate, with water cuts rising sharply. Longer shut-ins (beyond a couple of weeks) raise the risk of irreversible reservoir damage. Historical precedent is sobering. During the 1991 Gulf War, Iraq set ~732 Kuwaiti wells ablaze. Extinguishing the fires took nine months and cost $1.5 billion; full infrastructure repair exceeded $20 billion. Production took years to fully recover. …

And this should sober you up: