We start with Epstein, then work our way to Trump (logical), nukes, Middle East, economy. Some crazy stuff out there. Let’s get started.

Would you trust this man to run an honest investigation? Of anything? I can tell you that information like this would normally get an FBI investigation opened up or, since one was already open, greatly expanded:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼ In 2009, an email to FBI Director Mueller described Epstein’s Zorro Ranch was send The Epstein Zorro Ranch was a place where child victims of human trafficking were sent before being transferred to the East Coast However, he was not arrested for trafficking until 10 years later.

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: ￼￼ Deepak Chopra emailed Jeffrey Epstein in 2017 with just two lines: “God is a construct Cute girls are real” The man built a billion-dollar brand on spiritual enlightenment.

God: Deepak Chopra is a construct. A pervert construct.

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: ￼ DOJ continues to delete files mentioning Trump DOJ search results for Trump’s name in the Epstein files keep dropping: 1,712 one day, 1,513 the next, now 1,478. No public explanation so far on why entries would disappear, so who knows whether it’s reindexing, redactions, or something else behind the scenes.

Some stuff you just can’t make up:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 11h￼ ￼ Dolce & Gabbana Opening. New York City. November 11, 2002. Melania Knauss and Ghislaine Maxwell. Side by side. Surrounded by young women. This photo is authenticated by Getty Images. That same year, Melania emailed Maxwell about a New York Magazine profile on Jeffrey Epstein. She called it a “nice story.” She signed it “Love, Melania.” Today, a reporter asked the First Lady about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell. Her aides shut it down immediately. An FBI witness says Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The files prove they stayed close. And now they don’t want her answering questions.

Asking for himself or for a friend? Or friends?

Shifting to the UK Epstein Front. As Sean Foo would say, it’s truly bizarre:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼ British media be like: Epstein was a Russian agent, but also needed a British pervert to help him get a Russian visa. Quote￼ BBC News (UK) @BBCNews 18h Mandelson offered to help Epstein get Russian visa, documents suggest https://bbc.in/4qYgj0u

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ KGB agent Epstein has trouble getting a Russian visa. No problem: doyen of the British establishment Lord Mandelson steps in to assist. This is an absolute clownshow.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 43m￼ ￼ We are confident that it’s just a coincidence that the first Western media story attempting to link Epstein to Russia was written by Adam Pogrund, who in 2024 received third prize for “Best Emerging Journalist” from Jewish Renaissance, a quarterly cultural magazine focused on Jewish arts, culture, and communities, primarily in the UK and beyond.

In fact, it’s getting so bizarre that MI6 trotted out the one and only Chris Steele—to lend credibility, one supposes, to their tarradiddles. I’m not makin’ this up:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Amazing. They unleashed Steele to make bizarre Russia claims about Epstein. Britain is really turning into a bizarre place - an insular island having paranoid conversations with itself while the rest of the world look on mystified. A very public nervous breakdown. ￼ Quote￼ LBC @LBC 21h ‘His information and operational techniques were being used from that point onwards.’ Former head of MI6’s Russia desk, @Chris_D_Steele, believes Jeffrey Epstein was recruited in the 1970s by Russian

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 5h￼ ￼ The Kremlin dismissed the pathetic claims by British media that Moscow directed Jeffrey Epstein’s activities. “You can treat the claim that Epstein was run by Russian intelligence in any way you like, just not seriously,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 14m￼ The Anglo West is in free fall.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 2h￼ Mandelson is not part of the liberal establishment in Britain. Mandelson IS the liberal establishment in Britain. Understand that and you understand why the political system is in full Chernobyl mode.

Enough already! But two last bizarro items:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ ￼ Trump’s interview with NBC was amazing. Trump: I’m starting to get great polls on the economy. Tom Llamas: The polls on the economy aren’t great. Trump: They should be great. Tom Llamas: They should be — so why aren’t they? Trump: I don’t know.

Disclose.tv @disclosetv 16h NOW - Trump says he is adjusting his mass deportations policy to only go into cities if the mayors or governors “ask” and “say please,” adding, “I don’t want to go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible.”

On to serious stuff. Like Nukes:

Clash Report @clashreport￼ U.S. and Russia are nearing a handshake deal to keep observing the New START nuclear treaty after it expires Thursday. The agreement wouldn’t be legally binding but would have both sides follow the treaty’s limits for at least six months while negotiating a new framework. Source: Axios

That seems like a good thing, but is there any reason why negotiations couldn’t have begun, like, years ago? Putin has been asking for negotiations for a long time, and Trump ignored him. Anyway, here’s the Chinese response to this development:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h￼ China always exercises utmost prudence and responsibility on issues concerning nuclear weapons. China follows a defensive nuclear strategy and a policy of “no first use” of nuclear weapons, and pledged unconditionally not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states and nuclear-weapon-free zones. China keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required by national security, and has no intention to engage in arms race with any country. China believes that nuclear disarmament must follow the principles of “maintaining global strategic stability” and “undiminished security for all.” “China’s nuclear strength is by no means at the same level with that of the U.S. or Russia. Thus, China will not take part in nuclear disarmament negotiations for the time-being.” — MFA

And speaking of negotiations:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 30m￼ ￼￼ JUST IN: US envoy Steve Witkoff’s plane land in Muscat, Oman. Idrees Ali @idreesali114 22h Senior Iranian official tells Reuters that talks with U.S. in Oman will be only about nuclear, missile program is off the table. U.S. Secretary of State Rubio earlier today said for the talks to be meaningful they would have to include Iran’s ballistic missiles.

Chinese involvement in the Middle East continues:

471TO @TOzgokmen 3h￼ China’s ship is providing aircraft carrier position to Iran, making it a huge target for drones & missiles. China also provided piles of miliary equipment to Iran. China cut off REE magnets, effectively shortening the duration of any attacks by US to a few days at most. Wars in the past 4 years have depleted military supplies. It is not true that China is not doing anything; they are picking very smartly low-visibility, high-impact measures. This is true Cold War 2.0 with a much higher level opponent than USSR & US is not ready for it. War Pulse @War_Pulse24 Feb 3 BREAKING: ￼￼ China’s spy ship is now tailing the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran! Beijing is using naval assets and satellites to keep a close eye on US military movements in the Middle East.

But also in Middle East news—Turkey is working hard to set up a counter to the Anglo-Zionists:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h￼ Egypt starts the process of getting absorbed into Sunni NATO. ￼￼ Quote Ragıp Soylu @ragipsoylu 19h Not surprising to see Egypt and Turkey signing a military cooperation deal today. We reported that Turkey was seeking to work with Egypt as security partners last month

And finally, some economic/financial items:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 9h￼ Looks like shorting gold and silver and throwing out a few bullish quotes on USD assets wasn’t enough to prop up tech stocks.

This looks big:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ Shorting gold sure ain’t stopping the Sell America trade, I’m afraid. 2026 is going to be the year of Sell America. Strap in. ￼￼ Quote￼ Barchart @Barchart 16h Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager with $2.4 Trillion in AUM, will reduce exposure to the U.S. over the next 12 months

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: US employers announced 108,435 layoffs in January, up 205% from December, to the highest January total since 2009.

Related: