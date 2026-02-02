Meaning In History

Joe
3h

but Trump is also a wild card who is not always predictable.

I do not think Anyone - including the Iranians - would be surprised if Trump attacked in the midst of negotiations or is simply using negotiations as a ploy - it is - I believe/speculate - in many minds more likely than not that this is the case - simply using negotiations as a ploy - scheming with Israel to find a way to ' sneak ' attack

Whether or not this is the Trump Israel plan is not known - but This is the situation Trump has created himself. There is not an ounce of trust, there is not an ounce of good faith.

Good faith (bona fide) in legal terms is the honest intent to act without taking unfair advantage of another person, requiring sincerity, fairness, and the absence of fraudulent intent or deceit. It implies that parties to a contract or negotiation will act honestly, uphold integrity, and fulfill obligations, even if not explicitly stated. -

Both Trump and Israel have shown not only the intent - but the actual action - of ignoring or tearing up treaties and agreements and/or contracts.

- the absence of fraudulent intent or deceit - opine everyone believes Trump and Israel are the opposite - completely full to the brim with fraudulent intent and deceit.

Everyone including Russia, China, Iran, the EU the UK everyone Allies and Rivals.

Everyone.

- So that is what it is.

.

ML
2h

We have it from Larry Johnson, speaking today w Judge Nap, that Witkoff will meet the Iranian FM Araghchi in Instanbul this Friday. TACO time again, but this time thankfully, and make that two margaritas.

